Rapper Big Scarr dead at 22, prompting tributes from Gucci Mane, other stars

Rising Tennessee rapper Big Scarr, who was signed to Gucci Mane’s label 1017 Records, has died at age 22 of undisclosed causes. The wordsmith’s passing was confirmed by Mane in a Thursday Instagram post.

“This hurt — I’m a miss you @bigscarr ,” the “Poppin” singer wrote in the tribute , along with a photo gallery of the late lyricist.

As of yet, Big Scarr’s cause and time of death have yet to be revealed, HipHopDx reported.

In 2020, the Memphis native nearly died after getting shot in the hip with the bullet traveling all the way up to his spine. This resulted in serious internal injuries, which required the doctors to remove his appendix and also realign his right leg, according to Revolt.

Born Alexander Woods in Memphis, Tennessee on April 7, 2000, Scarr takes his name from injuries he suffered during a car crash at age 16. The Tennessean was reportedly thrown through the windshield of a friend’s car following a collision and was left with several scars, the Sun reported.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmfjJU4OPOv

Big Scarr’s cause of death has yet to be revealed. Instagram/Big Scarr

Rapper Big Scarr performs onstage during Parking Lot Concert Series presents: Gucci Mane & the New 1017 at Gateway Center Arena on October 17, 2020, in College Park, Georgia. Getty Images

Woods first broke into the hip-hop world in 2020 after getting signed to Gucci Mane’s label 1017 Records. His first commercial project was the New 1017 compilation album “Gucci Mane Presents: So Icy Summer” with “SoIcyBoyz,” which he performed alongside labelmates Pooh Shiesty and Foogiano. He also had the solo track “Make a Play.”

After appearing in another 1017 compilation “So Icy Gang, Vol. 1,” Woods released his first and only official mixtape, titled “Big Grim Reaper,” in 2021, XXL reported. The project included notable tracks such as “SolcyBoyz 2” and “Poppin,” as well as appearances by Gucci Mane, Scarr’s cousin Pooh Shiesty, Foogiano and producer Tay Keith. “BGR” achieved critical acclaim, ranking No. 1 on Rolling Stone’s Breakthrough 25 Chart and peaking at the No. 25 spot on Billboard’s Hot 200 album chart.

Woods’ death sent shockwaves through the hip hop community. “This s–t wicked wtf bruh!!!” tweeted rapper Key Glock , who was reportedly slated to feature Woods on his upcoming Glockoma Tour 2023, per the Daily Mail.

Big Scarr, Enchanting, Foogiano, Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane attend a party hosted by Gucci Mane and 1017 at Republic Lounge on August 12, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia. WireImage

Scarr’s fellow 1017 labelmate Enchanting also mourned the rapper’s passing in an Instagram Story, writing: “Ion wanna talk. Sorry if I don’t answer. I just can’t,” she wrote.

She also shared a photo of the deceased artist alongside the caption, “My babbbyyy my best friend my son I love you forever & im so sorry.”





