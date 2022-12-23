Read full article on original website
Sharon police investigating after pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle
Sharon police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle Monday night. According to the Sharon Police Department, officers responded to the area of North Main Street and Bay Berry drive at 8:43 p.m. Police erected barricades at opposite ends of the road. Traffic will be detoured...
Woman Slaps Security Guard At Milford Restaurant, Breaks His Glasses, Police Say
A 22-year-old woman from Massachusetts was charged after police said she slapped a security guard at a Connecticut restaurant and broke his glasses. Worcester County resident Grace Louder, of Holden, is charged with second-degree breach of peace and third-degree criminal mischief for the incident that happened in New Haven County on Saturday, Dec. 24, the Milford Police Department reported.
City Health Department hires Director of Overdose Prevention as part of $300K grant award
MANCHESTER, NH – The City of Manchester has been selected as one of 20 communities nationally by the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the National Center for Injury Control and Prevention (NCIPC), to receive a $300,000 funding award which will bolster overdose prevention strategies on the local level.
Police: Woman gave birth in woods in NH, waited an hour to give child’s location to officers
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman is facing criminal charges after Manchester, New Hampshire police say she gave birth to a baby in the woods early Monday morning and then waited nearly an hour to direct police to the child’s location. Officers responding to a reported of a woman...
Woman charged with reckless conduct after police say she abandoned newborn inside a tent in the woods
MANCHESTER, NH –A baby born in the woods early Monday morning and allegedly abandoned by its mother in a tent is fighting for its life at a local hospital Monday. Following an intensive search for the newborn, the mother was arrested by Manchester police, charged with reckless conduct. According...
Man Stabbed on Christmas Day in Dorchester
A violent Christmas Day in Dorchester after a man was stabbed on Sunday afternoon. According to police, the man was stabbed at around 2:30 p.m. on Stratton Street. Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital, the extent of that person's injuries is unknown. The investigation is ongoing.
House fire in Fitchburg displaces residents day after Christmas
FITCHBURG, Mass. — The residents of a Fitchburg home have been displaced by a fire that broke out in their house the day after Christmas, according to officials in the Massachusetts city. Deputy Fire Chief Gregg Normandin said the two-alarm fire at 77 Maverick St. started shortly before 10...
Authorities: Man who died hiking in New Hampshire was from Salem
FRANCONIA, N.H. (AP) — Authorities have released the identity of a man who died while hiking Mount Lincoln over the weekend. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the body of 28-year-old Guopeng “Tony” Li of Salem, New Hampshire, was recovered Sunday about a half-mile from the Falling Waters Trail in Franconia.
Massachusetts woman charged with fatally poisoning boyfriend
A Massachusetts woman charged with fatally poisoning her boyfriend with a chemical commonly found in antifreeze and deicing fluid pleaded not guilty to murder and was held without bail at her arraignment Friday.
Multiple crews battle house fire in Merrimac
MERRIMAC, Mass. — Multiple crews are battling a fire at a residential building in Merrimac. According to a Merrimac Fire spokesperson, Merrimac FD, Newton Fire, West Newbury FD and Newburyport FD are all on the scene of a residential building on Church Street. Frozen hydrants and low temps are...
Photos: 7 Mass. men indicted for Quincy murder; 3 arrested, 4 at large
Jordan Wiggins, 32, was shot and killed Aug. 18. A Norfolk County grand jury indicted seven men for the August murder of a Quincy man Tuesday. Three of those men, all of whom are Massachusetts residents, have been arrested. Four are still at large. On Aug. 18, 32-year-old Jordan Wiggins...
Woman dies in tent outside shelter
MANCHESTER, NH – A woman living in a tent outside the Families in Transition shelter was found dead Sunday. Manchester Police, fire, and AMR ambulance responded outside the Families In Transition shelter at 199 Manchester Street for an unresponsive person in a tent at approximately 11:25 a.m. She was pronounced dead by firefighters at the scene.
Boston Police warn people of phone extortion scams after elderly man was robbed of $9,500
BOSTON — Boston Police are warning the community of phone extortion scams after a 93-year-old man was robbed of $9,500.00 on Thursday. The elderly man reported to police that he was contacted on his phone by a person claiming to be a law stating that his nephew was in a car crash and was arrested in Providence, Rhode Island and needed $9,500.00 for bail.
Even if the Christmas spirit calls for it, don’t lend your phone to strangers, TPD warns
'Tis the season for not letting your guard down. Transit police are investigating after a simple kindness resulted in a Red Line passenger losing $100 to a quick thief this week. At about 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, a 22-year-old Quincy man embraced the holiday spirit and agreed to let a...
