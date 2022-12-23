As Christmas approached, the plight of the homeless on the steps of the Rhode Island State House ended with a ray of hope as approximately a dozen left for emergency shelter at the Cranston Street Armory. One woman was known to have been given a hotel room voucher for a week, good until last Friday. Wherever the homeless people from the State House went, after the court hearing that determined they had no “civil right” to stay there, with other demonstration opportunities available to them, the homeless at the State House camp were gone. From sight. But not from the minds of many who work in the field, and the news media.

RHODE ISLAND STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO