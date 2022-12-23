ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Rapper Big Scarr dead at 22, prompting tributes from Gucci Mane, other stars

By Ben Cost
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WKC1t_0jsXvlDL00

Rising Tennessee rapper Big Scarr, who was signed to Gucci Mane’s label 1017 Records, has died at age 22 of undisclosed causes. The wordsmith’s passing was confirmed by Mane in a Thursday Instagram post.

“This hurt — I’m a miss you @bigscarr ,” the “Poppin” singer wrote in the tribute , along with a photo gallery of the late lyricist.

As of yet, Big Scarr’s cause and time of death have yet to be revealed, HipHopDx reported.

In 2020, the Memphis native nearly died after getting shot in the hip with the bullet traveling all the way up to his spine. This resulted in serious internal injuries, which required the doctors to remove his appendix and also realign his right leg, according to Revolt.

Born Alexander Woods in Memphis, Tennessee on April 7, 2000, Scarr takes his name from injuries he suffered during a car crash at age 16. The Tennessean was reportedly thrown through the windshield of a friend’s car following a collision and was left with several scars, the Sun reported.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmfjJU4OPOv
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ISLtN_0jsXvlDL00
Big Scarr’s cause of death has yet to be revealed.
Instagram/Big Scarr
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ryhd0_0jsXvlDL00
Rapper Big Scarr performs onstage during Parking Lot Concert Series presents: Gucci Mane & the New 1017 at Gateway Center Arena on October 17, 2020, in College Park, Georgia.
Getty Images

Woods first broke into the hip-hop world in 2020 after getting signed to Gucci Mane’s label 1017 Records. His first commercial project was the New 1017 compilation album “Gucci Mane Presents: So Icy Summer” with “SoIcyBoyz,” which he performed alongside labelmates Pooh Shiesty and Foogiano. He also had the solo track “Make a Play.”

After appearing in another 1017 compilation “So Icy Gang, Vol. 1,” Woods released his first and only official mixtape, titled “Big Grim Reaper,” in 2021, XXL reported. The project included notable tracks such as “SolcyBoyz 2” and “Poppin,” as well as appearances by Gucci Mane, Scarr’s cousin Pooh Shiesty, Foogiano and producer Tay Keith. “BGR” achieved critical acclaim, ranking No. 1 on Rolling Stone’s Breakthrough 25 Chart and peaking at the No. 25 spot on Billboard’s Hot 200 album chart.

Woods’ death sent shockwaves through the hip hop community. “This s–t wicked wtf bruh!!!” tweeted rapper Key Glock , who was reportedly slated to feature Woods on his upcoming Glockoma Tour 2023, per the Daily Mail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KSEuN_0jsXvlDL00
Big Scarr, Enchanting, Foogiano, Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane attend a party hosted by Gucci Mane and 1017 at Republic Lounge on August 12, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia.
WireImage

Scarr’s fellow 1017 labelmate Enchanting also mourned the rapper’s passing in an Instagram Story, writing: “Ion wanna talk. Sorry if I don’t answer. I just can’t,” she wrote.

She also shared a photo of the deceased artist alongside the caption, “My babbbyyy my best friend my son I love you forever & im so sorry.”



Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Patrick Xavier Clark arrested for murder of Migos rapper Takeoff

Houston cops have made an arrest in the shooting death of Migos rapper Takeoff outside a Texas bowling alley last month. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, has been taken into custody and charged with the murder, police announced Friday. Cops said a fight erupted during a dice game at the venue and that Clark squeezed off shots at some point during the melee. More than one person is believed to have fired a weapon during the fracas, according to police. While Takeoff’s brother and bandmate Quavo was seen arguing with others before the shooting, Takeoff was not directly involved in the skirmish, according to police. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Black Enterprise

New Details Reveal Punch Was Thrown In Defense Of Quavo On Night TakeOff Died

New details from New York Times reporter Joe Coscarelli reveal what happened leading up to the shooting that ended the life of Migos rapper TakeOff. TakeOff died in Houston on Nov. 1. The recording artist, whose full name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was killed outside of 810 Billiards & Bowling during a dice game. Ball had rented the venue for a private event with his uncle, Quavious Keyate Marshall, the Migos member known as Quavo. Ball died at the scene after a fight he was not involved in broke out and shots were fired. Patrick Xavier Clark — a strip club promotor also known as DJ Pat — was arrested on Dec. 1 in connection with the Ball’s death.
HOUSTON, TX
thesource.com

T.I. Admits To Snitching On Dead Cousin To Avoid Prison In 2020 Interview

In a 2020 episode of his expediTIously podcast, self proclaimed King Of The South T.I. admitted to snitching on a dead family member in order to get out of an illegal gun case. T.I.’s cousin, Toot, was killed before the two could go to trial for a gun case caught...
Indy100

People think this photo of Kanye at a Maryland sushi bar shows he's hit a new low

There's a lot going on in this new photo of Kanye West sitting at a sushi restaurant in Frederick, Maryland. On Monday, Twitter user Kyle posted a photo of West, also known as Ye, sitting at a table at Matsutake Sushi & Steak in Frederick, of all places. West, 45, appeared very unhappy wearing a black hoodie, dark pants, and giant rubber boots as he frowned next to a smiling fan. Behind West sat 24-year-old white supremacist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterWest and Fuentes have recently developed a friendship as both men have...
FREDERICK, MD
shefinds

Rihanna Shows Off Her Insane Curves In A Red Cutout Dress Beside ASAP Rocky At A Concert In Barbados

Rihanna never fails to bring her sartorial A-game to events; and the curve-hugging micro mini dress she stepped out in when she attended the Beenie Man concert in Bridgetown, Barbados recently was perhaps one of her most sizzling ones of the year! And that’s saying something, because even throughout pregnancy – which is when some moms-to-be would tone it down a tad – Rihanna provided us with some truly breathtaking ‘fits!
Distractify

Birdman Just Gave This Update About Rapper B.G.'s Release From Prison

For the last decade-plus, famed former Hot Boys rapper B.G. has been incarcerated in a California penitentiary. Back in his heyday, Christopher Noel Dorsey, better known as B.G. — which is an acronym for Baby Gangsta — became famous for signing to Birdman's Cash Money Records at the age of 13 in 1994. Now 42 years old, the New Orleans native has been in jail for roughly 10 years, but that may soon change.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
rolling out

Young Thug’s attorney says people are taking deals to snitch on rapper

Young Thug’s attorney accused a number of his jailed associates are allegedly taking deals in order to provide testimony to prosecutors and get out of jail. As rolling out and other outlets reported previously, Gunna and YSL founder Walter Murphy were let out of the Fulton County Jail this past week after striking deals with Fulton County (Atlanta) prosecutors. Thugger has been charged with a litany of felony offenses related to alleged violence, drug dealing and other transgressions. The upcoming RICO—Racketeer Influence and Corrupt Organizations Act—trial will begin on Jan. 6.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Complex

Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, Addresses Tory Lanez Assault Trial

Rapper Pardison Fontaine who is also Megan Thee Stallion’s boyfriend, is speaking out on her assault trial against Tory Lanez. “To any woman, especially ones of color, that has suffered an injustice, I feel for you …” Fontaine wrote on Instagram. “When you do find the courage to speak up it seems you will be ridiculed. Your credibility will be questioned, your entire past will be held under a magnifying glass. In an instant you can go from victim to defendant in the eyes of the public. To anyone with a sister, mother, niece or aunt, I pray for their protection. I pray for their covering. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
PopCrush

Nelly Faces Backlash After Videos of Him Singing to Young Girls Resurface

Nelly is facing backlash on social media due to resurfaced videos that show him serenading young girls onstage during his concerts. Last week, videos began to surface online of multiple Nelly concerts. In the clips, the rapper can be seen crooning intimately to underage girls. One clip shows Nelly onstage with a young girl.
New York Post

TikTok star Boogie B killed in New Orleans grocery store shooting

TikTok star Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell was shot and killed by a stray bullet Friday while Christmas shopping with his grandmother, his heartbroken mom revealed — as she railed against the leaders of the Democrat-run city. Montrell’s mother confirmed Saturday that the 43-year-old social media personality and comedian was the man killed while sitting in a car parked in the Rouses grocery store in the Warehouse District around 4:07 p.m. the afternoon before. The devastated mom blasted crime in Louisiana’s most populated city — and the leaders who need to “do their jobs.” “My son was not just the victim of a stray...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
131K+
Followers
69K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy