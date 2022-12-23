State Roundup: GOP looks to embrace mail-in voting; congressional committee recommends banning Trump from office

A Maryland man was cited by police after attempting to bring two axes in his carry-on bag at Ronald Reagan National airport, according to TSA Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein. Per Farbstein, the two axes were concealed in the lining of his carry-on bag at Reagan National airport. The man stated he was going to an axe-throwing tournament, as the reason the axes were found in his bag. Each axe had its name on the ha handle– one labeled “death” and the other labeled “twin.”

MARYLAND STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO