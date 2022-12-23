ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

Volunteers needed to keep shelters open, extend hours during brutal cold spell in Wake County

 5 days ago

The Wake Continuum of Care is asking for the community's help to keep shelters open . The agency is working to extend its shelter hours and they're calling for more volunteers to help keep the centers open for vulnerable neighbors.

Here's how you can help

If you can assist for any amount of time today through Tuesday night, please sign up on St. John's shelter/volunteer website .

The specific needs include:

  • Volunteer Shelter Support: Shelter support volunteers help with projects such as food preparation, supply sorting/packaging, set-up and breakdown. This work typically occurs outside of the shelters' operational hours.

  • On-site Shelter Staff: These volunteers work during the shelters' operational hours and attend to shelter residents' needs.
  • Donations: Running a shelter requires a lot of resources. St. John's MCC has created an Amazon Charity Needs List to help secure much-needed items.

White Flag Shelter Locations

Due to the current state of emergency, shelter sites are being constantly updated to increase bed capacity for the White Flag shelter system. You can check
here for the most current information.

Pullen Memorial Baptist Church - Male Shelter

(Open as a day warming site from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

1801 Hillsborough St., Raleigh

Oak City Cares - Men only shelter

1430 S. Wilmington St.

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship - Women only shelter

3313 Wade Ave.

Salvation Army of Wake County - Families w/Children

1863 Capital Blvd. Call: 919-834-6733

Public bus transit is unavailable during the holiday, transportation is being coordinated by the various churches through Christmas Day. Those who need shelter from the cold are welcome at these locations and can call the
Shelter Communications Center at 919-834-2611 with questions any time from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m.

"No one can risk staying outside during these conditions, it's just not safe without a reliable heat source," said Shinica Thomas, chair, Wake County Commissioner Board of Commissioners. "We know many people have family obligations during the holiday, but we're asking if the community can give a few hours of their time to help those who do not have family or a warm place to be this Christmas weekend."

