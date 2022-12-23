Read full article on original website
Related
NW Kansas man hospitalized after semi overturns
SMITH COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident just after 9a.m. Monday in Smith County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Freightliner semi driven by Anthony Dustin Hankinson, 48, Phillipsburg, was eastbound on Kansas 9 eight miles west of U.S. 281. The semi left the roadway and...
WIBW
Man suspected in theft of $4,500 worth of men’s cologne from Manhattan business
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police are investigating the theft of 45 bottles of men’s fragrance from a Manhattan business. The theft was reported around 10;15 a.m. Saturday at the Ulta Beauty store in the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center. According to Riley County police, an unknown...
KAKE TV
1 killed in Republic County crash
REPUBLIC COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - One person was killed in a Republic County crash after their car was pushed off the road and into a tree. KHP says the crash happened around 5:17 on Dec. 21. Richard Paul was headed east on U.S route 36, while Fred Mikesell was headed...
Northern Kansas man killed after hitting tree in semi crash
A Scandia, Kansas, man was killed on Wednesday in a crash involving a semi.
agupdate.com
Top traits: Embryo transfer calves, A.I. pushes Kansas breeder toward his goals
Going full throttle, forward-thinking cattle breeder Heath Allen is having the time of his life running a total 800 cows and calves, doing embryo transfer and artificial insemination and preparing for his spring bull sale. Allen, who ranches with his dad Bob Allen at their Flat Iron Angus Ranch near...
ncktoday.com
Texas Teen Treated for Minor Injuries Following Accident in Cloud County
A 17-year-old Floresville, Texas resident was treated for suspected minor injuries following a one-vehicle accident in Cloud County on Thursday, December 22nd. According to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2007 Toyota Tundra being driven by Travis Reiss, 44 of Floresville, was traveling northbound on US Highway 81 near milemarker 197.5 when Reiss lost control of the vehicle on the ice. The vehicle went into the median, struck an embankment and came to a rest in the median on its wheels.
The World's Largest Ball of Twine - Kansas Roadside Attraction
World's Largest Ball of TwinePhoto byPhoto: World's Largest Ball of Twine. The World's Largest Ball of Twine is a unique Kansas roadside attraction. Located in Cawker City, it has received visitors from around the world.
News Channel Nebraska
Fairbury student's frozen shirt video heating up on social media
FAIRBURY, NE — A Fairbury student's social media video showing just how cold it's been in southeast Nebraska is quickly going viral. Brendon Runge, a senior at Fairbury High School, posted the video Friday. It shows him holding a wet shirt out in the wind, freezing the red tee to have it stand up on its own.
