Sheboygan County, WI

Thawing out from the deep freeze along with a few bouts of precip this week

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Old Man Winter in addition to Santa Claus came to town this holiday weekend. Actually, the -7 degree temperature we had Friday morning made it feel like we were in the North Pole instead of southeast Wisconsin. At least now temperatures are starting to turn the corner. In fact, we could even see temps near 20 on Monday. But wait. How about near 50 by Thursday and Friday? Obviously, milder Pacific air will make its way here along with increased rain chances late in the week into the weekend. This means a wet end to the year and beginning of another one.
How to keep your pipes from freezing

WISCONSIN — As a winter storm sweeps through Wisconsin, it’s time to ensure your pipes are protected. As temperatures drop, the City of Neenah offered some tips to keep your pipes from bursting:. If your pipes are already frozen, here are some way to thaw them:
Power outages in southeast Wisconsin; We Energies tracking closely

MILWAUKEE - We Energies and its dozens of crews are tracking power outages throughout southeast Wisconsin on Friday, Dec. 23. As of 4 p.m., the We Energies Outage Map shows there were outages affecting 2,626 customers. Report outages. If your power is out, you should avoid any downed wires. We...
Significant snow and blizzard conditions possible Thursday and Friday

Now we get ready for a major winter storm for the end of the week. By Wednesday afternoon the clouds have returned with snow showers beginning Wednesday evening. Snow will be steady at times Wednesday night into Thursday morning with some snow covered roads for the Thursday morning commute. The snow will pick up during the day on Thursday with steady snow expected in the afternoon and evening. Schools still in session Thursday will need to be watched for cancelations or early dismissals.
On a history note | Remembering the snow storm of 1936

Washington Co., WI – It was February 6, 1936, more than 85 years ago when a blizzard dumped over 20 inches of snow statewide causing 10-foot drifts and traffic to come to a standstill. Washington County Insider on YouTube. Betty Rose-Limbach said “gandy dancers” were brought in to help...
12-27-22 garage fire

Nobody was injured in a fire that damaged a garage in Fond du Lac County. Shortly after noon Monday firefighters from four area departments were called to a residence on Marshvirew Road and quickly extinguished the fire to an attached garage. The fire is believed to have started from embers from burning materials outside. Damage was minor and isolated to the garage area.
Sheboygan children's museum closed indefinitely after pipes burst

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - The Above and Beyond Children's Museum in Sheboygan is closed indefinitely due to water and ice damage to all four floors of the museum. The cold temps caused water pipes and the sprinkler system to burst in the museum. The museum will be closed as the damage...
Winnebago County: Avoid I-41 Butte Des Morts Causeway

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday’s severe weather outlook is high with fierce west-northwest winds. Drifting snow is a significant hazard for drivers. There will be whiteout conditions at times. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the Butte Des Morts Causeway on I-41. “Please...
We Energies lifts request for people to lower thermostat

MILWAUKEE — We Energies has lifted its Friday night request for customers to reduce natural gas use by lowering thermostats to 60-62 degrees. The utility said Saturday morning "the amount of natural gas being delivered by interstate pipelines into Wisconsin is back to levels that should meet all customers’ needs. Therefore, We Energies is no longer urging customers to reduce their natural gas use."
