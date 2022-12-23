ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan, WI

CBS 58

Thawing out from the deep freeze along with a few bouts of precip this week

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Old Man Winter in addition to Santa Claus came to town this holiday weekend. Actually, the -7 degree temperature we had Friday morning made it feel like we were in the North Pole instead of southeast Wisconsin. At least now temperatures are starting to turn the corner. In fact, we could even see temps near 20 on Monday. But wait. How about near 50 by Thursday and Friday? Obviously, milder Pacific air will make its way here along with increased rain chances late in the week into the weekend. This means a wet end to the year and beginning of another one.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Sub-zero temps make clearing SE Wisconsin roads difficult

MILWAUKEE — A winter blast bringing snow, wind and bitter cold Thursday into Friday created a challenge for snow clearing crews across southeastern Wisconsin. Milwaukee's public works department said freezing temperatures Friday made its salt and brine solutions less effective leaving main streets slushy and side streets messy. Waukesha...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Wind blasts add to dangerous road conditions in the Valley

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It feels twice as cold outside than yesterday, with wind chills down to negative 20 degrees and worse. In combination with the blowing and drifting snow, and drivers can quickly face potentially life-threatening scenarios on slippery roads. In Winnebago County, the Sheriff’s Department is urging...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

How to keep your pipes from freezing

WISCONSIN — As a winter storm sweeps through Wisconsin, it’s time to ensure your pipes are protected. As temperatures drop, the City of Neenah offered some tips to keep your pipes from bursting:. If your pipes are already frozen, here are some way to thaw them:
NEENAH, WI
wtaq.com

Holiday Season Rise At The Pump

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – The price at the pump went up for the holiday travel season. Average gasoline prices in Green Bay have risen 8.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.82/g today, according to Gas Buddy’s survey of 127 stations in Green Bay. Neighboring...
GREEN BAY, WI
spmetrowire.com

Storm to bring up to 8″ of snow, nasty wind chills

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a winter storm warning for Portage and all surrounding counties until 6 a.m. on Dec. 24. Snow accumulations of 4-8 inches are expected Wednesday night into Thursday, with widespread blowing and drifting snow Thursday afternoon into Saturday morning. Winds could gust...
GREEN BAY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

12-27-22 fdl city christmas and new years holiday schedule

City offices in the City/County Government Center will close December 30th and will be closed all day January 2nd in observance of the holidays. The Municipal Service Center will close at 11:00am on December 30th and will be closed all day January 2nd. Refuse and recycling will be collected as follows:
FOND DU LAC, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

On a history note | Remembering the snow storm of 1936

Washington Co., WI – It was February 6, 1936, more than 85 years ago when a blizzard dumped over 20 inches of snow statewide causing 10-foot drifts and traffic to come to a standstill. Washington County Insider on YouTube. Betty Rose-Limbach said “gandy dancers” were brought in to help...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | New shoe store to open in West Bend, WI

December 27, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – Signs are in place flagging neighbors about a new shoe store moving into the Paradise Pavilion at 1616 S. Main Street, West Bend, WI. Shoe Sensation will be opening in the spot formerly home to Shoe Dept. According to retail neighbors the Shoe Dept. closed a couple years ago, and the space has since been vacant.
WEST BEND, WI
97X

One Of Least Weed Friendly Cities In U.S. Is Located In Wisconsin

Even though marijuana is more socially acceptable than ever, there are still many places in the United States that are still "anti-weed." One of the states that refuse to jump on the "weed bandwagon" is Wisconsin. Every time it has been brought to the state government to legalize recreational marijuana, the idea has been immediately shut down.
WISCONSIN STATE

