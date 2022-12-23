What’s the Furthest Place From Here? #9 – Continuing with the series of prequel issues, this one, drawn by Sweeney Boo, focuses on the first of the Academy family to become an adult, and have to go make his own way in the world. I was hoping we’d learn more about what happens to these new adults, or learn more about the structure of the strange society that underpins this series, but Matthew Rosenberg and Tyler Boss continue to keep things close to their chest. I really enjoy this very strange series, but would like to see some answers to things soon. Mostly, though, I’m just happy to see this returning to its schedule and actually coming out kind of regularly again.

