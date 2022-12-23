Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Thawing out from the deep freeze along with a few bouts of precip this week
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Old Man Winter in addition to Santa Claus came to town this holiday weekend. Actually, the -7 degree temperature we had Friday morning made it feel like we were in the North Pole instead of southeast Wisconsin. At least now temperatures are starting to turn the corner. In fact, we could even see temps near 20 on Monday. But wait. How about near 50 by Thursday and Friday? Obviously, milder Pacific air will make its way here along with increased rain chances late in the week into the weekend. This means a wet end to the year and beginning of another one.
Extreme weather conditions lead to road hazards
As extreme weather continues through northeast Wisconsin, whiteout conditions, black ice, snow accumulation and high winds spelled danger for some drivers.
WISN
Tenants in Milwaukee apartment building without heat through brutal cold snap
MILWAUKEE — Tenants in a Milwaukee apartment building told 12 News they spent these brutally cold days and nights without any heat. The property is on Highland Avenue near North 29th Street. Cassandra Offord lives there and has donned a winter coat, multiple hats and gloves daily. She also...
spectrumnews1.com
How to keep your pipes from freezing
WISCONSIN — As a winter storm sweeps through Wisconsin, it’s time to ensure your pipes are protected. As temperatures drop, the City of Neenah offered some tips to keep your pipes from bursting:. If your pipes are already frozen, here are some way to thaw them:
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Power outages in southeast Wisconsin; We Energies tracking closely
MILWAUKEE - We Energies and its dozens of crews are tracking power outages throughout southeast Wisconsin on Friday, Dec. 23. As of 4 p.m., the We Energies Outage Map shows there were outages affecting 2,626 customers. Report outages. If your power is out, you should avoid any downed wires. We...
wearegreenbay.com
How frequent are white Christmases in northeast Wisconsin? When was the last one?
(WFRV) – As the snow continues to fall late Thursday and temperatures begin to drop, it is almost without question that northeast Wisconsin will experience a white Christmas this year!. While it seems like Christmas just isn’t the same without snow on the ground, history tells us that having...
CBS 58
Significant snow and blizzard conditions possible Thursday and Friday
Now we get ready for a major winter storm for the end of the week. By Wednesday afternoon the clouds have returned with snow showers beginning Wednesday evening. Snow will be steady at times Wednesday night into Thursday morning with some snow covered roads for the Thursday morning commute. The snow will pick up during the day on Thursday with steady snow expected in the afternoon and evening. Schools still in session Thursday will need to be watched for cancelations or early dismissals.
b93radio.com
Fond du Lac County Man vs Snowblower Accident…County Plow to the Rescue
It took extraordinary efforts to get to the victim of a Fond du Lac County snowblower accident on Christmas day, and thanks to some quick thinking and maybe a bit of luck, it looks like the best possible outcome has been secured. The event in the Town of Alto, northwest...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
On a history note | Remembering the snow storm of 1936
Washington Co., WI – It was February 6, 1936, more than 85 years ago when a blizzard dumped over 20 inches of snow statewide causing 10-foot drifts and traffic to come to a standstill. Washington County Insider on YouTube. Betty Rose-Limbach said “gandy dancers” were brought in to help...
wpr.org
'Flight to the North Pole' brings holiday cheer to Wisconsin kids with cancer
The North Pole may be some 3,000 miles from Wisconsin, but kids in the Milwaukee area got to visit the winter wonderland in their own backyards earlier this month. Flight to the North Pole is a trip held every December at General Mitchell International Airport for kids with childhood cancer and their families.
radioplusinfo.com
12-27-22 garage fire
Nobody was injured in a fire that damaged a garage in Fond du Lac County. Shortly after noon Monday firefighters from four area departments were called to a residence on Marshvirew Road and quickly extinguished the fire to an attached garage. The fire is believed to have started from embers from burning materials outside. Damage was minor and isolated to the garage area.
wizmnews.com
Runner-up to Miss Wisconsin now gains that title, following winner’s status as new Miss America
A new Miss Wisconsin has officially been crowned, by the Miss America program. Because Grace Stanke of Wausau won the Miss America title earlier this month, Kylene Spanbauer of Fond du Lac will complete the rest of Stanke’s term as Miss Wisconsin, until next June. Spanbauer was the first-runnerup...
Winter Storm Warning issued for Southeast Wisconsin
Frigid air has settled across SE Wisconsin early Wednesday - with low temperatures near-zero inland and in the single-digits closer to the lake.
wapl.com
Weenie of the Week 12-23-22 The Hopped Up Flunky Junkie of Fond Du Lac County
We are proud to name as this week’s Rick and Cutter Show Weenie of the Week…a still unidentified 40-year-old man from Hatley who, on Wednesday, led Fond du lac County Sheriff’s department on a nearly 23-mile chase. Here are some of the highlights…. -Police received a report...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan children's museum closed indefinitely after pipes burst
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - The Above and Beyond Children's Museum in Sheboygan is closed indefinitely due to water and ice damage to all four floors of the museum. The cold temps caused water pipes and the sprinkler system to burst in the museum. The museum will be closed as the damage...
WBAY Green Bay
Winnebago County: Avoid I-41 Butte Des Morts Causeway
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday’s severe weather outlook is high with fierce west-northwest winds. Drifting snow is a significant hazard for drivers. There will be whiteout conditions at times. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the Butte Des Morts Causeway on I-41. “Please...
CBS 58
We Energies says gas supply concerns not likely to arise again, county official says it shouldn't have in the first place
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Many Milwaukeeans turned down their thermostats during the blistering cold last night at the request of We Energies. Officials there say customers successfully averted possible outages here in Wisconsin, but some local officials say you shouldn't have to be cold for their failures. We Energies asked...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Hidden message found at Regner Park bath house in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – A search is underway for the former lifeguards who etched a message in the brickwork of the fireplace at the Regner Park bath house. According to site supervisor Bruce Wenninger, the writing dates to September 1, 1976.
WISN
We Energies lifts request for people to lower thermostat
MILWAUKEE — We Energies has lifted its Friday night request for customers to reduce natural gas use by lowering thermostats to 60-62 degrees. The utility said Saturday morning "the amount of natural gas being delivered by interstate pipelines into Wisconsin is back to levels that should meet all customers’ needs. Therefore, We Energies is no longer urging customers to reduce their natural gas use."
CBS 58
'We'd sing every Christmas carol, every verse, every night': Wisconsin's David HB Drake embraces role as folk-singing Santa for Christmas season
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Mike Strehlow enters the home studio of David HB Drake, a Wisconsin musician and educator inspired by his journeys across the Midwest. But it's Christmastime when Drake's unique look and musical style earn him comparisons with another kind-hearted soul hailing from the North Pole.
