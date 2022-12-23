ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown’s Parking Ban Suspended Over Holidays

The following announcement was provided by the Watertown Police Department:. Effective December 23, 2022 enforcement of the All Night Parking Ban will be temporarily suspended – barring any snowfall that would require plowing or sanding. Should there be a snow event please refer to the City website for available off-street parking locations.
Boston

Flight cancellations, power outages pile up as storm rages

Heavy winds and rain are posing challenges for holiday travel. Flight cancellations and power outages stacked up into the thousands on Friday, as an intense storm brought rain and heavy winds to jeopardize travel plans on the cusp of the Christmas weekend. There were over 11,000 flight delays and more...
ournewton.org

Visit Newton’s History Museums in December

As you enjoy time off or entertain visitors during this holiday season, stop by the Jackson Homestead or the Durant-Kenrick House and Grounds. The Freed from the Frame exhibit of children’s portraits has reopened at Jackson Homestead. Also, you’ll see a new display case featuring fancywork handbags, many made of silk and decorated with beads. Dream of spring by learning about horticultural history tied to the Durant-Kenrick House and Grounds. The museums are open from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays, and from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. They are closed December 24-25 and January 1. Happy holidays!
Eater

The Most Anticipated Boston Restaurant Openings of 2023

To wrap up the year, Eater Boston polled both local journalists and readers of this site to get their thoughts on the past year in dining: the good, the bad, and the most exciting things still to come in 2023. The results have been collected in the following series of posts. (Check out the full archive here.)
