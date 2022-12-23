Read full article on original website
Homeowners face water issues after cold temperatures hit Capital Region
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Homeowners in some south Louisiana parishes face water issues after cold temperatures hit the Capital Region over the past few days. The cold weather has left a mark on the Capital Region. So far, parts of Livingston (French Settlement and Maurepas), Assumption, St. John the Baptist, and LaFourche parishes are all under boil water advisories.
wbrz.com
Monday PM Forecast: The 70s will be back before you know it
Temperatures are climbing and moisture is returning. Tonight & Tomorrow: The cold is on its way out, but we still have another chilly night on deck. Temperatures tonight will bottom out just above freezing. Areas north of Baton Rouge will likely hit that freezing mark briefly. Baton Rouge is expected to hit 34° overnight. Then into Tuesday afternoon, temperatures will be in the mid-50s with mostly sunny skies.
wbrz.com
Hundreds of Tangipahoa residents without water since Friday; company blames freeze, growing demand
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Dustin Kelley and his family have had a pretty inconvenient Christmas weekend, with no running water to wash dishes, take showers or clean clothes. Starting Friday, he's had to collect water from this lake at the front of his neighborhood so that his family can flush their toilets.
wbrz.com
Water, gas outages across East Feliciana left many residents high and dry this Christmas weekend
A wave of water outages left many without necessities on Christmas weekend. On Monday, households across East Feliciana, Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes are still dealing with the effects of not having running water. As a slow drip on Friday gradually moved to no running water by Sunday afternoon, families like...
wbrz.com
WATCH: Fire destroys Hammond business early Monday morning
HAMMOND - Crews tackled a massive fire at a barber shop in Tangipahoa Parish early Monday morning. The Hammond Fire Department responded to HD Cuts & Salon on West Thomas Street (US 190) early Monday. Firefighters arrived to find the business engulfed in flames. Social media video posted shortly after...
Several areas under boil water advisory
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several parts of the Baton Rouge area are under a boil water advisory as of Monday, Dec. 26. Impacted areas include parts of Maurepas, Assumption Parish, Tickfaw, St. John the Baptist Parish, and Lafourche Parish. French Settlement is also under a boil water advisory. Officials...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Lane closure set for Airline Highway at Germany Road
Ascension Parish government announced a northbound lane closure for Airline Highway (U.S. 61) at Germany Road beginning Dec. 27 until Dec. 28 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The northbound outside lane will be closed from around 500 feet north of Germany road to about 500 feet south of Germany Road, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
brproud.com
Low pressure to blame for precautionary boil water advisory in Assumption Parish
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Assumption Parish is still dealing with the cold weather and what it has done to their water system. A precautionary boil water advisory is in effect for residents within the parish boundaries. Assumption Parish Waterworks says that low pressure is the culprit. The advisory is...
wbrz.com
Thousands without power Friday night despite ruthless winter weather; Entergy blames equipment issues, damaged lines
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Thousands of customers are still without power Friday night despite the ruthless winter weather hitting south Louisiana on Christmas weekend. In Hammond, businesses along Railroad Avenue were pitch black and in the freezing cold as Entergy reported an equipment issue and damage at a substation. Just outside...
theadvocate.com
Cold snap could last through Christmas; here's how some in Baton Rouge are handling it
Christmas is on the horizon, but the weather outside Friday was frightful across the state. Forecasters urged people to hunker down for a few more nights of frigid temperatures, saying the bitter temperatures that the Baton Rouge region saw overnight could continue through the holiday weekend. A massive arctic cold...
theadvocate.com
Gas, power outages reported as frigid temperatures continue into Christmas weekend
Freezing weather across southeast Louisiana has caused thousands to lose power or gas, and Entergy urged customers to conserve power. Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes saw scattered outages throughout the day Friday while temperatures remained frigid. Just before 6 p.m., nearly 10,000 customers lost electricity in and around Hammond and Albany, according to Entergy's outage map.
Boil water advisory issued for parts of Maurepas area
MAUREPAS, La. (WAFB) - A boil water advisory was issued for parts of the Maurepas area on the morning of Sunday, Dec. 25. Officials said the boil water advisory applies to about 400 homes along Highway 22 between Gunboat Landing Road and Bear Island Road. Officials added connecting side streets such as Penalber Lane, Berthelot Lane, Piqou Road, and Lewis Road are also included in the boil water advisory.
brproud.com
Oven used as heat source led to house fire in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A family trying to keep themselves warm by using an oven as a heat source led to a house fire on Macedonia Avenue on Saturday. Firefighters were called out at 10:48 a.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the home. The fire department says they were led to a fire in the kitchen and learned that the occupants were using the oven to increase the heat when items near the oven caught on fire.
WWL-TV
More than 15K without power in Tangipahoa Parish
NEW ORLEANS — More than 15,000 customers are without power in Tangipahoa Parish. Entergy says the outages are due to winter weather. Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller told Eyewitness News, "either a relay or transformer failed at the Entergy substation in Hammond. Initially, about 7,000 people lost power. Miller...
wbrz.com
Entergy asking customers to conserve energy during extreme cold snap; see power outage updates here
Thousands of Louisiana residents were without power amid the cold snap wracking the state Christmas weekend, and crews worked as safely and quickly as they could to restore it. According to Entergy, Demco and other providers' outage maps, more than 23,400 customers throughout the state dealt with a power outage...
Firefighters battle flames at BR motel
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a Baton Rouge motel on the morning of Monday, Dec. 26. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, flames broke out at the Shades Motel on Airline Highway near Harry Drive. Officials said the fire began in a heater...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge region braces for Christmas weekend freeze
A mass of arctic air will sweep through Baton Rouge late Thursday night into Friday morning, and it's going to make Christmas weekend cold — really cold. Temperatures during the day Thursday will reach the 60s, but Baton Rouge is expected to be hit by the cold front close to midnight, though forecasters say the timing could change before then. Once that happens, temperatures will rapidly descend, dropping past freezing within two to three hours and as low as 19 degrees Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
theadvocate.com
Wondering when Baton Rouge will freeze this weekend? Here are the details
You've heard it's going to get cold in Louisiana this Christmas weekend -- really cold. Here's a rundown of the forecast and when you'll start to feel the frigid temperatures. The arctic air mass from Canada and Alaska will start sweeping down from the arctic and moving across the country Wednesday. Baton Rouge will be hit by this mass of cold air late Thursday night into Friday morning.
Cold weather tips for your home
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Here are some last-minute reminders for protecting your house before the cold hits. As the arctic blast approaches the Capital Region, don’t forget the last-minute protections, particularly pipes. Homeowners can turn on their faucets, open up their cabinets, and wrap up their pipes to prevent a burst or freeze.
