Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

Homeowners face water issues after cold temperatures hit Capital Region

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Homeowners in some south Louisiana parishes face water issues after cold temperatures hit the Capital Region over the past few days. The cold weather has left a mark on the Capital Region. So far, parts of Livingston (French Settlement and Maurepas), Assumption, St. John the Baptist, and LaFourche parishes are all under boil water advisories.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Monday PM Forecast: The 70s will be back before you know it

Temperatures are climbing and moisture is returning. Tonight & Tomorrow: The cold is on its way out, but we still have another chilly night on deck. Temperatures tonight will bottom out just above freezing. Areas north of Baton Rouge will likely hit that freezing mark briefly. Baton Rouge is expected to hit 34° overnight. Then into Tuesday afternoon, temperatures will be in the mid-50s with mostly sunny skies.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

WATCH: Fire destroys Hammond business early Monday morning

HAMMOND - Crews tackled a massive fire at a barber shop in Tangipahoa Parish early Monday morning. The Hammond Fire Department responded to HD Cuts & Salon on West Thomas Street (US 190) early Monday. Firefighters arrived to find the business engulfed in flames. Social media video posted shortly after...
HAMMOND, LA
WAFB

Several areas under boil water advisory

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several parts of the Baton Rouge area are under a boil water advisory as of Monday, Dec. 26. Impacted areas include parts of Maurepas, Assumption Parish, Tickfaw, St. John the Baptist Parish, and Lafourche Parish. French Settlement is also under a boil water advisory. Officials...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Lane closure set for Airline Highway at Germany Road

Ascension Parish government announced a northbound lane closure for Airline Highway (U.S. 61) at Germany Road beginning Dec. 27 until Dec. 28 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The northbound outside lane will be closed from around 500 feet north of Germany road to about 500 feet south of Germany Road, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Gas, power outages reported as frigid temperatures continue into Christmas weekend

Freezing weather across southeast Louisiana has caused thousands to lose power or gas, and Entergy urged customers to conserve power. Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes saw scattered outages throughout the day Friday while temperatures remained frigid. Just before 6 p.m., nearly 10,000 customers lost electricity in and around Hammond and Albany, according to Entergy's outage map.
ALBANY, LA
WAFB

Boil water advisory issued for parts of Maurepas area

MAUREPAS, La. (WAFB) - A boil water advisory was issued for parts of the Maurepas area on the morning of Sunday, Dec. 25. Officials said the boil water advisory applies to about 400 homes along Highway 22 between Gunboat Landing Road and Bear Island Road. Officials added connecting side streets such as Penalber Lane, Berthelot Lane, Piqou Road, and Lewis Road are also included in the boil water advisory.
MAUREPAS, LA
brproud.com

Oven used as heat source led to house fire in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A family trying to keep themselves warm by using an oven as a heat source led to a house fire on Macedonia Avenue on Saturday. Firefighters were called out at 10:48 a.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the home. The fire department says they were led to a fire in the kitchen and learned that the occupants were using the oven to increase the heat when items near the oven caught on fire.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL-TV

More than 15K without power in Tangipahoa Parish

NEW ORLEANS — More than 15,000 customers are without power in Tangipahoa Parish. Entergy says the outages are due to winter weather. Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller told Eyewitness News, "either a relay or transformer failed at the Entergy substation in Hammond. Initially, about 7,000 people lost power. Miller...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WAFB

Firefighters battle flames at BR motel

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a Baton Rouge motel on the morning of Monday, Dec. 26. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, flames broke out at the Shades Motel on Airline Highway near Harry Drive. Officials said the fire began in a heater...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge region braces for Christmas weekend freeze

A mass of arctic air will sweep through Baton Rouge late Thursday night into Friday morning, and it's going to make Christmas weekend cold — really cold. Temperatures during the day Thursday will reach the 60s, but Baton Rouge is expected to be hit by the cold front close to midnight, though forecasters say the timing could change before then. Once that happens, temperatures will rapidly descend, dropping past freezing within two to three hours and as low as 19 degrees Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Wondering when Baton Rouge will freeze this weekend? Here are the details

You've heard it's going to get cold in Louisiana this Christmas weekend -- really cold. Here's a rundown of the forecast and when you'll start to feel the frigid temperatures. The arctic air mass from Canada and Alaska will start sweeping down from the arctic and moving across the country Wednesday. Baton Rouge will be hit by this mass of cold air late Thursday night into Friday morning.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Cold weather tips for your home

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Here are some last-minute reminders for protecting your house before the cold hits. As the arctic blast approaches the Capital Region, don’t forget the last-minute protections, particularly pipes. Homeowners can turn on their faucets, open up their cabinets, and wrap up their pipes to prevent a burst or freeze.
BATON ROUGE, LA

