Man slashed in face inside Manhattan deli; police searching for suspect

A search is underway after a man was slashed in the face inside a deli in Manhattan on Friday.

The incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. at 48 West 48th Street.

Police say a man was slashed in the face inside the deli.

He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police say that the incident appeared to stem from two intoxicated men, possibly homeless, getting into an argument inside the deli.

They describe the suspect as a man in his 30s wearing a red and black-hooded shirt.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

