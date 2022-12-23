Read full article on original website
Clive Davis says Whitney Houston had a 'teenage, 1-year affair' with her assistant Robyn Crawford, but said rumors that it pushed her toward addiction are 'totally inaccurate'
Robyn Crawford had previously written about having a romantic relationship with Whitney Houston in her 2019 memoir.
Bobby Brown Reacts to Whitney Houston Movie: 'I'm Probably Gonna Watch It'
Countless Whitney Houston movies have been released since the singer's untimely demise 10 years ago, it must all be a blur at this point to her ex-husband, Bobby Brown. During an interview with E News, Brown did not say much about the upcoming biopic, "I'm probably gonna watch it," he said.
Whitney Houston’s Net Worth Reveals Who Inherited Her Estate & How Much She Made Before Her Death
Since her death, there have been a lot of questions over Whitney Houston’s net worth and who inherited her estate after she died. Houston, whose full name was Whitney Elizabeth Houston, was born on August 9, 1963, in Newark, New Jersey. Nicknamed “The Voice,” Houston signed to her first record label at 19 years old with Arista Records chairman Clive Davis, who would later become her mentor and close friend. Her first two albums, 1985’s Whitney Houston and 1987’s Whitney, both reached number one on the Billboard 200 and are among the best-selling albums of all time. After her debut, Houston...
Bobby Brown “Don’t Know Nothing About” Upcoming Whitney Houston Biopic
On Thursday (Dec. 1) TMZ caught up with R&B legend Bobby Brown to see what he’s been up to musically, and to ask him about his involvement in I Wanna Dance With Somebody, the upcoming Whitney Houston biopic premiering on Christmas Day. Brown, 53, did confirm that his iconic R&B group New Edition would be headed back on tour in March 2023, but as far as his late ex-wife’s biopic? He has nothing to do with that.More from VIBE.comBobby Brown To Share Personal And Career Life In Upcoming A&E Biography And DocuseriesWhitney Houston Defends Her Blackness In 'I Wanna Dance...
What Cory Hardrict is Asking For in Divorce From Tia Mowry
Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry are divorcing after 14 years of marriage. in Hardrict's response to Mowry's divorce petition, he disagrees on why they split.
Ashanti Teasing Possibility of Rekindling Flame With Nelly After Steamy Stage Performance
Ashanti and Nelly might be ready to give their love a try again after all the chemistry they put on display during a recent live performance. Ashanti and Nelly shared the stage earlier this month while performing their 2008 hit, “Body On Me,” Hollywood Life reports. Fans couldn’t help but notice how Nelly appeared to be fighting temptation at points when Ashanti shook her tailfeather on her ex-boyfriend.
Eva Marcille Explains Why She Didn’t Attend Porsha Williams’ Wedding To Simon Guobadia
If you’ve been missing a little dose of Eva Marcille, aka Eva The Diva, she’s back and better than ever. The former America’s Next Top Model winner appeared on the Real Housewives of Atlanta as a friend back in Season 10 before snatching a peach and becoming a full-time Housewife for Seasons 11 and 12. […] The post Eva Marcille Explains Why She Didn’t Attend Porsha Williams’ Wedding To Simon Guobadia appeared first on Reality Tea.
Tamera Mowry's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Tamera Mowry-Housley and her husband Adam Housley share two kids: Aden and Ariah Tamera Mowry-Housley famously acted alongside her twin sister on television, but at home, she is just "Mom." The Sister, Sister star and former co-host of The Real shares son Aden, 10, and daughter Ariah, 7, with her husband, Adam Housley, whom she married in 2011. Motherhood has given the actress and talk show host a newfound appreciation of the little things. "They have taught me to be present and enjoy the most simple things in life,"...
Sheree Zampino says she 'had an issue' with Will Smith saying that their divorce was his 'ultimate failure'
Zampino discussed relationships on the latest episode of "Red Table Talk," hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield Norris.
Dolly Parton 'Freaked Out' after Hearing Whitney Houston Singing Her Song: 'I Was Gonna Wreck!'
Dolly Parton walked down memory lane during her appearance at "The Kelly Clarkson Show," as she recalled exactly when and how she first heard Whitney Houston's version of "I Will Always Love You." Many associates "I Will Always Love You" with Houston nowadays, but for at least twenty years before...
Whitney Houston’s Daughter: Learn About Bobbi Kristina & Her Tragic Death
Bobbi Kristina Brown is Whitney Houston’s only child. Bobbi adored her mother and called her a ‘best friend’. She claimed to have gotten married to Nick Gordon in 2014. Bobbi tragically died in 2015, similar to the way her mother passed. Pop icon Whitney Houston is remembered as...
Summer Walker Giving Birth To Twins, Erykah Badu Seemingly Confirms
We knew she was due to become a mother of two, but it looks like the R&B star’s family is expanding by one more than expected. The relationship that resulted in Summer Walker’s first pregnancy was anything but easy for her (though it did give us the vulnerable body of work that is Still Over It). She was undeniably public with her struggles the first time around. Due to this, fans were rooting for the singer to experience a fairytale when she revealed that she was with child once again.
We Love to See It! Kandi Burress is Going Natural, Shows Fans New Hairstyle
Real Housewives of Atlanta reality star Kandi Burruss has begun her natural hair journey and we are here for it!. On a recent Instagram reel, the Xscape singer showed off her stylish heatless do, and said she notices a “difference” since going natural. “I’ve been dedicated to these...
Ben Simmons Reacts To Rumors He Slept With Megan Thee Stallion & Her Ex-BFF Kelsey
Tory’s defense claims Kelsey verified Megan slept with DaBaby and Ben Simmons after Kelsey dated them. However, a new report says otherwise. This trial has Hip Hop at attention, and more is being revealed about Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion…and Ben Simmons. In July 2020, Megan was injured during an altercation in Hollywood Hills. She later came forward to allege that Lanez, her former friend, shot her in the foot. He denied the allegations, and during the opening statements of his trial, Lanez’s defense team contested that Kelsey Nicole Harris is the person responsible.
Terrence Howard Is To Blame For Nia Long's Infamous Slap In 'The Best Man'
"Oh that was my fault," the actor reveals in conversation with Taye Diggs and Morris Chestnut during their Of The ESSENCE cover shoot. There’s no shortage of memorable scenes from the 1999 romantic comedy The Best Man, but if there’s one that stands out among the rest, it’s Jordan Armstrong, played by Nia Long, nearly slapping the hearing out of Taye Diggs‘s character, Harper Stewart, for ruining their chance of finally seizing a romantic moment the night before Lance and Mia’s wedding.
Irene Cara Real Cause of Death: What is The Singer's Mysterious Illness?
Irene Cara, the singer of "Fame" and "Flashdance" title tracks, died at the age of 63 this week. Cara's publicist, Judith A. Moose, first confirmed the news through a Twitter post on Saturday. "It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene...
Tamar Braxton Has More to Say After Calling Out RHOA Star & Her Husband
Kandi Burruss made some controversial accusations about Carlos King. Tamar Braxton is no stranger to grabbing people’s attention with her social media actions. And although she walked away from reality television because she thought it had become too negative, life away from “Braxton Family Values” hasn’t made life drama free for Tamar. She’s still having a lot of ups and downs in her friendships. Months ago, it was alleged that she is no longer on good terms with NeNe Leakes. Despite defending NeNe against backlash surrounding her current romance, it was alleged that NeNe double-crossed Tamar. And she allegedly did so by trying to hook up her girlfriend with a man she already hooked Tamar up with. Although Tamar didn’t confirm the gossip, she didn’t deny it on Twitter. So some of her fans think it’s some truth to the rumor.
Behold Willow Smith’s Crystal-Studded Hip Cutouts
Willow Smith—along with her mother, Jada, and siblings, Jaden and Trey—showed up to support her father at the premiere of Emancipation on November 30. The evening marked the family's first red-carpet appearance since the infamous Oscars slap and ensuing scandal. Willow wore a showstopping pair of Stella McCartney...
Pregnant Keke Palmer Does Date Night with Boyfriend After Announcing Baby News
While out at Madison Square Garden to catch the New York Rangers hockey game Monday night, the Nope star and father-to-be were all smiles for the cameras Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Jackson stepped out for a hockey game on Monday night, just two days after she revealed they were expecting their first child together. While cheering on the New York Rangers as they played the Saint Louis Blues at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the couple were photographed smiling and holding hands as they cozied up for...
Patti LaBelle, Queen Latifah, Fantasia, Jennifer Hudson, And Yolanda Adams Perform At 2022 TheGrio Awards
Fans have Bryon Allen to thank for one of 2022’s top moments in music and award show history. At this year’s TheGrio Awards, which aired on CBS this past Saturday (Nov. 26), Fantasia, Jennifer Hudson, Yolanda Adams, Queen Latifah and Patti LaBelle tore down the house with a powerful joint performance of Karyn White’s 1989 classic, “Superwoman.” As Fantasia began, Patti chimed in, “You better sing!” The women took turns flexing their range as the audience remained completely captivated. More from VIBE.comToni Braxton Reveals Which Rapper Wants Her To Sing At Their WeddingBig Daddy Kane And Queen Latifah Face Off...
