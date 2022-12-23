ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

Cullman County Revenue satellite offices moving away from cash transactions

By Amy Leonard
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Revenue Commissioner Barry Willingham announced that the county’s satellite revenue offices will no longer accept cash, nor will they have cash on-hand, effective March 1, 2023. The locations in Baileyton, Dodge City and Hanceville will be able to process debit/credit card payments and checks only after March 1. The main office at the Cullman County Courthouse will continue to accept cash, debit/credit cards and checks.

“One of the main reasons is security,” Willingham explained at the Cullman County Commission meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20. “Our satellite offices are sometimes manned by only one person at these locations and it’s a safety hazard. We can sometimes just have a little bit of cash and then it can be surprising at how much cash we can have in these locations without any security.

“We do have magnetic doors at the offices in Baileyton and Dodge City. We did that mainly for people coming in and out during COVID, but we’ve still had some issues at Dodge City recently. We talked to the deputy, and he advised us to.”

Effective March 1, the following locations will no longer handle cash payments:

  • Cullman County Revenue Office

12080 AL Highway 69, Baileyton, AL 35019

  • Dodge City Town Hall

130 Howard Circle, Hanceville, AL 35077

  • City of Hanceville

112 Main St. SE, Hanceville, AL 35077

Information about the Cullman County Revenue Office can be found at www.cullmanrevenuecommissioner.com or by calling 256-775-4776.

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
