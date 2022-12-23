OBITUARY: Karen Ann Capps

Karen Ann Capps, age 81, of Dickson, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at NHC of Dickson.

Karen was born July 18, 1941, in Chicago, Illinois to the late Harold Goll and Katherine Lawerence Goll.

After receiving her Associate’s degree, she worked in the positions of business manager, office manager, and secretary in the medical field. Karen loved listening to gospel music, crafting and doing puzzles. She was also a member of Easter Star.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Thomas Capps and her sister; Judith Noblin.

Survivors include her niece; Janice Watson (Robert), great niece; Faith Bowen (Alex Ngamwajast), and great-nephew; Jordan Bowen.

Memorial visitation will be held Friday, December 23, 2022, from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM from the chapel of the Taylor Funeral Home. http://taylorsince1909.com

For more obituaries visit https://dicksoncountysource.com/obituaries/