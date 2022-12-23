Read full article on original website
Ohio Mother Of Four Forced Into Unknown Vehicle Outside Her Home While Her Children Were Sleeping
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
3 Places To Get Soul Food in Ohio
Football: Egbuka, Harrison embrace 'dog mindset,' play big roles in CFP matchup with No. 1 Georgia
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To Visit
Eleven Warriors
Georgia Defense Impressed by "Unique" Ohio State Pass Attack Led by "Very Dynamic Quarterback" C.J. Stroud
Georgia has already faced two top-10 passing offenses this year. Both of those games went well for the Bulldogs. Kirby Smart and company have had a couple of close calls this season, but their matchups with Mississippi State and Tennessee were not among them. Georgia blew out the former by 26 on Nov. 12, holding the (other) Bulldogs – the ninth-best pass attack in the country – to 261 yards passing. With a Heisman Trophy contender at quarterback (Hendon Hoooker) and the Biletnikoff Award winner at wide receiver (Jalin Hyatt), the Vols mustered 195 yards through the air in a two-touchdown loss to the Bulldogs on Nov. 5.
WATCH: Ohio State arrives in Atlanta for College Football Playoff vs. Georgia
Ohio State began the 2022 season expecting to be in the College Football Playoff and competing for a national championship at the year's end. The Buckeyes took a different route than expected, but the Scarlet and Gray are in the semifinal. On New Year's Eve, nothing that happened before will...
WXYZ
How to watch Michigan vs. TCU in the Fiesta Bowl on air, online
(WXYZ) — The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines will take on the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl this weekend. If you're not traveling out to Glendale, Arizona, then you'll likely want to catch the game on TV, online or on the radio.
WATCH: Former Wolverine Makes Buckeye Legend Pay Up
It's safe to say that the Buckeyes were confident heading into their Nov. 26 matchup with the Wolverines nearly one month ago to the day. After being dominated by the Wolverines in Ann Arbor just a year earlier, most of Buckeye nation had convinced themselves that it was a fluke...or the flu. Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud had this to say prior to the game back in November:
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Previews the Peach Bowl As Ohio State Arrives in Atlanta for CFP Semifinal Matchup With Georgia
The Peach Bowl festivities have officially started. Ryan Day met with the media on Zoom after Ohio State's coaches and players arrived in Atlanta late on Sunday and settled into their hotel on Monday. The fourth-year head coach spoke of the opportunity that lies in front of the Buckeyes, the significance of another trip to the CFP for the program and how his team will match up with Georgia on New Year's Eve.
Jim Harbaugh: Same coach, new approach has Michigan riding CFP wave
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Ever since Jim Harbaugh arrived at Michigan in December 2014, the spotlight — fairly or not — has been focused squarely on the head coach. The former star quarterback-turned team CEO had become an enigma of sorts for his quirky behavior. Folks always wanted to know more about him and how he made it work, and they often left them hanging.
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart Gives Injury Updates Heading into Ohio State Showdown
ATLANTA - Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart gave some updates on the Dawgs as they head into their meeting with No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoffs. WR Ladd McConkey and OL Warren McClendon both left Georgia’s 50-30 win over LSU...
buckeyesports.com
Ohio State’s 13-0 Start Is Program’s Best Since 2011-12 Season
At moments during Ohio State’s overtime win over South Florida on Tuesday, it appeared that the Buckeyes undefeated start to the season was in jeopardy. Facing an 18-point deficit in the first half and a later 13-point deficit with just 8:16 remaining in the contest, the Buckeyes – who entered the game with an 11-0 record, including then-ranked wins over Tennessee and Louisville – were looking at a swift defeat for the first time this year, suffering a slow start and poor shooting against the Bulls looking to make a statement of their own against the No. 3 team in the country in Ohio State.
Eleven Warriors
Miyan Williams Feeling "A Little Under The Weather" Tuesday One Day After Having "The Most Work He's Had to Date"
Five Ohio State players were scheduled to meet with reporters Tuesday morning: Marvin Harrison Jr., C.J. Stroud, Paris Johnson Jr., Emeka Egbuka and Miyan Williams. All showed up for their scheduled media appearances except for Williams, as running back Chip Trayanum filled in for the Buckeyes' starting tailback. Despite that, Trayanum didn't express much concern about Williams' availability long-term while speaking with the media.
thecomeback.com
Ohio makes major Peach Bowl betting decision
Ohio State Buckeyes fans living in Ohio will not be able to legally wager on the Peach Bowl against the Georgia Bulldogs… unless the game goes past Midnight. Legalized sports betting doesn’t arrive in Ohio until a minute after Midnight on New Year’s Day. That’s not in time for the Buckeyes’ bowl game, which is slated to kick off at 8 p.m. Eastern.
fox2detroit.com
Former Cass Tech football star Jayru Campbell arrested by police
A former high school and college football star who played in Detroit livestreamed a disturbing encounter with police on Facebook during a tense standoff at a psychiatric facility. In the video, Jayru Campbell can be seen holding his daughter.
lansingcitypulse.com
The next big scandal at MSU?
I have a closet full of Green and White. I even have a pair of diamond-studded Spartan dangling earrings that I used to wear at every Saturday home game, during the years that my husband and I had season tickets to Michigan State University football. I have cheered myself hoarse at all manner of Spartan sports games. And I have many dear friends and former East Lansing neighbors who are, or were, employees of MSU, from deans, to faculty, to members of the administration.
Eleven Warriors
What is the Best Christmas Movie of All Time?
Former Detroit football star Jayru Campbell arrested following concerning Facebook Live from substance abuse facility
All-American football star Jayru Campbell was arrested late Sunday night after live streaming part of a concerning encounter with police at a psychiatric and substance abuse facility in Auburn Hills.
annarborobserver.com
At Arborland, a Maize-and-Blue Exception
Why would a brand new spirit wear store in Ann Arbor fail to erect a sign for most of football season? There’s a reason. In September, Rally House opened in Arborland, its fifteenth Michigan location. But as assistant manager Sherry Preston explains, the Kansas-based company’s colors are red and black, “and everybody was having a…
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog Joints
Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog JointsPhoto byPhoto: Unsplash. Michigan is a state that is famous for hot dogs. The classic Coney Island dog is one of the most popular food spots for hot dogs in Michigan, and there are several unique preparations for these delicious treats. There are a few stand-out locations in Michigan; below are a few of our picks for "The Best MI Hot Dog Joints."
5 teens shot at Ohio Airbnb party
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Five teens were shot at an Airbnb party in the Franklinton area around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Police responded to the shooting at 958 Bellows Avenue and say the five victims were between the ages of 17 and 19 years old. They are all in stable condition. One victim was shot […]
From tartufo pizza to fish and chips, these 5 Ann Arbor restaurant dishes top the list for 2022
ANN ARBOR, MI - This list might be the height of self-indulgence. Highlighting all the ways I have indulged in the Ann Arbor food scene since this summer. It has been my highly fortunate duty since June to eat some of my favorite dishes throughout Washtenaw County and provide a weekly report to you, the reader. It has hardly been blood, sweat and tears, other than flop sweat from an especially spicy rib bowl or tears of joy from loaded pulled pork nachos.
614now.com
This Columbus vodka was recently named the best in the entire country
High Bank Distillery Co. is a perennial favorite restaurant for so many Columbus-area foodies, but according to an international competition, their spirits may be even better. At the Fall 2022 John Barleycorn Awards–a seasonal competition created by spirits writers–High Bank Vodka was named the Best Vodka in America. Each entry was taste-tested blind and ranked in a number of categories on a 100-point scale.
Dozens of travelers at John Glenn Columbus International Airport stranded due to canceled flights
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The weather in Columbus remained below freezing on Monday and that threw air travel into a tailspin. Multiple flights on Delta, Spirit and Southwest were cancelled for a variety of reasons. One family trying to head to the Virgin Islands was told weather was not an...
