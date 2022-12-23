Read full article on original website
homenewshere.com
Kitchen safety and food permit fines issued
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Health met on Thursday, Dec. 15 for its regular meeting. After approval of minutes, the board began discussion about draft tobacco regulations and updates needed in order to incorporate the state law into the local ordinance. Chair Ray Barry stated that Ron Beauregard,...
YourArlington
Proposed restaurant at former Not Your Average Joe's location advances
The Arlington Redevelopment Board has unanimously approved a special permit for Tatte Bakery, a 131-seat restaurant at the former Not Your Average Joe's space, at 645 Mass. Ave. A proposed bank was rejected at the site last January. NYAJ closed in April 2021. The board on Dec. 19 also voted...
Wilmington Apple
NOW HIRING: Town Is Seeking A Night Custodian For The North & Wildwood
WILMINGTON, MA — The Town of Wilmington is hiring a Night Custodial Worker at the North Intermediate School & Wildwood Early Childhood Center:. TOWN OF WILMINGTON PUBLIC BUILDINGS DEPARTMENT CUSTODIAL WORKER. Unit: AFSCME I. Reporting To: Superintendent of Public Buildings or designee. Wages: $923.91/wk. Location: North Intermediate School and...
NECN
Fire in Merrimac Displaces a Family
Multiple fire departments assisted in fighting a fire on 63 Church St. in Merrimac, Massachusetts, Monday morning, according to officials. Authorities say they arrived around 7:30 a.m. to a 2.5 story home occupied by two families with visible smoke coming from the building. Crews say the smoke was coming from...
An Old Pedestrian Tunnel Lies Beneath the Maine Turnpike
The Maine Turnpike has been carrying cars between Kittery and Portland since 1947 and later extended to Augusta in 1955. In the 71 years that the Turnpike has been around there have been a lot of changes. One of those changes in 1972 closed a pedestrian tunnel under they highway that was an original feature of its construction.
manchesterinklink.com
Christmas morning: An estimated 17,000 NH households still without power
CONCORD, NH – As of 7:30 a.m. Sunday, about 17,000 customers in New Hampshire remain without power as crews continue working to restore service. Utilities restored power to more than 12,000 customers overnight. “Some New Hampshire residents may be on their second or third day without power,” said Robert...
When Will Power Be Restored to the NH, ME Seacoast?
The rain is gone but the clean up and bitter cold remain following Friday's storm. Thousands of people spent a cold night in the dark as the power remained out following Friday's ferocious winds that included an exceptional 84 mph gust in Rye, according to the National Weather Service. Most other gusts were between 50 and 60 mph from the southwest bringing down trees, branches and power lines.
newsfromthestates.com
Free New Hampshire State Parks event planned for New Year’s Day
Why not start the year off with a walk in the woods? (Dana Wormald | New Hampshire Bulletin) New Hampshire State Parks is offering free admission to seven state parks on New Year’s Day to encourage people to get outside. Participating parks include Greenfield State Park in Greenfield, White...
laconiadailysun.com
A Laconia legend: Milo Pike
LACONIA — It’s a long journey to cover the road traveled by Milo Pike, now age 92, founder and chief executive officer of Pike Industries. Over the course of 40 years, the Laconia native who loved baseball and hard work turned a local paving business consisting of 12 men, two trucks and a wheelbarrow into a multimillion-dollar company with 1,400 employees that was eventually purchased by a corporation in Ireland and traded on the New York Stock Exchange.
whdh.com
Nashua, NH fire leaves 3 displaced on Christmas
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A fire tore through a home in Nashua, New Hampshire on Christmas Eve, forcing three residents out into the cold and looking for somewhere to stay for the holiday. Crews responded to the blaze on Tolles Street around 8:45 p.m. and determined the fire was in...
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Dec. 18 to Dec. 24
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Dec 18 to Dec 24. There were 245 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,604-square-foot home on Greenwich Court in Worcester that sold for $390,000.
WCVB
Firefighters use Merrimack River water to battle morning house fire
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Firefighters drew water from the nearby Merrimack River after having difficulty with a hydrant while battling heavy flames at a home Monday morning. Footage posted on Twitter showed heavy flames and smoke erupting from the upper floor and roof of the home on Coffin Avenue, near Marianna's Marina in Haverhill.
WCAX
Authorities: Man who died hiking in New Hampshire was from Salem
FRANCONIA, N.H. (AP) — Authorities have released the identity of a man who died while hiking Mount Lincoln over the weekend. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the body of 28-year-old Guopeng “Tony” Li of Salem, New Hampshire, was recovered Sunday about a half-mile from the Falling Waters Trail in Franconia.
manchesterinklink.com
City Health Department hires Director of Overdose Prevention as part of $300K grant award
MANCHESTER, NH – The City of Manchester has been selected as one of 20 communities nationally by the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the National Center for Injury Control and Prevention (NCIPC), to receive a $300,000 funding award which will bolster overdose prevention strategies on the local level.
high-profile.com
Fort Eddy Shopping Center Acquired for $30M
Concord, NH – Torrington Properties announced it acquired the Fort Eddy Shopping Center in Concord on Dec. 15 for $30 million. The 175,000sf shopping center is fully leased and is the current home of Shaw’s, Books-A-Million, Staples, Eastern Mountain Sports, Five Guys Burgers & Fries, GameStop, H&R Block, Moritomo Japanese Restaurant and more. The center joins Torrington’s growing list of recent retail and commercial acquisitions and developments.
WCVB
House fire in Fitchburg displaces residents day after Christmas
FITCHBURG, Mass. — The residents of a Fitchburg home have been displaced by a fire that broke out in their house the day after Christmas, according to officials in the Massachusetts city. Deputy Fire Chief Gregg Normandin said the two-alarm fire at 77 Maverick St. started shortly before 10...
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
NECN
Haverhill Family Loses Home to Massive Fire Morning After Christmas
A fire destroyed a home in Haverhill, Massachusetts, just one day after Christmas, with firefighters being forced to use water from the Merrimack River to put the fire out, officials said. The homeowners called 911 early Monday morning about what they believed was an electrical issue with the hot tub...
Person plunges through ice in Amherst, NH
Rescue crews pulled a person from frigid waters after they plunged through ice in Amherst, New Hampshire Monday night. According to Amherst Fire Rescue, the person was able to be quickly hauled out of Honey Pot Pond after they fell through the ice. Despite frigid temperatures throughout the New England...
WGME
Small plane crashes at NH airport
NORTH HAMPTON, New Hampshire -- A small plane crashed at Hampton Airfield on Monday, according to the North Hampton Police. The pilot was uninjured. The plane, which had taken off from the same airport just a few minutes before, was landing when it flipped over and crashed a little after noon.
