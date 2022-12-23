As you enjoy time off or entertain visitors during this holiday season, stop by the Jackson Homestead or the Durant-Kenrick House and Grounds. The Freed from the Frame exhibit of children’s portraits has reopened at Jackson Homestead. Also, you’ll see a new display case featuring fancywork handbags, many made of silk and decorated with beads. Dream of spring by learning about horticultural history tied to the Durant-Kenrick House and Grounds. The museums are open from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays, and from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. They are closed December 24-25 and January 1. Happy holidays!

NEWTON, MA ・ 8 DAYS AGO