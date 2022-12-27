Woman identified after fatal York County fire

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman was found dead after a residential fire in Jackson Township on Thursday night, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

The York County Coroner’s Office was dispatched to the 500 block of Rockville Road around 10:20 p.m. on Dec. 22 for a reported fatality as a result of a structural fire that started approximately two hours before.

On Tuesday the coroner’s office identified the victim as KeShim Whiteleather, 54, and said that she died at the scene. The cause and manner of death are pending toxicology results, but the coroner’s office says the death is believed to be fire-related.

Northern York County Regional Police and the Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal are investigating the fire. Police and fire personnel said the fire broke out in the residence around 8:30 p.m., and the woman’s body was found shortly before the coroner was dispatched, according to the coroner’s office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

