PORTLAND, Ore. — Just when we had a bit of relief from the brutal snow storm this week, officials said we are now going to face another significant Pacific storm. "Those winds, even by themselves, because they might be in the 60-, 70-mph class, would be cause for concern coming on the heels of the ice storm and previous extremely wet ground," said Tom Gauntt, media spokesman for Pacific Power.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 13 HOURS AGO