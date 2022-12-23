ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Ivanka Trump grew 'visibly upset' as she failed to get her father to rein in his supporters on Jan. 6, before retreating to an office

By Tom Porter
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

Video from an interview with Ivanka Trump played during a hearing by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th attack on the US Capitol, June 13, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

  • Ivanka Trump appeared "visibly upset" during the Capitol riot, the Jan. 6 committee report said.
  • It said she attempted to persuade her father, then-President Donald Trump, to call off the rioters.
  • The report also detailed how other aides tried to get Trump to stop the attack on the Capitol.

Ivanka Trump appeared "visibly upset" after she attempted to persuade her father, then-President Donald Trump, to call off his supporters as they attacked the Capitol on January 6, 2021, a report by the House committee investigating the riot found.

According to the report , released Thursday, Ivanka Trump, who served as a White House advisor during her father's presidency, told the committee that she had unsuccessfully tried to reason with her father as his supporters ransacked the Capitol, and at one point retreated to the office of her husband, Jared Kushner, "because she needed to 'regroup' and collect herself."

Witnesses backed up her account, saying she had appeared upset, and as though she had just had a "tough conversation."

Multiple witnesses told the committee of attempts to persuade Trump to intervene and try to stop the violence, which he refused to do, instead watching the attack as it unfolded on television.

Ivanka Trump was enlisted by aides to try to reason with her father, and persuaded him to issue a message urging protesters to "stay peaceful" as the violence escalated. According to the report, she made several attempts throughout the day to get her father to more forcefully condemn the riot.

"I remember her saying at various point," witness Cassidy Hutchinson told the committee, that "she wanted her dad to send them home. She wanted her dad to tell them to go home peacefully, and she wanted to include language he wasn't necessarily on board with at the time."

It was 3 hours after the attack on the Capitol began that Trump finally issued a message telling his supporters to go home.

Ahead of the riot, Trump had delivered an incendiary speech to supporters, who subsequently marched on the Capitol and attacked it in a bid to halt Joe Biden's certification as president.

The report argued that Trump was responsible for the attack, recommending that he be barred from office. The January 6 committee has referred Trump to the Justice Department on charges including insurrection.

Trump has denied responsibility, and claims the committee is politically motivated.

Ivanka Trump served as an advisor during Trump's term in office, but has since distanced herself from her father's political career, announcing that she will not be taking part in his campaign for the presidency in 2024.

Comments / 78

finzbar
3d ago

for all her faults she realized that day just how far over cliff daddy was.....that for her the breaking point

Reply
31
nevermind
2d ago

Her husband made a lot of money with Trump as president and wrote a book and now they want to run, she is lucky to me not being charged and her husband to

Reply
5
WOLFMAN
3d ago

this shows even trump daughter couldn't convince him that he was wrong .....thats sad

Reply(5)
23
