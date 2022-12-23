ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Slaps Security Guard At Milford Restaurant, Breaks His Glasses, Police Say

A 22-year-old woman from Massachusetts was charged after police said she slapped a security guard at a Connecticut restaurant and broke his glasses. Worcester County resident Grace Louder, of Holden, is charged with second-degree breach of peace and third-degree criminal mischief for the incident that happened in New Haven County on Saturday, Dec. 24, the Milford Police Department reported.
MILFORD, MA
WMUR.com

New Hampshire State Police officer hospitalized after cruiser struck

SALEM, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police said a crash involving a cruiser sent a trooper to the hospital Saturday morning. Authorities responded at 8:44 a.m. to a report of a state police car involved in an accident on the Interstate 93 north Exit 1 off-ramp in Salem. Investigators...
SALEM, NH
manchesterinklink.com

City Health Department hires Director of Overdose Prevention as part of $300K grant award

MANCHESTER, NH – The City of Manchester has been selected as one of 20 communities nationally by the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the National Center for Injury Control and Prevention (NCIPC), to receive a $300,000 funding award which will bolster overdose prevention strategies on the local level.
MANCHESTER, NH
NECN

Man Stabbed on Christmas Day in Dorchester

A violent Christmas Day in Dorchester after a man was stabbed on Sunday afternoon. According to police, the man was stabbed at around 2:30 p.m. on Stratton Street. Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital, the extent of that person's injuries is unknown. The investigation is ongoing.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

House fire in Fitchburg displaces residents day after Christmas

FITCHBURG, Mass. — The residents of a Fitchburg home have been displaced by a fire that broke out in their house the day after Christmas, according to officials in the Massachusetts city. Deputy Fire Chief Gregg Normandin said the two-alarm fire at 77 Maverick St. started shortly before 10...
FITCHBURG, MA
WCAX

Authorities: Man who died hiking in New Hampshire was from Salem

FRANCONIA, N.H. (AP) — Authorities have released the identity of a man who died while hiking Mount Lincoln over the weekend. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the body of 28-year-old Guopeng “Tony” Li of Salem, New Hampshire, was recovered Sunday about a half-mile from the Falling Waters Trail in Franconia.
SALEM, NH
Wilmington Apple

NOW HIRING: Town Is Seeking A Night Custodian For The North & Wildwood

WILMINGTON, MA — The Town of Wilmington is hiring a Night Custodial Worker at the North Intermediate School & Wildwood Early Childhood Center:. TOWN OF WILMINGTON PUBLIC BUILDINGS DEPARTMENT CUSTODIAL WORKER. Unit: AFSCME I. Reporting To: Superintendent of Public Buildings or designee. Wages: $923.91/wk. Location: North Intermediate School and...
WILMINGTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Multiple crews battle house fire in Merrimac

MERRIMAC, Mass. — Multiple crews are battling a fire at a residential building in Merrimac. According to a Merrimac Fire spokesperson, Merrimac FD, Newton Fire, West Newbury FD and Newburyport FD are all on the scene of a residential building on Church Street. Frozen hydrants and low temps are...
MERRIMAC, MA
WMUR.com

Mother charged after police found newborn in Manchester woods

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police said a woman is charged after they found her baby boy in a Manchester wooded area. Alexandra Eckersley, 26, was arrested on a felony charge of reckless conduct as well as an unrelated charge from Concord District Court for endangering the welfare of a child.
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Woman dies in tent outside shelter

MANCHESTER, NH – A woman living in a tent outside the Families in Transition shelter was found dead Sunday. Manchester Police, fire, and AMR ambulance responded outside the Families In Transition shelter at 199 Manchester Street for an unresponsive person in a tent at approximately 11:25 a.m. She was pronounced dead by firefighters at the scene.
MANCHESTER, NH

