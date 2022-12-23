A 17-year-old Floresville, Texas resident was treated for suspected minor injuries following a one-vehicle accident in Cloud County on Thursday, December 22nd. According to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2007 Toyota Tundra being driven by Travis Reiss, 44 of Floresville, was traveling northbound on US Highway 81 near milemarker 197.5 when Reiss lost control of the vehicle on the ice. The vehicle went into the median, struck an embankment and came to a rest in the median on its wheels.

CLOUD COUNTY, KS ・ 7 DAYS AGO