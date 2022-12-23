OBITUARY: Patsy Ann Jones

Patsy Ann Jones, age 91, of Dickson, TN, (formerly of Liberty, TN), passed away peacefully at her daughter’s house on December 20, 2022.

Patsy was born September 19, 1931, in Temperance Hall, Tennessee, to the late John Wesley and Gertrude (Williams) Tubb. She is the youngest of six siblings.

She retired from Work & Wear Manufacturing in Alexandria, TN. She is also a member of the Mt. Zion Church. She loved her family; she loved to crochet, and living on her farm and vegetable gardening.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Carolyn (Donnie) Spann of Dickson, TN; granddaughters, Carla Spann (Eric Sease) of Bellevue, TN, and Keri (Joel) Howell of White Bluff, TN; great-granddaughter, Greta Howell of White Bluff, TN; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Wiley Roy Jones, Jr., brothers, Jack and Joe Tubb; and sisters, Lizzie Nixon, Johnnie Spence, and Lois Spencer.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, December 26, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Dickson Funeral Home & Cremation Center. On Wednesday, December 28, 2022 there will be a visitation, funeral and interment in DeKalb County, TN, at DeKalb Funeral Chapel, 863 South Congress Blvd, Smithville, TN 37166. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Alexandria, TN.

Online condolences may be left at www.dicksonfuneralhome.com

For more obituaries visit https://dicksoncountysource.com/obituaries/