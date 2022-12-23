ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell, ID

Post Register

Meridian man arrested after attacking police officer

MERIDIAN, IDAHO (CBS2) — A Meridian man has been arrested after attacking a Meridian police officer. On Saturday Dec. 24th police responded to a domestic disturbance on the 100 block of Washakie St. in Meridian. The officer arrived on the scene where a 62 year old woman had been...
MERIDIAN, ID
Post Register

Multiple vehicle vandalism incidents in North End Boise

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police are investigating a series of vehicle vandalism cases that appear to be related in the North End of Boise. The damage has been to the tires and sometimes the body of multiple vehicles. The vandalism has occurred over the last several days in the North End near 13th St. and W. Resseguie St., Bannock, and 24th and Main st.
BOISE, ID
elkhornmediagroup.com

Agencies work together to make arrest

HUNTINGTON – Oregon State Police (OSP) in Baker County assisted the Baker County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) earlier this week with attempting to locate a red Ford Tempo that had eluded the BCSO in Huntington. According to OSP, while searching for the vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office contacted a female who was found to have warrants out of Malheur County and Payette County. At the request of the BCSO, OSP arrested the female, identified at 33-year-old Brandi Nicole Bowen on charges for a warrant arrest, contempt of court x 2 and fugitive from Another State.
BAKER COUNTY, OR
MIX 106

Everything You Need to Know About The Gangs Invading Idaho

Recently, Caldwell was the site of a horrific stabbing that officials later learned was a gang-related conflict between members of the Norteños and Sureños gangs at Extra Mile Chevron gas station on Freeport Street. It's a terrifying thought to conceive as this type of crime is relatively uncommon...
CALDWELL, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Grinch arrested by Canyon County sheriff

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Grinch was arrested on Monday afternoon by Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue on possible theft charges. According to Canyon County, Donahue took the Grinch into custody without incident after several tips were received indicating the Grinch's whereabouts. Police say the Grinch was caught on security...
CANYON COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Weather-related power outage in southeast Boise

Boise, Idaho (CBS2) - Idaho Power crews are responding to a weather-related power outage in Southeast Boise. The outage is impacting 52 customers. According to Idaho Power's website, crews expect to have power restored by 9:30am on Wednesday.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Area Black Ice Warning! Stay Home and Stay Safe Today

Frigid winter temperatures and a mix of freezing rain and snow have caused our area to be impacted by black ice on all surfaces. Black ice is something that sneaks up on most of us because the roads appear to be dry and safe, but they are not. The good news is that many folks are not working today, but those that have to travel should take extra precautions.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Opening for Meridian Olive Garden delayed

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The new Olive Garden in Meridian has pushed back its opening to Feb. 27. The new location was originally scheduled for late January. The new location is on Chinden and Linder in Meridian across the Eagle island Fred Meyer.
MERIDIAN, ID
MIX 106

It’s Time To Punish Idaho Drivers With Out-Of-State Plates

If there is one thing that Idaho loves, it's calling out people who aren't from Idaho. It's a tradition that is as prominent as fry sauce and it begs the question: what if Idahoans could make money by reporting people with out-of-state license plates?. How badly are "transplants" breaking the...
IDAHO STATE

