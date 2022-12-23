Read full article on original website
After Over 100 Years, Whitman's Town Hall Lawn is Changed ForeverDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Boston Red Sox Sign 2x Cy Young Winning PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
The Surprising Truth: Christians Once Banned Christmas In BostonDip RaiBoston, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
Local Farm-to-Table Grocery Store Reveals New Program for SNAP Members!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Watertown News
Watertown’s Parking Ban Suspended Over Holidays
The following announcement was provided by the Watertown Police Department:. Effective December 23, 2022 enforcement of the All Night Parking Ban will be temporarily suspended – barring any snowfall that would require plowing or sanding. Should there be a snow event please refer to the City website for available off-street parking locations.
Flight cancellations, power outages pile up as storm rages
Heavy winds and rain are posing challenges for holiday travel. Flight cancellations and power outages stacked up into the thousands on Friday, as an intense storm brought rain and heavy winds to jeopardize travel plans on the cusp of the Christmas weekend. There were over 11,000 flight delays and more...
mspnews.org
ELEVEN INDIVIDUALS ARRESTED AND ARRAIGNED FOLLOWING TAKEDOWN OF MAJOR SOUTH SHORE DRUG TRAFFICKING ORGANIZATION
BOSTON – Eleven individuals have been arrested and arraigned as a result of a takedown of a major Brockton drug trafficking organization distributing fentanyl and crack cocaine throughout towns in Plymouth, Norfolk and Bristol Counties, Attorney General Maura Healey announced today. The charges are the result of a long-term...
ournewton.org
Visit Newton’s History Museums in December
As you enjoy time off or entertain visitors during this holiday season, stop by the Jackson Homestead or the Durant-Kenrick House and Grounds. The Freed from the Frame exhibit of children’s portraits has reopened at Jackson Homestead. Also, you’ll see a new display case featuring fancywork handbags, many made of silk and decorated with beads. Dream of spring by learning about horticultural history tied to the Durant-Kenrick House and Grounds. The museums are open from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays, and from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. They are closed December 24-25 and January 1. Happy holidays!
'A Heart That Shined Brightly': GoFundMe For Cambridge Woman Who Died At 35 Nearing Goal
Just a little more than a month following the untimely death of Kristin Wheeler, her loved ones have nearly reached their goal to help her family. The Cambridge woman was only 35 when she died on Nov. 20. She left behind loving parents and siblings and a large community of friends. Some o…
Eater
The Most Anticipated Boston Restaurant Openings of 2023
To wrap up the year, Eater Boston polled both local journalists and readers of this site to get their thoughts on the past year in dining: the good, the bad, and the most exciting things still to come in 2023. The results have been collected in the following series of posts. (Check out the full archive here.)
Boston murder suspect found hanging by his underwear after attempting to escape police out 12th floor window
Boston police allege that a man tried to jump out of an apartment window when police arrived and discovered a dead body in the unit on Sunday night.
Harvard-Educated Sleep Doctor Slept Well In Brookline Home He Bought Defrauding Patients: Feds
A federal grand jury indicted a Brookline sleep doctor this week on charges that he ran multiple frauds and laundered hundreds of thousands of dollars to help him purchase a $1.6 million home in the toney town. Dr. Pankaj Merchia, 49, faces three counts of money laundering and one count...
