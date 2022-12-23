Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Strong winds, gusts expected overnight through Tuesday in Portland area, coast
PORTLAND, Ore. — First it was freezing rain, sleet and snow. Then it was buckets of rain, and now the Portland area is facing a blustery overnight and Tuesday. A wind advisory from the National Weather Service will go into effect at 2 a.m. and will run to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
KATU.com
Rain and heavy winds bring flooding, power outages, and more to Portland area
PORTLAND, Ore. — Tuesday morning saw the Portland area struck by rain and heavy, gusty winds, bringing power outages and high waters. Temperatures are due to remain mild in the region, topping off in the low 50s later in the day However, wind advisories and high wind warnings remain in effect until the afternoon.
KATU.com
Heavy winds, stormy weather cause widespread power outages across Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Thousands of people in the Portland area were left without power after heavy rain showers and strong winds caused widespread outages. Wind gusts up to 55 mph resulted in multiple power lines being disrupted or downed by Tuesday morning. Pacific Power power services were hit the...
KATU.com
Ice and snow melt as new storm approaches PNW, bringing wind, rain - and warmer temps
PORTLAND, Ore. — Christmas Day brought warmer temperatures through the Willamette Valley area, thawing out the immobilizing ice and snow. However, although the snow will continue to disappear, a new storm is approaching the Pacific Northwest. A strong winter tempest is taking shape in the Pacific Ocean, with the...
KATU.com
Northwest thaws out while new Pacific storm is on the doorstep bringing rain, gusty wind
PORTLAND, Ore. — While the Columbia River Gorge remains the last real tricky spot in Oregon and Southwest Washington, attention for the weather now turns to a very strong winter storm taking shape in the Pacific Ocean. The front is forecast to come into the region late Monday and early Tuesday. Forecasters say rain and wind will be the focus of this incoming system.
KATU.com
Coming windstorm causes concern for power outages
PORTLAND, Ore. — Just when we had a bit of relief from the brutal snow storm this week, officials said we are now going to face another significant Pacific storm. "Those winds, even by themselves, because they might be in the 60-, 70-mph class, would be cause for concern coming on the heels of the ice storm and previous extremely wet ground," said Tom Gauntt, media spokesman for Pacific Power.
KATU.com
High water closes part of Highway 30
PORTLAND, Ore. — Late Monday night, the Oregon Department of Transportation said it had closed Highway 30 between Marina Way and Harborton Drive just west of Portland due to high water. It said crews were working to set up a detour. The closure is expected to last through the...
KATU.com
Ice Storm Warnings posted for the Columbia River Gorge, could see up to an inch in places
PORTLAND, Ore. — The nasty winter weather is not over for those living in and around the Columbia River Gorge. The National Weather Service in Portland has issued an Ice Storm Warning going into effect at midnight. Corbett, Rooster Rock State Park, Multnomah Fall, Cascade Locks, North Bonneville, and Stevenson could see up to 1/2 inch of ice before warmer air gets into the gorge. The Ice Storm Warning is set to expire at 6 p.m. Monday. Forecasters say winds could be gusting as high as 50 mph.
KATU.com
Interstate 84 reopens in the Columbia River Gorge after icy winter storm
TROUTDALE, Ore. — Interstate 84 reopened from Troutdale to Hood River through the Columbia River Gorge after icy conditions continued to keep it shut down for nearly two days. Truck drivers and other travelers have been stranded along the side of the road waiting for it to reopen since...
KATU.com
Multnomah County faces some backlash online over closing emergency warming shelters
PORTLAND, Ore — Multnomah County received a lot of criticism on social media when they announced they were closing emergency warming shelters Saturday morning after temperatures rose above their emergency threshold. The county in conjunction with the City of Portland will open warming shelters when temperatures drop below 25...
KATU.com
Truck drivers think of family as they weather holiday storm on I-84
TROUTDALE, Ore. — As many families gather around the table this Holiday, truck drivers at a Troutdale truck stop prepare to spend another night in their rigs with winter weather throwing a wrench through their holiday plans. "I got two little baby girls I didn't get to go home...
KATU.com
Travelers face more delays, cancellations Christmas Eve at Portland International Airport
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland International Airport continues to see flight delays and cancellations Saturday as airports nationwide are still reeling from winter storms. Since Saturday morning, PDX has delayed or canceled nearly a hundred departing flights, not counting those arriving at the airport. Many travelers were left wondering...
KATU.com
TriMet MAX, bus lines running again without major delays, disruptions due to icy roads
PORTLAND, Ore. — TriMet MAX lines are back open Saturday on slush-covered streets with no delays after Friday’s icy storm caused major disruptions. Transportation officials say MAX trains equipped with ice cutters ran overnight to keep wires clear. Light rail riders should still expect potential delays up to...
KATU.com
Overturned semi, multi-car crash shut down I-5
TUALATIN, Ore. — A multi-vehicle crash involving an overturned semi-truck shut down I-5 early Tuesday morning. The incident happened near Lower Boones Ferry Road, and closed all lanes of I-5 at milepost 290. A Public Information Officer with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue told KATU that five vehicles and...
KATU.com
Mystery 'booms' heard in McMinnville and surrounding towns, officials have no explanation
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — Several KATU viewers have told us that they have heard several loud booms around the McMinnville area over the last couple of days. Videos submitted to KATU show the loud noises being picked up by doorbell and house cameras around the area. KATU News reached out...
KATU.com
Driver dies after pickup crashes into tree in Salem on Christmas Eve
SALEM, Ore. — A driver died at Salem Health hospital on Christmas Eve after he crashed into a tree, police officials said. The crash was reported near the intersection of Commercial and Owens Street Southeast at about 6 p.m. Saturday. Arriving officers say they found Stephen William Sacchi, 33,...
KATU.com
Lake Oswego Police respond to two DUII crashes Christmas night; no injuries reported
Lake Oswego Police are reminding all drivers to not drink and drive this holiday season. On Christmas night, police responded to two separate DUII calls. Officials say they got lucky; no injuries were reported. In a tweet from Lake Oswego Police, they say “Please don't drink and drive. You’re not...
KATU.com
Portland among 'Best Cities for Christmas' in America, study finds
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland made the ‘nice list’ this year, found to be one of the top cities in the U.S. for the Christmas holiday. The Rose City ranked 14th on the list, compiled by the personal finance website, Wallethub. The company used 32 factors to determine...
KATU.com
Man struck by suspected DUII driver on I-5 bridge in Portland dies in hospital
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died in the hospital days after he was struck by a suspected DUII driver along Interstate 5 northbound on the Marquam Bridge, Portland Police officials said Saturday. Police said 48-year-old David Belen succumbed to his injuries while being treated at the hospital. A driver...
KATU.com
Police: Three car wreck in Gresham sends four people to hospital for treatment
GRESHAM, Ore. — Just after 8:30 p.m., emergency responders were called to the intersection of Southwest Towle Avenue and Southwest Butler Road in Gresham. Police say three cars were involved in a crash, and no one suffered life-threatening injuries. Four people, one adult, and three kids were taken to...
