Man slashed in face inside Manhattan deli; police searching for suspect

By Eyewitness News via
ABCNY
ABCNY
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09r2ZM_0jt6BeT900

A search is underway after a man was slashed in the face inside a deli in Manhattan on Friday.

The incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. at 48 West 48th Street.

Police say a man was slashed in the face inside the deli.

RELATED: Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l4hd8_0jt6BeT900

He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police say that the incident appeared to stem from two intoxicated men, possibly homeless, getting into an argument inside the deli.

They describe the suspect as a man in his 30s wearing a red and black-hooded shirt.

MORE NEWS | MTA worker attacked, suspect pulled from under subway car in Chelsea

The unusual arrest was caught on camera. Derick Waller reports from the 14th Street A/C/E station in Chelsea.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

