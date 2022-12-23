OBITUARY: Anna Rae Burgess

Anna Rae Burgess, age 79, of White Bluff, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

Anna was born November 12, 1943 in Globe, Arizona to the late Thomas Albert Crockett Sr. and Murrie Mae Lamb Crockett.

Anna had worked in a bindery and as a Nurse’s Tech before retiring. Anna was a woman that truly loved to laugh, make others laugh and just loved life and loving her family.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph Burgess of White Bluff, TN, her daughters; Laura Moore of Cookeville, TN, Linda Floyd of Waverly, TN, brother; Thomas Albert Crockett of Dickson, TN, grandchildren; Kevin Roark of Chapel Hill, TN, William (Lauren) Roark of McEwen, TN, Lauren Jones of Lafayette, TN, Kimberly (Kyle) Gross of Burns, TN, Conner Floyd of Waverly, TN and 9 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

For more obituaries visit https://dicksoncountysource.com/obituaries/