More snow, icy rain comes to Whatcom. Here are the impacts

Whatcom County remained difficult for travelers Friday, Dec. 23, with ice covering compact snow on the roads.

Scattered showers are expected to linger over the area with temperatures continuing to moderate slowly but steadily Friday evening, according to the 4 p.m. National Weather Service forecast. “Mixed precipitation, including freezing rain, is possible through this evening especially over western Whatcom County.”

“The first in a series of very wet, storm systems will then impact the region on Saturday (Dec. 24), bringing periods of heavy rain to western Washington Saturday morning through the evening.”

“The latest Northwest River Forecast Center Nooksack River model shows the Nooksack River level bumping up against the minor flood level at two of three river gauges we monitor,” according to a Friday evening email from Wally Kost, Whatcom County emergency management spokesman.

The National Weather Service has in the last couple of hours put out a Flood Watch, he said. “Aside from the flood watch, the Winter Storm Warning continues for the east part of the county and many of the west parts of the county are only beginning to thaw from the freezing rain that fell earlier. All this is on top of the snow from Monday and Tuesday and then wind-driven snow Wednesday.”

“Whatcom County has been inundated with collisions, spin outs, and trees over the roadway due to freezing rain throughout the day,” Washington State Patrol Trooper Kelsy Harding tweeted about 4:30 p.m.

Mid-afternoon, the Washington State Department of Transportation said snow and ice challenges continue on Interstate 5 in Whatcom County to the Canadian border. A half-dozen incidents closed lanes temporarily during the day.

However, it also said that road conditions are improving and temperatures are rising across the Seattle metro area and it is no longer advising delaying non-essential travel in that region.

“Conditions statewide remain challenging and will likely continue through the weekend. Continue to plan ahead and use caution,” it said on Twitter.

Puget Sound Energy reported 120 active outages, up from 91 an hour earlier, impacting almost 14,000 customers across the region at 5:30 p.m. Of that, 57 of the outages were in Whatcom County. Close to 1,000 customers were without power in the Marietta area in north Bellingham and 1,500 in the Geneva area southeast of Bellingham.

Light snow fell after 1 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, at Bellingham International Airport and other locations across Whatcom County, according to road cameras and National Weather Service records.

Light freezing rain was still falling at the Bellingham airport at 3 p.m.

Interstate 5 showed bare pavement at Sunset Drive in Bellingham, but there was new snow on the road at Peace Arch in Blaine at 5:15 a.m.

The Washington State Department of Transportation advised limiting all non-essential travel due to the large amount of freezing rain and icy conditions on roadways area-wide. “Our crews are still working the roads but we suggest holding off until weather conditions improve,” it tweeted.

While the freezing rain threat will end across most of the lowlands this afternoon, the Weather Service tweeted at noon, the mountain passes are another story. “Snow will transition to freezing rain today and significant ice accumulation is expected across the passes all the way through Saturday night.”

Steady precipitation moved into the Cascades for all but the San Juans and Whatcom County, the National Weather Service tweeted at 7:30 a.m. Friday. Temperatures for most areas remain below freezing, so any ice on surfaces isn’t going anywhere and additional precipitation could be impactful until the area warms later Friday, it said.

Bellingham roads are becoming dangerously slick with about two-tenths of an inch of ice, according to Mike Olinger, the city’s assistant director of operations for Public Works.

Bellingham snow trucks have been working on arterial roads and snow routes since about 2 a.m. Friday, Olinger said in an email to The Bellingham Herald.

“Were also able to get the salt brine truck out spraying arterials last night so that should help with street clearing once the weather finally breaks. Freezing rain started falling shortly after we transitioned back to snow routes and crews have managed to stay on the routes in spite of the freezing rain.”

“Fresh snow overnight followed by freezing rain early Friday morning created a beautiful but treacherous landscape. Most surfaces have a layer of ice and streets are dangerously slick,” a Bellingham news release said.

The Whatcom Transportation Authority reported icy and snowy conditions throughout the county at 6 a.m. on social media. “We are running though we may be a bit behind due to the conditions. Stay safe,” it tweeted.

The precipitation turned to freezing snow by 2:30 a.m. at the Bellingham airport. The temperature was 25 degrees, with a wind speed in single digits, leading to a wind chill temperature of 15 degrees. All commercial flights have been canceled for Friday, the port posted about 1:30 p.m. “BLI’s runway will remain closed until it can safely be reopened.”

Temperatures remained low throughout the morning. It was 26 degrees with a wind chill of 17 at 11:15 a.m. and was up to 28 degrees by 3:20 p.m.

The predicted storm arrived in the Puget Sound area as well. Runways were closed at Seattle-Tacoma Airport after 5 a.m. “SEA runways are currently closed indefinitely as we continue to work to de-ice the surfaces. Safety is our priority before we can reopen the runways. Check with your airline for further updates on your specific flight.,” the airport tweeted.

Whatcom forecast

Whatcom County was forecast to see between one-tenth and one-quarter inch of ice and 1-3 inches of snow.

“Plan on slick to icy roads. Rain will continue for the remainder of the day and into Saturday,” the Whatcom County Emergency Management briefing warned late Thursday, Dec. 22.

“Snowmelt and rain will become trapped in areas where it cannot drain as snow is blocking many drains and culverts and ditches are full of snow. Water can become fairly deep where it cannot drain so hydroplaning is a definite risk. If you are able to clear snow from drain areas, please do so. Landslide and avalanche risk will also increase as snow melts.”

Storm closures

Western Washington University closed on Friday due to the accumulation of snow and freezing rain last night, according to a school email.

All Whatcom County Library System locations are closed Friday. The Lightcatcher Museum, Family Interactive Gallery and Old City Hall in Bellingham are also closed Friday.

Sanitary Service Company will not be picking up trash Friday due to unsafe road conditions, according to an email from General Manager Ted Carlson.

“Freezing rain on top of the existing snow has created unsafe street/road conditions. We understand that our customers rely on our services so this is not a decision we take lightly, however due to the extreme conditions we believe it is safer for the public and our drivers to keep SSC trucks off the streets today,” he said.

For customers with scheduled pick-up Friday, their garbage will be collected the following week (including every-other-week and monthly customers). Use plastic bags for extra garbage. More information about services is available from the company.