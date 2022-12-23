Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Play of the Week - Final poll for 2022!
The hardwood was the place to see NBC5's top plays of the week!. This week, Zach Davis from Colchester hit a 3/4 court shot to beat the buzzer in the Lakers' win against Middlebury Union. Antonio Brown of Schroon Lake had eyes in the back of his head on a no-look behind-the-back dime to his teammate resulting in a three-ball. Drew Bessette defied gravity in the Rice Memorial gym during the Green Knights' blowout win against Montpelier to round out this week's selection.
mynbc5.com
FISU venues prepare for warmer than normal temperatures
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — There are only a couple of days left in this week’s forecast for snow-making before warmer temperatures start to creep in at a time when the Alpine Ski Venue is preparing to welcome athletes competing in the 2023 FISU World University Games. The general...
mynbc5.com
Holiday travel continues after storm at Burlington International Airport
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — The holiday weekend may be over, but holiday travel is still underway. Visitors and local residents shared their travel plans after last week's storm. Just like other airports across the country, Burlington International Airport dealt with lots of delays and cancelations over the weekend amid...
mynbc5.com
Days after storm, thousands in Vermont still without power
Nearly 2,000 homes remain without power in Vermont following Friday’s winter storm. Currently, there are 1,982 customers without power, mainly in Orange County and Washington County, according to officials. As of Tuesday, less than 10 Green Mountain Power customers are still reporting outages. If you still haven't gotten power...
newyorkalmanack.com
Former Saratoga and North Creek Railway Purchased
Revolution Rail Company (RevRail) has announced its purchase of the Saratoga and North Creek Railway, which stretches from the hamlet of North Creek in Johnsburg, Warren County, north to the Tahawus mining works in the Town of Newcomb, Essex County. The North Creek railbiking company’s bankruptcy purchase of 30 miles...
mynbc5.com
Multiple crews respond to house fire in Roxbury
ROXBURY, Vt. — Multiple crews responded to a house fire in Roxbury around 7:30 p.m. on Monday. The owner of the home, his girlfriend and five children were inside watching a movie when they noticed that the wood stove had somehow set fire to the wall, according to officials.
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for South Burlington man who stabbed woman in the head
SOUTH BURLINGTON — A woman was found with stab wounds to the head, neck and arms early Monday morning in South Burlington. The attack took place at an apartment building on Lime Kiln Road at about 1:15 a.m. The woman survived her injuries and has since been released from...
mynbc5.com
The Shelburne Museum keeping the holiday spirit going through their winter lights display
SHELBURNE, Vt. — After the winter storm on Friday put the winter lights exhibit at the Shelburne Museum on pause, they're welcoming back customers. It's the second year in a row the popular local museum is hosting its winter lights display. This year, they're doubling the number of lights,...
WCAX
Winds rip roof off St. Albans Fire Department
ST. ALBANS TOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - First responders in Franklin County are dealing with their own storm damage while they work to help residents. Firefighters in St. Albans Town spent the morning helping with downed trees, some on power lines and others blocking roads. While they were out, Chief Harold...
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash on I-89 in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in South Burlington yesterday. The crash took place on I-89 north at around 3:50 p.m. According to the report, Douglas Brassard, 53, of Colchester, was traveling in the passing lane when traffic began to slow, causing him to stop. A...
DEC: Hunter’s Facebook post leads police to illegal deer
A hunter who bragged about his massive buck on social media in early December will have nothing to show for it, after environmental conservation officers learned the deer was taken illegally, according to a press release from the DEC.
mynbc5.com
Powerful storm to bring wind, rain and snow in Vermont, New York this weekend
Another winter storm will impact our region this coming weekend, but unlike the last one, rain, wind and freezing conditions on roadways will be the biggest headache for drivers heading out on their holiday travels. The storm will start as a snowy mix on Thursday night, but will quickly turn...
mynbc5.com
Burlington police search for suspect in city's 26th gunfire incident
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington police are asking the public for information about reported gunfire early Monday morning. Acting chief Jon Murad says the owner of Esox bar placed the call around 1:42 a.m., about an hour after the incident on Main Street. The suspect had already fled the scene.
mynbc5.com
Police searching for man after alleged stabbing
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — South Burlington Police looking for a man who they said stabbed and attacked a woman early Monday morning. Police said 51-year-old Kevin Mack is driving a late model Chevrolet Malibu with Vermont License Plate: KAN 932. They said the woman had stab wounds to her...
WCAX
Winter storm expected to cause power outages, airline delays, treacherous driving
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A major storm headed toward our region will result in dangerous driving, power outages, and even possible flooding going into the weekend. Forecasters say the storm will begin Thursday afternoon as wet snow and rain. On Friday, the wind will arrive, causing potential power outages. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch for most of the region from Friday morning to late Friday, with some gusts expected to reach upwards of 70 mph. The temperatures will then dip Friday evening, making for black ice and treacherous driving overnight into Saturday.
mynbc5.com
Local Cathedral is bringing the real meaning of Christmas to the forefront
BURLINGTON, Vt. — After a difficult couple of days for many folks due to the major winter storm, the holidays can serve as a much-needed distraction. Thousands lost power after Friday's storm and, in some cases, are still in the dark. The holidays, though, can be that reminder to...
mynbc5.com
Colchester Police asking public to identify person of interest in armed robbery
COLCHESTER, Vt. — Police are asking the public to help identify a man believed to be a person of interest in an armed robbery at a home in Colchester. The Colchester Police Department said they received a call at 7 p.m. on Wednesday about an armed robbery at a home on College Parkway.
suncommunitynews.com
Bench warrant arrest leads to massive drug bust
BLOOMINGDALE | Authorities said the routine execution of a warrant led to a massive seizure of heroin, meth and fentanyl and multiple arrests. On Dec. 30, New York State Police troopers were attempting to locate Jamie E. Bombard on an active bench warrant when they visited the 24-year-old’s last known address and saw a gray Honda Civic leaving the area full of passengers.
WCAX
Police try to ID man who used stolen identities to get cash from Vt. credit unions
BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Berlin are asking the public for help identifying a man who used stolen identities to steal cash from credit unions. Investigators say on Dec. 9, the thief hit the Berlin branch of the North Country Federal Credit Union. And they say he made multiple fraudulent withdrawals using stolen identities at other North Country branches.
Traffic stop leads to seizure of 2,000 bags of heroin, fentanyl
Four individuals were arrested on Tuesday after a traffic stop lead to the seizure of over 2,000 bags of heroin, fentanyl, and crystal methamphetamine. Jamie Bombard, 24, of Bloomingdale, Kyle Simpson, 38, Eric Ryan, 52, and Lauren Harvey, 37, each of Saranac Lake, face a number of charges.
