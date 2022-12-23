Read full article on original website
Marjorie George Loschky
Marjorie George Loschky, age 92, of Milford Center, died on Friday, December 23, 2022, at the Monarch Skilled Nursing & Rehab Facility in Marysville. On July 22, 1930, Marjorie was born in Milford Center, Ohio, the fourth of five children of the late Fredrick John and Lydia (Boerger) Schmidt. She attended and graduated Union Rural High School and was a member of the class of 1948.
David Allen Brown
David Allen Brown, age 70, of Marysville, died unexpectedly Wednesday, December 21, 2022 in the emergency room at Memorial Hospital in Marysville. A graduate of Marysville High School, he was a former associate of Honda and was a member of VFW Post 3320 Auxiliary. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and his pet dog, “Sammy.” He was born April 20, 1952 in Delaware County and was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence “Brownie” Brown and his mother Jenna Graham Shaw. He is survived by his daughter, Jodi (William Laird) Taylor of Plain City; his grandchildren, Jaeci (Micah) Wamala, Jordan (Blakelee) Veal and Clinton Taylor; his great-grandchildren, Ja’Bryan, Jaidyn and a new little one on the way, Zipporah. The family will hold graveside services at a later date in Delaware County. Underwood Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made to help the family will expenses. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
Commission Faces Light Agenda
MARYSVILLE – The Union County Board of Commissioners will meet in regular session Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. in Council Chambers, 233 W. 6th St. The Commission faces an abbreviated agenda Wednesday as the only resolution on the docket is one to approve labor, equipment and materials costs to plow and treat streets and alleys in the Village of Unionville Center during snow season in 2023 when there is a snowfall of two (2) inches or more.
Union County Chamber Adds Slew Of New Members
MARYSVILLE – Union County Chamber of Commerce has grown by leaps in just the past month as it recently welcomed a number of new businesses into the fold. The Chamber of Commerce introduces new members: A Woman’s Touch Lawn Care & Landscaping LLC, Allied Onsite Healthcare, LLC., Camp Christian, Central Ohio Coffee, LLC – Scooter’s Coffee, Mind Over Mars, NEXA Systems Inc., Northwest Parkway Storage, Smoky Bears Grill and Chill LLC, The Grange Hall at Anywhere With You Acres and Wing builders, all of which recently joined the U.C. Chamber.
County Continues To Need Your Input
UNION COUNTY – Union County is going all out to get your ideas, input, insights and outlooks for how better the local governments can best serve Union County, up to and including utilities, recreational facilities, and law enforcement, plus many other concerns. Union County therefore is asking all residents...
Merry On Main Celebrations Continue Through New Year
MARYSVILLE – While Merry on Main Iceless Ice Skating at Memorial Health Pavilion at Partners Park in Uptown Marysville was closed today in observance of the Christmas holiday, the rink will be back open for business starting Tuesday and remaining so for the rest of the week. Skaters may...
Union County Weekly Construction Update
UNION COUNTY – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Union County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. SR 161 eastbound and westbound at U.S. 33 will be reduced to one lane starting Thursday, August 11 through June 2025. The Post Rd./SR 161 westbound...
