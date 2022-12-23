ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

State Roundup: GOP looks to embrace mail-in voting; congressional committee recommends banning Trump from office

By About
Maryland Reporter
Maryland Reporter
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
mocoshow.com

Maryland Minimum Wage Increases Starting January 1

Maryland’s general assembly previously voted to override Governor Larry Hogan’s veto of the Maryland minimum wage increase. The Maryland minimum wage, starting in 2023, will be $13.25 for larger businesses and $12.80 for small businesses. Montgomery County’s minimum wage increased earlier this year, on July 1, to $15.65 for all large employers.
MARYLAND STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Maryland Lawmakers’ Marijuana Workgroup Examines Employment And Driving Concerns Following Voter-Approved Legalization

Maryland lawmakers who are part of a marijuana legalization workgroup convened on Tuesday, hearing testimony on workplace and impaired driving policy issues related to the reform. Members of the Cannabis Referendum and Legalization Workgroup—which was formed last year by House Speaker Adrienne Jones (D)—took testimony from representatives of the non-profit...
MARYLAND STATE
Business Monthly

Q&A with Kelly Schulz, CEO of Maryland Tech Council

While Kelly Schulz’s recent effort to make it to the Governor’s Mansion fell short, it didn’t take her long to land at her next station: last fall, she was named CEO of the 650-member Maryland Tech Council ― just after its addition of three regional councils in key markets in the state.
MARYLAND STATE
mymcmedia.org

Popular 2022 Video: 21 This Week on Future of Maryland’s Gun Carry Law

’21 This Week’ is a political talk show dedicated to the issues of Montgomery County and the State of Maryland. Casey Aiken is the producer and moderator of ’21 This Week’. Aiken and a panel of political insiders meet regularly for a lively discussion on the latest political issues of interest to Montgomery County residents. The show airs on MCM’s Channel 21 and 995(HD) four times each week.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Ferguson shakes up Senate committees; transparency groups continue to fight for Anton’s Law; thousands of Marylanders lose SNAP benefits

FERGUSON SHAKES UP SENATE COMMITTEES: Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) unveiled his long-awaited restructuring plan for the upper chamber late Wednesday afternoon, shifting the missions of two standing committees and selecting respected leaders to head them. Josh Kurtz/Maryland Matters. Sen. Brian Feldman of Montgomery County has been selected by...
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Governor Hogan addresses 155th Trooper Candidate Class of Maryland State Police [VIDEO]

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week delivered remarks and presented diplomas to the 24 graduates of the 155th Trooper Candidate Class of the Maryland State Police—the 12th and final trooper class to graduate during the Hogan administration. The governor also paid tribute to MSP Superintendent Colonel Woodrow “Jerry” Jones, who is retiring at the end of the year after a 35-year career in law enforcement.
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

Anton’s Law faces first legal challenge in lawsuit filed by Montgomery County FOP, with the potential to impact the law’s scope state wide

MARYLAND- The Maryland Coalition for Justice and Police Accountability (MCJPA) has filed a motion to intervene in a Fraternal Order of Police of Montgomery County case with the potential to limit the scope of state’s law to unseal police records, known as Anton’s Law and is asking the Montgomery court to unseal proceedings and to reject the FOP lawsuit, which they could lead to the law being weakened across the state.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Off to a slow start, drug pricing board to release first report; enviro groups sue over stormwater permit; Catholic Conference bends on suit limitations proposal, with caveat

PRESCRIPTION DRUG PRICING BOARD SET TO RELEASE FIRST REPORT: In 2019, the Maryland state legislature passed a bill establishing a groundbreaking, first-in-the-nation means to try to tamp down drug prices: a Prescription Drug Price Affordability Board with power to limit what state and local facilities and health plans pay for medications. The board has gotten off to a slow start and is now on the precipice of releasing its first report outlining supply chain issues in the drug market as well as policy options and the first steps to address them. Sarah True/The Baltimore Banner.
MARYLAND STATE
delawarepublic.org

The State of Delaware is redoubling efforts to boost its workforce

While over 21,000 Delawareans are unemployed, there are approximately 36,000 job openings to be filled, and state jobs represent a significant amount of that number. During the summer, the state embarked on a $225,000 media campaign to get the word out that it's hiring. And Delaware Department of Human Resources...
DELAWARE STATE
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Counting on change in state law, attorneys ready to aid priest abuse victims; native plant gardeners win fight, change lawn law; a flooding B’more neighborhood overshadowed by Ellicott City woes

ATTORNEYS READY TO AID PRIEST ABUSE VICTIMS SHOULD LAW CHANGE: A group of attorneys from different firms is gearing up the search for people who were sexually abused as children by Catholic priests in Maryland. They have started taking consultations with Catholic abuse victims to be ready if the Maryland General Assembly passes a law in 2023 lifting the statute of limitations on lawsuits in childhood sexual abuse cases. Lee O. Sanderlin/The Baltimore Sun.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Maryland Man Cited For Concealing Two Axes On Carry-On Bag

A Maryland man was cited by police after attempting to bring two axes in his carry-on bag at Ronald Reagan National airport, according to TSA Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein. Per Farbstein, the two axes were concealed in the lining of his carry-on bag at Reagan National airport. The man stated he was going to an axe-throwing tournament, as the reason the axes were found in his bag. Each axe had its name on the ha handle– one labeled “death” and the other labeled “twin.”
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Nominations Accepted For 2023 Sport Fisheries Achievement Award

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Sport Fisheries Advisory Commission are seeking nominations for the annual Maryland Sport Fisheries Achievement Award, a celebration of conservation, education, and sportsmanship. This prestigious honor recognizes an individual who has provided sustained efforts in habitat management, conservation, education, research,...
MARYLAND STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Maryland

Maryland is the most northern state south of the Mason-Dixon line, officially designating it as a southern state. With such a designation, most people don’t think about Maryland as a cold place; but they would be mistaken! Maryland can get downright frigid, as we are going to find out today. Let’s discover the coldest place in Maryland, plus learn a bit about the weather in the state. For anyone who isn’t a native, these numbers may be a bit surprising! Let’s get started.
MARYLAND STATE
delawarepublic.org

New tax deduction available for contributions to savings plans

As 2022 comes to a close, Delaware taxpayers have new opportunities next year to save money. Delawareans who save for school with the DE529 Education Savings Program may qualify for new tax deductions when you file state taxes next year. “So the general legislation passed earlier this year (HB 145)...
DELAWARE STATE
Maryland Reporter

Maryland Reporter

Columbia, MD
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
447K+
Views
ABOUT

MarylandReporter.com is a daily news website produced by journalists committed to making state government as open, transparent, accountable and responsive as possible – in deed, not just in promise.

 http://marylandreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy