David Allen Brown, age 70, of Marysville, died unexpectedly Wednesday, December 21, 2022 in the emergency room at Memorial Hospital in Marysville. A graduate of Marysville High School, he was a former associate of Honda and was a member of VFW Post 3320 Auxiliary. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and his pet dog, “Sammy.” He was born April 20, 1952 in Delaware County and was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence “Brownie” Brown and his mother Jenna Graham Shaw. He is survived by his daughter, Jodi (William Laird) Taylor of Plain City; his grandchildren, Jaeci (Micah) Wamala, Jordan (Blakelee) Veal and Clinton Taylor; his great-grandchildren, Ja’Bryan, Jaidyn and a new little one on the way, Zipporah. The family will hold graveside services at a later date in Delaware County. Underwood Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made to help the family will expenses. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.

MARYSVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO