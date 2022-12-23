ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scandia, KS

Hays Post

NW Kansas man hospitalized after semi overturns

SMITH COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident just after 9a.m. Monday in Smith County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Freightliner semi driven by Anthony Dustin Hankinson, 48, Phillipsburg, was eastbound on Kansas 9 eight miles west of U.S. 281. The semi left the roadway and...
SMITH COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

1 killed in Republic County crash

REPUBLIC COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - One person was killed in a Republic County crash after their car was pushed off the road and into a tree. KHP says the crash happened around 5:17 on Dec. 21. Richard Paul was headed east on U.S route 36, while Fred Mikesell was headed...
REPUBLIC COUNTY, KS
ncktoday.com

Texas Teen Treated for Minor Injuries Following Accident in Cloud County

A 17-year-old Floresville, Texas resident was treated for suspected minor injuries following a one-vehicle accident in Cloud County on Thursday, December 22nd. According to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2007 Toyota Tundra being driven by Travis Reiss, 44 of Floresville, was traveling northbound on US Highway 81 near milemarker 197.5 when Reiss lost control of the vehicle on the ice. The vehicle went into the median, struck an embankment and came to a rest in the median on its wheels.
CLOUD COUNTY, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Fairbury student's frozen shirt video heating up on social media

FAIRBURY, NE — A Fairbury student's social media video showing just how cold it's been in southeast Nebraska is quickly going viral. Brendon Runge, a senior at Fairbury High School, posted the video Friday. It shows him holding a wet shirt out in the wind, freezing the red tee to have it stand up on its own.
FAIRBURY, NE

