Severe weather causing flight disruptions in RI
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Travelers at T.F. Green International Airport are still feeling the impacts of severe weather happening in other parts of the country. “My flight got cancelled while I was heading down to Fort Myers to see my grandparents, but it seems every Southwest flight has been cancelled,” said Cole High who was […]
AAA Northeast: Gas prices down 7 cents in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — AAA Northeast said Tuesday that gas prices in Rhode Island are down 7 cents when compared to last week. This week’s average price per gallon for gas is $3.26, lower than last week’s $3.33. The price is also 44 cents lower than last month, which was $3.70 per gallon.
10 Must Try Rhode Island Foods
Can you call a visit to Philadelphia complete without trying a cheese steak or a soft pretzel? Can you go to Maryland and not eat crab cakes? What about New Orleans? If you go to New Orleans without having beignets at Cafe du Monde, you are missing a vital piece of the experience. Trying local or regional foods is a big part of traveling.
Over a dozen Rhode Island schools to receive major upgrades
(WJAR) — Major upgrades will soon be coming to more than a dozen schools across Rhode Island. $330 million has been approved for a school construction project that will go to four Rhode Island school districts. Improvements will be seen across 13 different schools. "We're really excited to announce...
Christmas Eve was coldest in New England since 1975, National Weather Service says
Christmas Eve in parts of New England was the coldest in nearly 50 years, meteorologists said as a blast of arctic air continued to freeze the region into Christmas Day. High temperatures on Saturday reached 20 degrees in Boston and 14 degrees in Worcester. Providence, Rhode Island, and the Hartford, Connecticut area each peaked at 17 degrees. In all four cities, the day’s high temperatures were at their lowest since 1975, the National Weather Service said.
Abundant turkeys: Once dwindling, wild bird population thrives in northern Rhode Island
Northern, RI – At dawn or dusk, driving or strolling down most any suburban or rural northern Rhode Island road, one might spot a hungry family of turkeys searching for something to eat and hear their melodic, “gobble-gobble,” or even witness a burst of silky brown, gray, and blue as they flap their iridescent feathers in flight into the trees.
Mount Washington researchers record 150-mile-per-hour wind gusts
Wind gusts reached over 70 miles per hour at their strongest point in Massachusetts on Friday. But atop the Northeast’s highest peak, the wind roared a bit harder. Researchers on the summit of Mount Washington said they recorded wind gusts of roughly 150 miles per hour Friday morning during an hours-long barrage that saw winds reach consistent speeds of 120 miles per hour, according to a report of summit conditions.
Misquamicut Beach sustains heavy storm damage
WESTERLY, R.I. (WLNE) — Winds from Friday’s winter storm have left a significant mark on the coastal community of Misquamicut Beach. ABC6’s Hector Molina was on-scene talking to residents of the state beach as public service crews worked to contain the spread of sand and water. The...
Elderly woman fatally struck by vehicle while standing in her driveway just miles from Massachusetts, Rhode Island border
Authorities say that an elderly Massachusetts woman was struck and killed while in her driveway just a few miles from the Massachusetts and Rhode Island border. According to police, at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon the Douglas Police Department received numerous 911 calls reporting that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle in the area of 93 West Street.
One New England State Has Best Roads in U.S., But Another Has Some of the Worst
A trope throughout New England is to beware of the dreaded Massachusetts driver. For example, my Dad could’ve been driving a rover on Mars, get cut off by Martians, and would’ve said, “Psh – Massachusetts drivers!”. But it turns out Massachusetts drivers have a good excuse...
Gusty winds and heavy rain cause turbulence in Rhode Island
It has been a blustery and wet day in Rhode Island. The National Weather Service reported gusty winds and precipitation across the state. In Kent County, the strongest gusts recorded so far are at TF Green Airport, reaching 54 mph. In Newport County, Fogland saw the strongest gusts at 57 mph, while Beavertail and Rose Island recorded gusts of 54 mph and 51 mph, respectively. The Newport Airport also experienced gusts of 44 mph. Sakonnet Vineyards recorded gusts of 41 mph.
Major Flooding Up New England's Coast as Storm Brings Walloping Waves
From Connecticut up to Maine, high tides and a powerful storm surge brought coastal flooding Friday, shutting down major roads. Friday's storm was bringing a potent mix of powerful winds -- in some places reaching hurricane force -- and heavy rain. Stretches of Rhode Island's Atlantic coast were seeing heavy...
State Gets Smaller In Latest Census Figures
The State of Rhode Island, the smallest in the country, is getting even smaller. According to the latest data, the state lost 3250 residents in the last year. Almost 1 million 94 thousand people live in the state. By comparison, Massachusetts lost 77 hundred people while Connecticut gained a little...
LIST: Top wind gusts recorded in Massachusetts on Friday
BOSTON - Wind damage is one of the top concerns with Friday's massive "bomb cyclone" storm blowing through New England.The winds have brought trees down onto houses and power lines, leaving tens of thousands without power. Here are the top wind gusts in the state as reported by Rob Macedo, the Eastern Massachusetts ARES Section Emergency Coordinator & SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service. So far, the Blue Hill Observatory in Milton has recorded the strongest wind gust at 74 mph.Blue Hills Observatory: 74 mphBeverly: 65 mphRockport: 64 mphFairhaven: 64 mphBrewster: 60 mphNorth Weymouth: 53 mphNantucket: 53 mphDennis: 53 mphNewburyport: 51 mphFall River: 51 mphHaverhill: 50 mphRaynham: 50 mph
Thousands without power as strong winds move through Southern New England
(WJAR) — Thousands were without power as strong winds moved through Southern New England on Friday. Wind peaks are expected to reach 40 mph to 65 mph. As of 9:18 a.m., numerous utilities are reporting power outages. Rhode Island Energy is reporting 9,906 customers were without power. In Bristol...
Homeless in RI: Broken system has more staff, more money – and more homeless
As Christmas approached, the plight of the homeless on the steps of the Rhode Island State House ended with a ray of hope as approximately a dozen left for emergency shelter at the Cranston Street Armory. One woman was known to have been given a hotel room voucher for a week, good until last Friday. Wherever the homeless people from the State House went, after the court hearing that determined they had no “civil right” to stay there, with other demonstration opportunities available to them, the homeless at the State House camp were gone. From sight. But not from the minds of many who work in the field, and the news media.
State police investigating Christmas morning crash
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) – Rhode Island State police responded to a single vehicle crash early Christmas morning. State police were called to Route 95 North at Route 4 for the crash. When our crews got to the scene just before 5 a.m. it appeared the vehicle went off the...
Lt. Michael Casey — 22 Who Made a Difference in 2022
Lt. Michael Casey was the State Trooper who initiated the investigation into contaminated soil dumped in one of the poorest neighborhoods in Rhode Island. The dumping by the lead contractor of the 6/10 project — Barletta Heavy Division — took place under the supervision of the Rhode Island Department of Transportation.
Live: Rhode Island Power Outage Map
Rhode Island Energy’s interactive map is updated every 5 minutes and provides regional power restoration information. The estimated time of restoration are based on Rhode Island Energy’s latest damage analysis and reflects a general assessment of when the last customer in the specified area is expected to be returned to service.
Massachusetts increasing minimum wage for new year
BOSTON, Mass. (WLNE) — The state of Massachusetts announced their minimum wage will increase to $15 an hour. This raise will take effect starting January 1, 2023. The increase is a part of a law passed in June, 2018 which stated the state’s minimum wage would increase each year until 2023.
