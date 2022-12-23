ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico Citizen

Gametime Henrico: Dec. 19-25, 2022

The Wildcats’ girls basketball team improved to 2-5 on the year after an impressive showing at the Highland Springs holiday tournament, making it to the championship round against the Springers, where they would fall 51-34 to one of the top teams in the state. The Wildcats will face Tucker (1-5) in their next matchup.
