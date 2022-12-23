ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rensselaer County, NY

Teen Sickened By Drugs Purchased From Capital Region Duo, Police Say

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qvHhL_0jspAK6L00

Two women from the Capital Region are facing charges after allegedly selling marijuana to teenagers, leading to one of them getting sick.

State Police in Rensselaer County began investigating on Thursday, Dec. 15, after receiving a referral from Child Protective Services reporting that a child under the age of 15 became ill after smoking marijuana, the agency said.

Troopers determined that 23-year-old Kimberly Lyle, of Troy, and 31-year-old Heather Martino, of Castleton-on-Hudson, had provided three children under the age of 15 with marijuana and the means to smoke it, police said.

Lyle was arrested on Friday, Dec. 16, and Martino was taken into custody the following day.

Both women are charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and three counts of criminal sale of cannabis.

They were issued appearance tickets to the Schodack Town Court on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Comments / 26

Dapp62
5d ago

lmao, yeah they want to be grown until they can't handle that medicine they getting LOL... the weed today is four times more potent than the weed of our days when I was young, yeah they got some headbanger and s*** find it funny LOL maybe they won't go back smoking,

Reply(3)
9
pam welch
5d ago

The justice system is messed up because to teach these teens a lesson they need to start facing some kind of charge as well or they will keep doing it knowing there will be no consequences.

Reply
5
Tom
5d ago

because that little turd thought he was big n bad to smoke pot but couldn't handle the pot so his big bad Karin of a mother has to make a big scene about it 🤣 what is next she'll probably be writing a book 😂 ... could have always spanked him and sent him to his room (Karin) 🤣🤣🤣

Reply
4
Related
Daily Voice

Child's 911 Call Lands Milton Mother In Handcuffs

A New York mother is facing child abandonment and drunk driving charges after allegedly leaving her children alone for hours, authorities said. State Police in Saratoga County responded to a home in Milton at around 7:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, after a child called 911 saying their mother was missing.
MILTON, NY
WNYT

Suspect arraigned in deadly Albany shooting

The man accused in a deadly October Albany shooting was arraigned in Albany County Court on Wednesday. Laquan Fallen, 24, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder. Lewis was found near the intersection of Central Avenue and Robin Street with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was later pronounced dead at Albany Medical Center.
ALBANY, NY
westernmassnews.com

State Police K9 locates man wanted for multiple warrants in Charlemont woods

CHARLEMONT, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts State Police arrested a man wanted for several warrants in Charlemont Sunday night after he appeared at the home of a woman who had obtained a restraining order against him. According to the Massachusetts State Police, troopers for the Shelburne Falls Barracks and K9...
CHARLEMONT, MA
columbiapaper.com

Employees arrested for theft of narcotics

LIVINGSTON—State Police from the Livingston barracks arrested Lauren E. Emery, 39, of Hudson and Alison Steedle, 47, of Clinton, December 5 and 6 respectively, in connection with the theft of narcotics from a nursing home. Each woman was charged with second degree forgery of medical prescriptions, a class D...
HUDSON, NY
mynbc5.com

Vermont man arrested after more than 70 businesses were burglarized

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — Brattleboro Police have arrested 37-year-old James R. Owen after a lengthy investigation. Police said that between July and December, they have responded to more than 70 business burglaries. On Tuesday, they took Owen into custody on an arrest warrant. Owen was subsequently charged with nine counts...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
mynbc5.com

Mother charged after police found newborn in Manchester woods

Manchester police said a woman is charged after they found her baby boy in a Manchester wooded area. Alexandra Eckersley, 26, was arrested on a felony charge of reckless conduct as well as an unrelated charge from Concord District Court for endangering the welfare of a child. Manchester police said...
MANCHESTER, VT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Cat burglars arrested in Columbia County

CANAAN – Five alleged thieves of catalytic converters have been arrested by State Police in Columbia County. Charged with criminal possession of stolen property and possession of burglar tools were Robert Perez, 41, Tonya Perez, 39, Lucindia Rideout, 51, Crawford Boice, 29, all of Schodack, and Ross Hendrick, 45, Castleton on Hudson.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Woman struck and killed while riding bike in Kingston

KINGSTON – A 65-year-old woman who was riding her bicycle on Pine Grove Avenue in the City of Kingston on Tuesday was struck and killed by a motorist, police said. Preliminary investigation found that a vehicle driven by a 60-year-old woman struck the bicyclist. The victim was rushed to...
KINGSTON, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
438K+
Followers
63K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy