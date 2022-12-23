ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northwest thaws out while new Pacific storm is on the doorstep bringing rain, gusty wind

PORTLAND, Ore. — While the Columbia River Gorge remains the last real tricky spot in Oregon and Southwest Washington, attention for the weather now turns to a very strong winter storm taking shape in the Pacific Ocean. The front is forecast to come into the region late Monday and early Tuesday. Forecasters say rain and wind will be the focus of this incoming system.
Coming windstorm causes concern for power outages

PORTLAND, Ore. — Just when we had a bit of relief from the brutal snow storm this week, officials said we are now going to face another significant Pacific storm. "Those winds, even by themselves, because they might be in the 60-, 70-mph class, would be cause for concern coming on the heels of the ice storm and previous extremely wet ground," said Tom Gauntt, media spokesman for Pacific Power.
High water closes part of Highway 30

PORTLAND, Ore. — Late Monday night, the Oregon Department of Transportation said it had closed Highway 30 between Marina Way and Harborton Drive just west of Portland due to high water. It said crews were working to set up a detour. The closure is expected to last through the...
Ice Storm Warnings posted for the Columbia River Gorge, could see up to an inch in places

PORTLAND, Ore. — The nasty winter weather is not over for those living in and around the Columbia River Gorge. The National Weather Service in Portland has issued an Ice Storm Warning going into effect at midnight. Corbett, Rooster Rock State Park, Multnomah Fall, Cascade Locks, North Bonneville, and Stevenson could see up to 1/2 inch of ice before warmer air gets into the gorge. The Ice Storm Warning is set to expire at 6 p.m. Monday. Forecasters say winds could be gusting as high as 50 mph.
Overturned semi, multi-car crash shut down I-5

TUALATIN, Ore. — A multi-vehicle crash involving an overturned semi-truck shut down I-5 early Tuesday morning. The incident happened near Lower Boones Ferry Road, and closed all lanes of I-5 at milepost 290. A Public Information Officer with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue told KATU that five vehicles and...
Driver dies after pickup crashes into tree in Salem on Christmas Eve

SALEM, Ore. — A driver died at Salem Health hospital on Christmas Eve after he crashed into a tree, police officials said. The crash was reported near the intersection of Commercial and Owens Street Southeast at about 6 p.m. Saturday. Arriving officers say they found Stephen William Sacchi, 33,...
