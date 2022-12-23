Read full article on original website
Best 8×10 rug
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Rugs are a great interior decor item to add to fill space in any room and to cover up undesirable flooring. 8×10 rugs are typically placed in bedrooms and living rooms and are available in different colors. If you are looking for a handmade 8×10 rug that is available in different colors and shapes, the nuLoom Rigo Hand-Woven Farmhouse Jute Area Rug is the top choice.
Best Gabby’s Dollhouse toy
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Shopping for someone who’s a big fan of “Gabby’s Dollhouse”? There are several toys available, including cuddly plush characters, colorful playsets and light-up headbands. “Gabby’s Dollhouse” toys are geared toward children in preschool through age 5,...
Best phone case
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Anyone who has recently purchased a new phone, or anyone wanting to keep their current phone safe and protected, will want to invest in a sturdy case. Some cases offer more protection than others and may include additional features, such as a built-in card holder or water-resistant properties.
Here’s how to update your Amazon Echo Show 15 to use it as a Fire TV
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. One thing you can count on during the holidays is finding tech surprises under the tree. Another is not knowing how to get those devices to do everything you want. For instance, did you know that the latest software update for one of Amazon’s popular Echo devices, the Echo Show 15, now comes with Fire TV built in? All you need to do is access it and you can watch endless hours of content. Here’s how to do exactly that.
These 17 sparkly outfits make the perfect last-minute New Year’s Eve look
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which sparkly outfits are best for New Year’s Eve?. New Year’s Eve, and 2023, are only days away. If you have big plans for the night but haven’t yet figured out what you’re going to wear, you need to move fast. Not only to ensure that what you order will arrive in time for your event but also to ensure there are still suitable options left. You also need to decide how sparkly you want to go, as it’s easy to go overboard and make yourself look like a human disco ball.
Our baking expert shares the casserole dish you need in your life
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There are many good reasons to make a casserole. This classic dish combines different ingredients, such as meat, cheese and vegetables, for a hearty meal. There are many variations, from Italian lasagna to tuna noodle casserole or macaroni and cheese. Another selling point of casserole recipes is that they are easy to bake, serve, save as leftovers and reheat. However, to make a casserole, you need a quality casserole dish.
