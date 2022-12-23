Mirman: How the Valley can attract thousands more Winter Texans from the Upper Midwest

Read full article on original website
KRGV
Flight cancellations and delays affecting Valley travelers
Flight cancellations are happening nationwide and a Valley airport is feeling the impact. Holiday travel continues, but for many trying to make their way back home, it’s becoming an issue. “I have a business to run, and I can't run a business if I can't get home,” passenger Juan...
Photos: Freeze frames of the Christmas arctic blast in the Valley
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — There might not be any snow this Christmas weekend. But winter blasted its way across the Rio Grande Valley, bringing freezing temperatures to South Texas. Outside the ValleyCentral headquarters, ice formed on the station’s water fountain. Wind howled and power flickered in part of the Valley overnight and Friday. Now, we […]
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Pharr, TX
Pharr is a thriving city in Hidalgo County, located in the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas. It was named after Henry Newton Pharr, a Louisiana sugarcane grower, and was incorporated in 1916. It recorded a population of 70,400 on the 2010 census, and it’s surrounded by the cities of...
These universities are ranked the safest in the Texas
Campus safety has been an important issue for school districts in Texas, and it can also be a concern for university families and students.
KRGV
Harlingen auto shop surprises single mother with free car
Christmas may have passed, but the season of giving continues. A Valley auto shop recently partnered with the Salvation Army in order to give a single mother of five a new car. “I feel very honored and blessed,” Harlingen resident Chrystal Lozano said. “Things like this just don’t happen to...
Heavy fines possible or jail for unsafe use of fireworks, says fire official
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fireworks are a symbol of celebration in the world, but when ignited they can be unpredictable. Lighting them unprofessionally within city limits could land you a hefty fine of up to $500 or jail time. “You’re responsible for that firework once you light it. If anybody gets injured or property is […]
kurv.com
Power Outages Accompany Drop In Temperatures In South Texas
American Electric Power is working to restore power to thousands of South Texas customers as temperatures fall across the region. AEP reported nearly seven-thousand outages in Hidalgo County late yesterday as thermometers started to drop from the 60s into the 40s. About 36-hundred AEP customers were still without power as of midnight.
riograndeguardian.com
Delta’s nonstop flights from VIA-Minneapolis are back
HARLINGEN, Texas – The leaders of Valley International Airport say it is time to celebrate. Delta Air Lines is returning to the Rio Grande Valley with seasonal nonstop flights to Minneapolis out of Valley International Airport in Harlingen. The flights will begin in mid-February and run through to the...
Pop vocal group Divas3 set to perform in Harlingen
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Concert Association announced that the Las Vegas vocalist group Divas3 will have an upcoming concert in Harlingen in 2023. Divas3 consist of a trio performing songs in tribute to established female singers in the music industry, including Cher, Dolly Patron and Whitney Houston. Ticket information can be found on […]
Coast Guard rescues six stranded near Port Mansfield in 21-degree weather
PORT MANSFIELD, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued six migrants near Port Mansfield Friday. The Coast Guard Corpus Christi Sector received a call relayed from Willacy County from six migrants who stated they were stranded north of the jetties on Padre Island, a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard stated. “The individuals […]
KRGV
Certain saltwater fishing area temporarily closed in Cameron County
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has temporarily closed saltwater fishing in certain areas of Cameron County. The closure is already in effect, and no word on exactly when it will end. The reason for the closure is that hard freezing causes fish to go to deeper areas, making them...
Respiratory illnesses at an all-time high since the year 2000
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With the Christmas season over and New Year celebrations coming up, doctors like Ivan Melendez are warning residents about the continued spread of respiratory illnesses. “This year, was one of the worst years since the year 2000. We monitor this every year and this is an unusually high year,” Hidalgo County Health […]
progresstimes.net
From Greece to the Valley
The World Cup is over but high school soccer teams across the state of Texas are just beginning their 2022/2023 seasons. This includes the Mission Eagles boys’ team whose coach is now in his 31st season on the job. With coaching being a, “What you have you done for...
kgns.tv
Showers Late Tonight, Freeze Friday Morning
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A developing low pressure system over the gulf south of Brownsville may bring light rain late tonight and early Monday before some clearing occurs late Monday as the low moves east, away from south Texas. An arctic airmass will move south, preceded by warmer temperatures Thursday, and followed by a sharp, dramatic change to freezing temperatures by Friday morning.
SPI emergency lines back up
UPDATE: This story was updated at 10:30 a.m. with the most up-to-date status of the non-emergency lines. SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Emergency lines and non-emergency lines experienced interruptions Thursday, according to a press release from the City of South Padre Island. At 2 a.m., ValleyCentral spoke with local authorities who stated the lines […]
Brownsville PD saves Christmas and ‘captured’ the Grinch
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a week-long pursuit, the Brownsville Police Department has “arrested” the Grinch, just in time to save Christmas. Brownsville PD has been updating the public throughout the week on sightings of the Grinch across the city. The annual holiday pursuit of the Christmas thief has become a tradition in the department […]
San Juan woman switched Versace perfume price tags to $2.98 at Walmart, PD says
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a woman accused of switching the price tags of Versace perfumes to $2.98, documents show. Melissa Lomas, of San Juan, was arrested on a charge of fraud destroy removal concealment writing, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. An offense report obtained by ValleyCentral states that at 4:15 p.m. […]
McAllen PD: Duo tried to steal flan, jeans and more at Walmart with fake price tags
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men were arrested for attempting to swap out barcodes at a Walmart. Eliud Chavez and Juan Carlos Hernandez were both charged with fraud/destroy/rem/conceal price tag=$100<$750, Hidalgo County Jail Records indicate. A criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral stated the two men were spotted switching out barcodes at a McAllen Walmart. Loss […]
Credit card skimmer found at Stripes on Tyler Avenue in Harlingen
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department recovered a credit card skimmer at a convenience store near the frontage road. The device was found at the Stripes on 1826 W Tyler Ave. Police say this was the only skimmer found at the location. “We urge anyone out using the pay at the pump feature […]
UPDATE: Mission police investigate fatal hit-and-run
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Police Department is investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that left one woman dead Thursday afternoon. The fatal accident happened at about 4:30 p.m. on 1st Street and Conway, according to Mission Police Public Information Officer Art Flores. “A female was struck by an unknown vehicle. We’re still investigating the vehicle. […]
