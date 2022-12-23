New movies 2023: release dates, casts, plots and everything we know about this year's most anticipated movies

Here's our new movies 2023 release dates calendar for all the upcoming big films.

It promises to be an amazing year, with perhaps the biggest movie of 2023 being Harrison Ford's return for his fifth and final outing as Indiana Jones.

Other big movies include Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves , Shazam! Fury of the Gods and John Wick: Chapter 4 .

So, whether you're looking forward to seeing ...

Our new movies 2023 calendar

January

M3GAN

Stars: Jenna Davis, Allison Williams

Jenna Davis, Allison Williams Directed by: Gerard Johnstone

Gerard Johnstone Release date: January 6 US, January 13 UK

M3GAN is the latest entry into the creepy doll genre, following in the footsteps of Annabelle. Fans are hyped about M3GAN after the doll has gone viral on Twitter, with many people reposting clips of the doll dancing and generating a lot of buzz...

A Man Called Otto

Stars: Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks Directed by: Marc Forster

Marc Forster Release date: January 13 US, January 6 UK (limited US release December 25, 2022)

Tom Hanks plays "the grumpiest man in America" in A Man Called Otto . It's based on the New York Times bestselling book by Fredrik Backman, and sees Hanks play a widower whose life is turned upside when a young family moves next door.

Plane

Stars: Gerald Butler, Mike Colter

Gerald Butler, Mike Colter Directed by: Jean Francois Richet

Jean Francois Richet Release date: January 13 US, January 27 UK

Gerard Butler headlines another action movie with Plane , alongside Mike Colter. The plot sees a plane crash on an island only for many of the passengers then to be taken hostage by dangerous rebels.

February

Magic Mike's Last Dance

Stars: Channing Tatum, Salma Hayek

Channing Tatum, Salma Hayek Directed by: Steven Soderbergh

Steven Soderbergh Release date: February 10

As the title suggests, this movie sees Magic Mike (Channing Tatum) performing one last dance after going broke. He's tempted to London by an amazing offer by a rich socialite (Salma Hayek) in the comedy-drama.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Stars: Paul Rudd, Bill Murray, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer.

Paul Rudd, Bill Murray, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer. Directed by: Peyton Reed

Peyton Reed Release date: February 17

The third Ant-Man film sees the beginning of Marvel Phase 5 . Boasting a top cast including Bill Murray and Michelle Pfeiffer, this promises to be one of the biggest movies of the year.

March

Luther: The Fallen Sun

Stars: Idris Elba

Idris Elba Directed by: Jamie Payne

Jamie Payne Release date: March on Netflix, exact date not yet announced

Luther: The Fallen Sun sees Idris Elba return as John Luther in the long-awaited movie version of the hugely popular TV series. He will apparently face baddies played by Andy Serkis and Cynthia Erivo.

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Stars: Regé-Jean Page, Chris Pine, Hugh Grant, Sophia Lillis

Regé-Jean Page, Chris Pine, Hugh Grant, Sophia Lillis Directed by: John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldstein

John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldstein Release date: March 3

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will see the world's greatest role-playing game returning to the big screen in a movie that is packed full of famous faces and evil monsters in equal measure. The makers tease the plot sees: "A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people".

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Stars: Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan, Helen Mirren

Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan, Helen Mirren Directed by: David F Sandberg

David F Sandberg Release date: March 23

Shazam! Fury of the Gods continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word "SHAZAM!," is transformed into his adult Super Hero alter ego, Shazam. Zachary Levi returns as Shazam, with Rachel Zegler and Lucy Liu joining the cast.

John Wick: Chapter 4

Stars: Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, Ian McShane

Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, Ian McShane Directed by: Chad Stahelski

Chad Stahelski Release date: March 24

John Wick: Chapter 4 will again see Keanu Reeves cheating death in a world packed with assassins. Laurence Fishburne as Bowery King, Lance Reddick as Charon and Ian McShane as Winston all return.

Scream 6

Stars: Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding

Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding Directed by: Matt Bettinelli-Olphin, Tyler Gillett

Matt Bettinelli-Olphin, Tyler Gillett Release date: March 31

Scream 6 is going to see Sam, Tara, Mindy and Chad leave Woodsboro in an attempt to start fresh. We all can guess how well that’s probably going to go, as you just can’t keep Ghostface down.

April

Super Mario Bros: The Movie

Stars: Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black

Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black Directed by: Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic

Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic Release date: April 7

Parents who sat through Sonic might have mixed feelings about the prospect of another video game film. But here comes the Super Mario Bros: The Movie , an animated adventure about our plumber hero.

May

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Stars: Chris Pratt, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Sylvester Stallone

Chris Pratt, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Sylvester Stallone Directed by: James Gunn

James Gunn Release date: May 5

We don’t have a lot of details but director James Gunn has promised an “epic conclusion to the series”.

Fast X

Stars: Vin Diesel, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron

Vin Diesel, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron Directed by: Louis Letterier

Louis Letterier Release date: May 19

Fast X is the 10th entry of the Fast & Furious franchise. It is the first of what is being billed as a two-part conclusion to the series that has now spanned more than 20 years.

The Little Mermaid

Stars: Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey Directed by: Rob Marshall

Rob Marshall Release date: May 26

Disney's The Little Mermaid has long been overdue for a live-action revamp. The media empire has already brought to "life" the stories of Cinderella , Dumbo , The Lion King and most recently, Pinocchio , and now Ariel fans are about to have their moment.

June

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)

Stars: Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Issa Rae

Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Issa Rae Directed by: Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson

Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson Release date: June 2, 2023

Miles Morales and Gwen Stacey are heading back into the Spider-Verse in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) . And yep, there is a part-two on its way as well although not now until 2024.

The Flash

Stars: Ezra Miller

Ezra Miller Directed by: Andy Muschietti

Andy Muschietti Release date: June 23

Based on the titular long-running comic book character, it’s The Flash's most popular variant, Barry Allen, who’s fronting this flick. Ezra Miller will reprise his role in The Flash as the titular hero after meeting audiences in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice .

Indiana Jones 5

Stars: Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen

Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen Directed by: James Mangold

James Mangold Release date: June 30

He's back for one final adventure! Yes, Indiana Jones 5 will see Harrison Ford leap — or perhaps creak, the poor guy is 80 — into action for a final crack of the whip. Boasting an all-star cast and plenty of stunts, this could be summer 2023's biggest blockbuster. The year is 1969 and our hero is battling ex-Nazis in a plot set against the backdrop of the space race.

July

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

Stars: Steve Carrell, Lucy Lawless, Pierre Coffin.

Steve Carrell, Lucy Lawless, Pierre Coffin. Directed by: Kyle Balda, Jonathan del Val, Brad Ableson.

Kyle Balda, Jonathan del Val, Brad Ableson. Release date: July 1

Could it be the year of the Cruise again?! After the amazing success of Top Gun: Maverick , here comes the Hollywood star again as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One , the seventh entry in the long-running franchise.

Barbie

Stars: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale.

Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale. Directed by: Taika Waititi.

Taika Waititi. Release date: July 21

The live-action Barbie movie is set to transport us to a Barbie world as Oscar-nominated actress Margot Robbie takes on the iconic role.

Oppenheimer

Stars: Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh

Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh Directed by: Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan Release date: July 21

Oppenheimer tells the story of the famed American physicist who held a large role in the Manhattan project during World War II and is often referred to as the father of the atomic bomb. Nolan wrote the script.

The Marvels

Stars: Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris, Samuel L. Jackson

Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris, Samuel L. Jackson Directed by: Nia DaCosta

Nia DaCosta Release date: July 28

The Captain Marvel sequel is few on plot details so far. We do know, though, that Brie Larson is back as Carol Danvers.

August

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Stars: Seth Rogen

Seth Rogen Directed by: Jeff Rowe, Kyler Spears

Jeff Rowe, Kyler Spears Release date: August 4

Cowabunga! Yes, the hero turtles are back for a new computer-animated adventure. Seth Rogen's involvement is down to him being a big fan of the original TV series.

Blue Beetle

Stars: Susan Sarandon

Susan Sarandon Directed by: Angel Manuel Soto

Angel Manuel Soto Release date: August 18

September

The Equalizer 3

Stars: Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Directed by: Antoine Fuqua

Antoine Fuqua Release date: September 1

October

Kraven the Hunter

Stars: Russell Crowe, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Alessandro Nivola

Russell Crowe, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Alessandro Nivola Directed by: J.C. Chandor

J.C. Chandor Release date: October 6

Kraven the Hunter is one of Spider-Man’s most infamous enemies. A founding member of the Sinister Six, Kraven was born Sergei Kravinoff and is being played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

November

Dune: Part Two

Stars : Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler, Rebecca Ferguson

: Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler, Rebecca Ferguson Directed by : Denis Villeneuve

: Denis Villeneuve Release date : November 3

December

Wonka

