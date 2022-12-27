ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Woman identified after fatal York County fire

By Avery Van Etten, George Stockburger
 3 days ago

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman was found dead after a residential fire in Jackson Township on Thursday night, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

The York County Coroner’s Office was dispatched to the 500 block of Rockville Road around 10:20 p.m. on Dec. 22 for a reported fatality as a result of a structural fire that started approximately two hours before.

On Tuesday the coroner’s office identified the victim as KeShim Whiteleather, 54, and said that she died at the scene. The cause and manner of death are pending toxicology results, but the coroner’s office says the death is believed to be fire-related.

Northern York County Regional Police and the Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal are investigating the fire. Police and fire personnel said the fire broke out in the residence around 8:30 p.m., and the woman’s body was found shortly before the coroner was dispatched, according to the coroner’s office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

abc27 News

abc27 News

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

