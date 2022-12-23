Police release body cam footage of officer-involved shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police have released body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting that occurred earlier this month.

Around 10 a.m. on Dec. 8, an off-duty uniformed officer was flagged down by a citizen near N.W. 4th and Pennsylvania Ave.

The man told the officer that a man, who was identified as Reginald Davis, had pointed a gun at him.

Authorities say the officer immediately called for other officers to come to his location. He also reported hearing Davis fire off a shot.

Police arrived, confronted Davis in a parking lot in the 1800 block of N.W. 3rd St., and saw that he was armed with a pistol.

Officials say he was told to drop the gun, but that’s when he began yelling obscenities at the officers.

Investigators say he told officers that he was not going back to prison, and they were going to have to kill him.

After negotiating failed to work, officers used a beanbag shotgun to try and subdue Davis.

After being hit, Davis raised his pistol and pointed it at the officers, which caused several officers to fire their weapons.

Davis was wounded and rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was treated and released.

Davis was arrested on six counts of pointing a firearm, discharging a firearm, and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.