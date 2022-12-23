ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elvis Presley's Granddaughter Riley Keough Stars in New Musical Series: See the First Look

Riley Keough is embracing the industry that made her family famous in Daisy Jones & The Six. Keough, the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and granddaughter of Elvis Presley, stars as the titular lead singer in the long-awaited adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's hit novel. The first photos from the series were published by Vanity Fair on Tuesday, alongside a release date. The show will debut on Amazon's Prime Video on March 3.
Taste of Country

Dolly Parton Says She and Husband Carl Dean Share ‘Warped Sense of Humor’

Dolly Parton been delighting audiences in country music for more than 55 years, and she's done it all with her husband Carl Dean by her side. The two have been married as long as she's been in the business. They met in Nashville on her very first day in town and they wed on May 30, 1966. Their union has stayed strong through the years, and Dolly Parton attributes their lasting marriage to one thing, in particular: laughter.
EW.com

Whoopi Goldberg reveals her will prevents unauthorized biopics about her life: 'Try it'

Future filmmakers of the world: You do not have Whoopi Goldberg's blessing to make a movie about her life. During a spirited discussion about the morality of director Andrew Dominik's Marilyn Monroe-centric movie Blonde, The View moderator and Oscar-winning actress revealed that her will stipulates certain rules regarding potential biopics about her life.
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Is Joined By Jada Pinkett & All 3 Kids For 1st Red Carpet Since Oscars Slap: Photos

Will Smith appeared on a red carpet for the first time since he slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Academy Awards back in March. Will, 54, stepped out on Wednesday night, Nov. 30, for the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie Emancipation. The actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and his three children, Trey, 30, Jaden, 24, and Willow, 22, walked the red carpet with Will and posed with him for family photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Newnan Times-Herald

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody - Music carries clunky soap opera

MPAA Rating: PG-13 Running Time: 2 hours, 26 minutes. The music works; the drama doesn’t. Director Kasi Lemmons’ Whitney Houston biopic is like a concert film surrounded by an anemic soap opera. And for me, at least, this inconsistent combination operated well enough. The movie covers the rise...
Win a David Bowie ‘Divine Symmetry’ Prize Package

David Bowie fans were recently treated to a new box set called Divine Symmetry that features music from the Hunky Dory era. Now, one UCR reader can win a copy of the set, plus a Blu-ray copy of the 2022 Bowie film Moonage Daydream and its accompanying soundtrack on CD. Divine Symmetry includes four CDs containing 48 previously unreleased tracks: home demos, BBC radio sessions and various live and studio recordings, plus new alternative mixes by original co-producer Ken Scott.
2023 New Music Releases

A surprise lockdown-recorded LP and a huge tour get 2023 off to a fast start. 72 Seasons marks Metallica's first album since 2016's Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct and explores how childhood trauma impacts the rest of our lives. Dates in support of the project will also feature Pantera, Mammoth WVH and Greta Van Fleet.
Nirvana Producer Used Beatles as Bait for Kurt Cobain

Nirvana producer Butch Vig recalled using the Beatles as bait to persuade Kurt Cobain to work on elements of Nevermind that the frontman wasn’t happy with. In a recent interview with Consequence, Vig said he first heard a rough demo of “Smells Like Teen Spirit” when Cobain sent him a cassette recorded on a boombox. Even though it “sounded like shit,” he could tell the trio – complete with new drummer Dave Grohl – were “really, really tight.”
The Hollywood Reporter

‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ Director on Why She “Fought” to Include Biopic’s “Sweetest Kiss”

Kasi Lemmons said she “fought” for the inclusion of Whitney Houston’s early relationship with childhood friend and former creative director Robyn Crawford to be featured in the late singer’s biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody. Whether the film — produced with the backing of Houston’s family and estate as well as music producer Clive Davis — would feature the romance between the duo was a subject of near-continuous speculation leading up to its release. During its premiere, Davis confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that it would “tell you about her sexuality,” later sharing with Extra that the movie would set the...
