State Roundup: GOP looks to embrace mail-in voting; congressional committee recommends banning Trump from office

‘I took actions while Trump did nothing’: Hogan reflects on Jan. 6, the 2024 election and more
As he prepares to leave office, Maryland's governor reflects on his tenure during a one-on-one interview in Annapolis. The post ‘I took actions while Trump did nothing’: Hogan reflects on Jan. 6, the 2024 election and more appeared first on Maryland Matters.
mocoshow.com
Maryland Minimum Wage Increases Starting January 1
Maryland’s general assembly previously voted to override Governor Larry Hogan’s veto of the Maryland minimum wage increase. The Maryland minimum wage, starting in 2023, will be $13.25 for larger businesses and $12.80 for small businesses. Montgomery County’s minimum wage increased earlier this year, on July 1, to $15.65 for all large employers.
In Maryland, Dems capitalized on mail in voting – but the GOP didn’t
As the 2020 presidential election neared, then-President Donald Trump warned all Americans — especially Republicans — about the supposed dangers he saw in early, absentee and mail-in voting. “As far as the ballots are concerned, it’s a disaster,” he said during a September 2020 presidential debate, repeating a...
marijuanamoment.net
Maryland Lawmakers’ Marijuana Workgroup Examines Employment And Driving Concerns Following Voter-Approved Legalization
Maryland lawmakers who are part of a marijuana legalization workgroup convened on Tuesday, hearing testimony on workplace and impaired driving policy issues related to the reform. Members of the Cannabis Referendum and Legalization Workgroup—which was formed last year by House Speaker Adrienne Jones (D)—took testimony from representatives of the non-profit...
Business Monthly
Q&A with Kelly Schulz, CEO of Maryland Tech Council
While Kelly Schulz’s recent effort to make it to the Governor’s Mansion fell short, it didn’t take her long to land at her next station: last fall, she was named CEO of the 650-member Maryland Tech Council ― just after its addition of three regional councils in key markets in the state.
mymcmedia.org
Popular 2022 Video: 21 This Week on Future of Maryland’s Gun Carry Law
’21 This Week’ is a political talk show dedicated to the issues of Montgomery County and the State of Maryland. Casey Aiken is the producer and moderator of ’21 This Week’. Aiken and a panel of political insiders meet regularly for a lively discussion on the latest political issues of interest to Montgomery County residents. The show airs on MCM’s Channel 21 and 995(HD) four times each week.
Reflecting on his two terms, Hogan says he’s leaving office ‘with a sense of accomplishment’
Outgoing chief executive talks about the lessons he learned watching his father, who played a pivotal role during the Watergate hearings. The post Reflecting on his two terms, Hogan says he’s leaving office ‘with a sense of accomplishment’ appeared first on Maryland Matters.
State Roundup: Ferguson shakes up Senate committees; transparency groups continue to fight for Anton’s Law; thousands of Marylanders lose SNAP benefits
FERGUSON SHAKES UP SENATE COMMITTEES: Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) unveiled his long-awaited restructuring plan for the upper chamber late Wednesday afternoon, shifting the missions of two standing committees and selecting respected leaders to head them. Josh Kurtz/Maryland Matters. Sen. Brian Feldman of Montgomery County has been selected by...
Nottingham MD
Governor Hogan addresses 155th Trooper Candidate Class of Maryland State Police [VIDEO]
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week delivered remarks and presented diplomas to the 24 graduates of the 155th Trooper Candidate Class of the Maryland State Police—the 12th and final trooper class to graduate during the Hogan administration. The governor also paid tribute to MSP Superintendent Colonel Woodrow “Jerry” Jones, who is retiring at the end of the year after a 35-year career in law enforcement.
WMDT.com
Anton’s Law faces first legal challenge in lawsuit filed by Montgomery County FOP, with the potential to impact the law’s scope state wide
MARYLAND- The Maryland Coalition for Justice and Police Accountability (MCJPA) has filed a motion to intervene in a Fraternal Order of Police of Montgomery County case with the potential to limit the scope of state’s law to unseal police records, known as Anton’s Law and is asking the Montgomery court to unseal proceedings and to reject the FOP lawsuit, which they could lead to the law being weakened across the state.
Bad Policy Could Be Driving Maryland’s Emergency Room Wait Times
Maryland’s hospital emergency rooms have the longest wait times in the country, according to a Dec. 21 investigation by Meredith Cohn in the Baltimore Banner. That’s a bad distinction for our state to have at any time, and especially when multiple winter viruses are slamming ERs nationwide. Cohn...
State Roundup: Off to a slow start, drug pricing board to release first report; enviro groups sue over stormwater permit; Catholic Conference bends on suit limitations proposal, with caveat
PRESCRIPTION DRUG PRICING BOARD SET TO RELEASE FIRST REPORT: In 2019, the Maryland state legislature passed a bill establishing a groundbreaking, first-in-the-nation means to try to tamp down drug prices: a Prescription Drug Price Affordability Board with power to limit what state and local facilities and health plans pay for medications. The board has gotten off to a slow start and is now on the precipice of releasing its first report outlining supply chain issues in the drug market as well as policy options and the first steps to address them. Sarah True/The Baltimore Banner.
delawarepublic.org
The State of Delaware is redoubling efforts to boost its workforce
While over 21,000 Delawareans are unemployed, there are approximately 36,000 job openings to be filled, and state jobs represent a significant amount of that number. During the summer, the state embarked on a $225,000 media campaign to get the word out that it's hiring. And Delaware Department of Human Resources...
State Roundup: Counting on change in state law, attorneys ready to aid priest abuse victims; native plant gardeners win fight, change lawn law; a flooding B’more neighborhood overshadowed by Ellicott City woes
ATTORNEYS READY TO AID PRIEST ABUSE VICTIMS SHOULD LAW CHANGE: A group of attorneys from different firms is gearing up the search for people who were sexually abused as children by Catholic priests in Maryland. They have started taking consultations with Catholic abuse victims to be ready if the Maryland General Assembly passes a law in 2023 lifting the statute of limitations on lawsuits in childhood sexual abuse cases. Lee O. Sanderlin/The Baltimore Sun.
Ocean City Today
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Maryland
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Maryland using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
mocoshow.com
Maryland Man Cited For Concealing Two Axes On Carry-On Bag
A Maryland man was cited by police after attempting to bring two axes in his carry-on bag at Ronald Reagan National airport, according to TSA Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein. Per Farbstein, the two axes were concealed in the lining of his carry-on bag at Reagan National airport. The man stated he was going to an axe-throwing tournament, as the reason the axes were found in his bag. Each axe had its name on the ha handle– one labeled “death” and the other labeled “twin.”
Maryland Food Bank buying double the food at twice the pre-COVID price
(The Center Square) – As inflation has caused the average family to spend hundreds of dollars more per month this year, it’s also caused the Maryland Food Bank’s costs to double. "Since the start of the pandemic, we've been buying more food than ever," Maryland Food Bank...
Bay Net
Nominations Accepted For 2023 Sport Fisheries Achievement Award
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Sport Fisheries Advisory Commission are seeking nominations for the annual Maryland Sport Fisheries Achievement Award, a celebration of conservation, education, and sportsmanship. This prestigious honor recognizes an individual who has provided sustained efforts in habitat management, conservation, education, research,...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Maryland
Maryland is the most northern state south of the Mason-Dixon line, officially designating it as a southern state. With such a designation, most people don’t think about Maryland as a cold place; but they would be mistaken! Maryland can get downright frigid, as we are going to find out today. Let’s discover the coldest place in Maryland, plus learn a bit about the weather in the state. For anyone who isn’t a native, these numbers may be a bit surprising! Let’s get started.
delawarepublic.org
New tax deduction available for contributions to savings plans
As 2022 comes to a close, Delaware taxpayers have new opportunities next year to save money. Delawareans who save for school with the DE529 Education Savings Program may qualify for new tax deductions when you file state taxes next year. “So the general legislation passed earlier this year (HB 145)...
