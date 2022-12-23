ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plattsburgh, NY

mynbc5.com

Play of the Week - Final poll for 2022!

The hardwood was the place to see NBC5's top plays of the week!. This week, Zach Davis from Colchester hit a 3/4 court shot to beat the buzzer in the Lakers' win against Middlebury Union. Antonio Brown of Schroon Lake had eyes in the back of his head on a no-look behind-the-back dime to his teammate resulting in a three-ball. Drew Bessette defied gravity in the Rice Memorial gym during the Green Knights' blowout win against Montpelier to round out this week's selection.
COLCHESTER, VT
mynbc5.com

FISU venues prepare for warmer than normal temperatures

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — There are only a couple of days left in this week’s forecast for snow-making before warmer temperatures start to creep in at a time when the Alpine Ski Venue is preparing to welcome athletes competing in the 2023 FISU World University Games. The general...
LAKE PLACID, NY
mynbc5.com

Holiday travel continues after storm at Burlington International Airport

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — The holiday weekend may be over, but holiday travel is still underway. Visitors and local residents shared their travel plans after last week's storm. Just like other airports across the country, Burlington International Airport dealt with lots of delays and cancelations over the weekend amid...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Days after storm, thousands in Vermont still without power

Nearly 2,000 homes remain without power in Vermont following Friday’s winter storm. Currently, there are 1,982 customers without power, mainly in Orange County and Washington County, according to officials. As of Tuesday, less than 10 Green Mountain Power customers are still reporting outages. If you still haven't gotten power...
VERMONT STATE
newyorkalmanack.com

Former Saratoga and North Creek Railway Purchased

Revolution Rail Company (RevRail) has announced its purchase of the Saratoga and North Creek Railway, which stretches from the hamlet of North Creek in Johnsburg, Warren County, north to the Tahawus mining works in the Town of Newcomb, Essex County. The North Creek railbiking company’s bankruptcy purchase of 30 miles...
WARREN COUNTY, NY
mynbc5.com

Multiple crews respond to house fire in Roxbury

ROXBURY, Vt. — Multiple crews responded to a house fire in Roxbury around 7:30 p.m. on Monday. The owner of the home, his girlfriend and five children were inside watching a movie when they noticed that the wood stove had somehow set fire to the wall, according to officials.
ROXBURY, VT
WCAX

Winds rip roof off St. Albans Fire Department

ST. ALBANS TOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - First responders in Franklin County are dealing with their own storm damage while they work to help residents. Firefighters in St. Albans Town spent the morning helping with downed trees, some on power lines and others blocking roads. While they were out, Chief Harold...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash on I-89 in South Burlington

SOUTH BURLINGTON — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in South Burlington yesterday. The crash took place on I-89 north at around 3:50 p.m. According to the report, Douglas Brassard, 53, of Colchester, was traveling in the passing lane when traffic began to slow, causing him to stop. A...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Police searching for man after alleged stabbing

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — South Burlington Police looking for a man who they said stabbed and attacked a woman early Monday morning. Police said 51-year-old Kevin Mack is driving a late model Chevrolet Malibu with Vermont License Plate: KAN 932. They said the woman had stab wounds to her...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Winter storm expected to cause power outages, airline delays, treacherous driving

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A major storm headed toward our region will result in dangerous driving, power outages, and even possible flooding going into the weekend. Forecasters say the storm will begin Thursday afternoon as wet snow and rain. On Friday, the wind will arrive, causing potential power outages. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch for most of the region from Friday morning to late Friday, with some gusts expected to reach upwards of 70 mph. The temperatures will then dip Friday evening, making for black ice and treacherous driving overnight into Saturday.
BURLINGTON, VT
suncommunitynews.com

Bench warrant arrest leads to massive drug bust

BLOOMINGDALE | Authorities said the routine execution of a warrant led to a massive seizure of heroin, meth and fentanyl and multiple arrests. On Dec. 30, New York State Police troopers were attempting to locate Jamie E. Bombard on an active bench warrant when they visited the 24-year-old’s last known address and saw a gray Honda Civic leaving the area full of passengers.
BLOOMINGDALE, NY
WCAX

Police try to ID man who used stolen identities to get cash from Vt. credit unions

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Berlin are asking the public for help identifying a man who used stolen identities to steal cash from credit unions. Investigators say on Dec. 9, the thief hit the Berlin branch of the North Country Federal Credit Union. And they say he made multiple fraudulent withdrawals using stolen identities at other North Country branches.
BERLIN, VT

