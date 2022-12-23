Read full article on original website
‘This History Is Being Erased’: Tyler Perry and Chinonye Chukwu on ‘Till’ and Why Black Directors Keep Telling Stories From the Past
While Chinonye Chukwu was filming “Till” — which tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice following the lynching of her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till — she spotted someone she didn’t recognize visiting with the film’s producer and star Whoopi Goldberg on the Atlanta set. “I see this tall man. I was like, ‘Who is this?’” Chukwu recalls. The mysterious visitor was Tyler Perry. “I came in to support,” Perry explains as the two filmmakers sit down. “I just wanted to let you and Whoopi and everybody else know that anything I could do, I was there 100%. Atlanta’s a little...
Charlton Heston received flak for his interracial love scene with a black actress
Charlton HestonPhoto byTrailer Screenshot; Public Domain Image. The 1971 movie, Omega Man is known for having one of the first interracial kisses and love scene in a major mass-market motion picture.
‘It’s normal’: Daniel Craig says gay relationship in Knives Out ‘reflects my life’
Daniel Craig has talked about the recent confirmation that his Glass Onion character is gay, saying “it’s normal. But we don’t make a song and dance out of it”.The actor reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel, which was released in cinemas in November and will arrive on Netflix later this month.Blanc’s sexuality was the point of much speculation given that the film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man. Director Rian Johnson has since confirmed the character is queer.Speaking about the revelation of his character’s sexuality in...
Essence
Malcolm D. Lee Explains Why Mia Had To Be The Character Who Died In 'The Best Man Holiday'
We caught up with the writer and director behind the film franchise and the upcoming Peacock series, 'The Best Man: The Final Chapters,' at the premiere in Los Angeles. Much in the way The Best Man changed the careers of its ensemble cast, the 1999 romantic comedy also birthed the Hollywood journey of its director and writer Malcolm D. Lee. It also got him out of his mom and dad’s house. “I was still living in my parents’ basement when I shot The Best Man,” Lee told us on the red carpet for the premiere of The Best Man: The Final Chapters in LA.
What Cory Hardrict is Asking For in Divorce From Tia Mowry
Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry are divorcing after 14 years of marriage. in Hardrict's response to Mowry's divorce petition, he disagrees on why they split.
wegotthiscovered.com
Black viewers furious at producer Joey McFarland’s actions at ‘Emancipation’ premiere
Fans who watched the red carpet ceremony of the Emancipation premiere already have a few choice words to say. When producer Joey McFarland decided to pull out a part of his “historical collection,” several onlookers gasped in horror and that included all the viewers at home. The movie...
musictimes.com
Irene Cara's Death and the Broken Promise Revealed
Irene Cara may have had just a few hits from her discography as a recording artist, but little did she know that the impact she would be making for other people would be big and would last a lifetime. Amid the actress' death, Rob Watson published an article under the...
musictimes.com
Stephen Boss Died Due to THIS? New Theory Suggests Dancer Lost His Lifetime Fortune Before Death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss faced a huge problem before his death, a theory claimed. Police have since confirmed that tWitch died of a gunshot wound to the head on Tuesday. The Los Angeles Police said that it responded to the area after receiving a call for an "ambulance death investigation" at 11:20 a.m. local time.
In Style
Michelle Obama Wore the Coolest Jeans and a Dress as a Top
First lady fashion has never looked like this before. During the San Francisco stop of her book tour, Michelle Obama showed that her post-White House style is just as headline-worthy as all of the shift dresses, inauguration gowns, and belted masterpieces that she wore while she was on duty at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. While she was promoting The Light We Carry, Obama wore a pair of distressed patchwork Balmain wide-leg jeans (something that certainly wouldn't fly for a state dinner or an audience with visiting dignitaries) and a Marine Serre dress that was transformed into a top. It's not the Y2K pants-under-dress resurgence that we're used to seeing, but it's sure to be much less divisive.
Viewers are 'crying like a baby' to Kevin Costner film that's topping the Netflix charts
A new movie has just shot to the top of the Netflix charts and it's leaving everyone in floods of tears, so if you're looking for a good cry, Kevin Costner has got you covered. Overtaking every Christmas film that's made it to the top ten in the last few...
LL Cool J and His Wife, Simone Smith, Have Been Married for 27 Years
Over the years, LL Cool J (real name James Todd Smith) has built a successful career as a Grammy award-winning hip-hop icon, actor, NAACP award recipient, and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee — among other things. But he's also known as a father of four and a husband to one woman for 27 years and counting. He was asked to host the 2022 National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony — he's a legend and a family man!
Madame Noire
Viola Davis Was Pissed About Being Told She Isn’t Pretty Enough To Land Lead Roles
Viola Davis is confident and happy her self-worth is built upon factors outside of the beauty standards other people value. For the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar, The Woman King actress opened up about how her self-worth has been impacted by others’ hurtful comments about her appearance. “The...
musictimes.com
Bobby Brown Reacts to Whitney Houston Movie: 'I'm Probably Gonna Watch It'
Countless Whitney Houston movies have been released since the singer's untimely demise 10 years ago, it must all be a blur at this point to her ex-husband, Bobby Brown. During an interview with E News, Brown did not say much about the upcoming biopic, "I'm probably gonna watch it," he said.
hotnewhiphop.com
Summer Walker Giving Birth To Twins, Erykah Badu Seemingly Confirms
We knew she was due to become a mother of two, but it looks like the R&B star’s family is expanding by one more than expected. The relationship that resulted in Summer Walker’s first pregnancy was anything but easy for her (though it did give us the vulnerable body of work that is Still Over It). She was undeniably public with her struggles the first time around. Due to this, fans were rooting for the singer to experience a fairytale when she revealed that she was with child once again.
We Love to See It! Kandi Burress is Going Natural, Shows Fans New Hairstyle
Real Housewives of Atlanta reality star Kandi Burruss has begun her natural hair journey and we are here for it!. On a recent Instagram reel, the Xscape singer showed off her stylish heatless do, and said she notices a “difference” since going natural. “I’ve been dedicated to these...
buzzfeednews.com
Taylor Swift Is Facing Intense Backlash After It Was Announced That She’ll Take Part In An Interview With An Oscar-Winning Director To Discuss Their Experiences Of The Job
Off the back of its “Actors on Actors” series, Variety just announced the lineup of filmmakers who will be taking part in this year’s “Directors on Directors” collection. In case you aren’t familiar with the series, two directors — typically, who’ve both released projects in...
Rihanna Shows Off Her Insane Curves In A Red Cutout Dress Beside ASAP Rocky At A Concert In Barbados
Rihanna never fails to bring her sartorial A-game to events; and the curve-hugging micro mini dress she stepped out in when she attended the Beenie Man concert in Bridgetown, Barbados recently was perhaps one of her most sizzling ones of the year! And that’s saying something, because even throughout pregnancy – which is when some moms-to-be would tone it down a tad – Rihanna provided us with some truly breathtaking ‘fits!
Melissa Newman on why her father, screen star Paul Newman, would have hated social media
Melissa Newman looks uncannily like her mother, the actress Joanne Woodward, the blonde hair, striking features and innate confidence shining through.Her white T-shirt is etched with the face of her father, screen legend Paul Newman, although the signature underneath the face is nothing like his, she says, laughing.On a whistle-stop tour to promote his posthumous memoir, The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man, Melissa, known as Lissy, the middle daughter of Newman and Woodward, explains that more than 10 years after he died from lung cancer aged 83 in 2008, the family discovered unpublished interviews and transcripts in his basement...
Ron Howard Says He Would ‘Probably’ Return to Acting If His Daughter Bryce Dallas Howard Cast Him
Before he won an Oscar for “A Beautiful Mind” and directed classic films like “Apollo 13” and “Cocoon,” Ron Howard was one of America’s most popular screen actors. Beginning his career as a child star on “The Andy Griffith Show,” he went on to become a household name in the 1970s for his roles in “Happy Days” and “American Graffiti.” But in the years since he has primarily spent his time working behind the camera (save for his memorable stint as the narrator on “Arrested Development”). And in a new interview with Variety, Howard revealed that he would only return to...
Kate Hudson Says She Fought Studio and Insisted on Casting Matthew McConaughey in ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’
Kate Hudson has opened up about her insistence on casting Matthew McConaughey in “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” The actor reflected on her life and career during a Life In Pictures talk at BAFTA in London on Friday. Hudson, who acknowledged her strength in rom-coms during the 2000s, revealed that she and the studio executives at the time initially disagreed on the direction for “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” “I’m such a cheerleader for actors in our industry, but for rom-coms you need that guy to have chemistry with,” Hudson told moderator Briony Hanson, director of...
