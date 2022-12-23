Read full article on original website
Meridian man arrested after attacking police officer
MERIDIAN, IDAHO (CBS2) — A Meridian man has been arrested after attacking a Meridian police officer. On Saturday Dec. 24th police responded to a domestic disturbance on the 100 block of Washakie St. in Meridian. The officer arrived on the scene where a 62 year old woman had been...
Person in critical condition after early morning shooting
CALDWELL, Idaho — Early Christmas morning, at 7:45 a.m., a person was shot following an altercation on the block of 3100 Village Green Street in Caldwell. According to the Caldwell Police Department the suspect in the shooting is known to the victim. Following the shooting, the suspect left the...
Southern Idaho man Arrested Following Christmas Eve Attack on Police Officer, 2 Others
MERIDIAN - While most were home enjoying their Christmas Eve, a police officer in Meridian was attacked when he responded to a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of Washakie Street, in Meridian. The officer arrived on scene at approximately 9:00 p.m. and encountered a 62-year-old female who had a...
Two stabbed at Caldwell gas station, police arrest four suspects
CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell Police have arrested four people in connection with a stabbing that left two people injured Thursday night at a gas station on Freeport Street near North 10th Avenue. The police department said Friday morning that investigators believe it was gang-related. The Caldwell Police Department said...
Multiple vehicle vandalism incidents in North End Boise
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police are investigating a series of vehicle vandalism cases that appear to be related in the North End of Boise. The damage has been to the tires and sometimes the body of multiple vehicles. The vandalism has occurred over the last several days in the North End near 13th St. and W. Resseguie St., Bannock, and 24th and Main st.
Agencies work together to make arrest
HUNTINGTON – Oregon State Police (OSP) in Baker County assisted the Baker County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) earlier this week with attempting to locate a red Ford Tempo that had eluded the BCSO in Huntington. According to OSP, while searching for the vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office contacted a female who was found to have warrants out of Malheur County and Payette County. At the request of the BCSO, OSP arrested the female, identified at 33-year-old Brandi Nicole Bowen on charges for a warrant arrest, contempt of court x 2 and fugitive from Another State.
Caldwell Police dog sniffs out large amount of drugs in suspects car.
CALDWELL, Idaho — A Caldwell Police Department K-9 name Zahra found 81g of methamphetamine, marijuana and Adderall in an open air search performed after a suspects failed to stop several times for police. Suspect Raymond Chavez, aged 36, is accused of speeding on Ustick and Indiana. Officers attempted to...
California man arrested in Nampa on kidnapping, rape charges
BOISE, Idaho — A 40-year-old California man was arrested and booked into the Canyon County Jail Friday after a woman reported she was kidnapped and brought to Idaho from out of state, according to the Nampa Police Department. Police said Eliliano Ramos was booked on charges of first degree...
Case prolonged for woman arrested in connection to Michael Vaughan's death
PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — Sarah Wondra, the woman arrested for failure to report the death of then 5-year-old Michael Vaughan, will have her case set back another month while she is residing in a state hospital in Blackfoot. A Payette County judge prolonged her case further on Friday by...
Boise Fire Department responds to house fire off Cole Road
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Fire Department responded to a house fire after 1 a.m. Monday off Cole Road with no injuries. According to BFD, firefighters arrived at a single-story house on W. Packsaddle Ct. Smoke detectors alerted the people inside the home to evacuate before crews arrived at the home.
Everything You Need to Know About The Gangs Invading Idaho
Recently, Caldwell was the site of a horrific stabbing that officials later learned was a gang-related conflict between members of the Norteños and Sureños gangs at Extra Mile Chevron gas station on Freeport Street. It's a terrifying thought to conceive as this type of crime is relatively uncommon...
Grinch arrested by Canyon County sheriff
CALDWELL, Idaho — The Grinch was arrested on Monday afternoon by Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue on possible theft charges. According to Canyon County, Donahue took the Grinch into custody without incident after several tips were received indicating the Grinch's whereabouts. Police say the Grinch was caught on security...
Boise (ID) Fire Department Sued for Rescuing Man but Not Getting Name of the Person Who Hit Him
In early August, a group of rafters was floating down the busy Boise River when a person jumped off an overhanging bridge and landed on the back end of a raft. The individual was performing a back flip off the Baybrook Bridge near Parkcenter Boulevard when he crashed into the raft, injuring an adult male and his son.
Weather-related power outage in southeast Boise
Boise, Idaho (CBS2) - Idaho Power crews are responding to a weather-related power outage in Southeast Boise. The outage is impacting 52 customers. According to Idaho Power's website, crews expect to have power restored by 9:30am on Wednesday.
Boise Area Black Ice Warning! Stay Home and Stay Safe Today
Frigid winter temperatures and a mix of freezing rain and snow have caused our area to be impacted by black ice on all surfaces. Black ice is something that sneaks up on most of us because the roads appear to be dry and safe, but they are not. The good news is that many folks are not working today, but those that have to travel should take extra precautions.
Opening for Meridian Olive Garden delayed
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The new Olive Garden in Meridian has pushed back its opening to Feb. 27. The new location was originally scheduled for late January. The new location is on Chinden and Linder in Meridian across the Eagle island Fred Meyer.
Look! Boise Reacts to Warning Against Warming Up Your Car
Boise, Idaho. Idahoans are fine folks with a lot to say. We're unapologetically opinionated and proud to be so. This is never truer than when an entity, an authority, or a Joe Shmoe tells us how to run our lives or, our cars. On Dec. 22, an article shared by...
It’s Time To Punish Idaho Drivers With Out-Of-State Plates
If there is one thing that Idaho loves, it's calling out people who aren't from Idaho. It's a tradition that is as prominent as fry sauce and it begs the question: what if Idahoans could make money by reporting people with out-of-state license plates?. How badly are "transplants" breaking the...
Community donates presents to homeless children staying at Nampa hotel
NAMPA, Idaho — Christmas is just around the corner, and the Nampa Inn & Suites ensured every child staying at the hotel felt some holiday joy. About 100 homeless families temporarily live at the hotel, which is about 54 children. All of the children received three presents and had the chance to meet Santa during Thursday's event.
Is It Illegal To Eat Fresh Roadkill In Idaho? [Resources & Pics]
Boise, Idaho. Are you new to conservationist living and salvaging? Salvaging is a subject and practice Idaho Fish and Game takes quite seriously. Whether you hunt or you're interest stops at safe salvaging, education is vitally important. KNOW BETTER do better. The gallery below is a resource for Idaho's newest...
