Inside Pulse
John Byrne’s X-Men: Elsewhen #32 Spoilers! Doctor Doom Supreme Triumphant! Does Wolverine Stand A Chance? Marvel Comics Universe Spoilers!
The X-Men and the Micronauts #1-4 By Claremont, Mantlo & Guice For Marvel Comics
The X-Men and the Micronauts #1-4 (January – April 1984) Inked by Bob Wiacek (#1-4), Kelley Jones (#2) Colour by Bob Sharen (#1), Julianna Ferriter (#2-4) Spoilers (from thirty-eight years ago) As Bill Mantlo and Butch Guice’s time on Micronauts was coming to its close, they also created, with...
The Weekly Round-Up #681 With What’s The Furthest Place From Here #9, Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths #7, Alien #4, X-Men Annual #1 & More Plus The Week In Music!
What’s the Furthest Place From Here? #9 – Continuing with the series of prequel issues, this one, drawn by Sweeney Boo, focuses on the first of the Academy family to become an adult, and have to go make his own way in the world. I was hoping we’d learn more about what happens to these new adults, or learn more about the structure of the strange society that underpins this series, but Matthew Rosenberg and Tyler Boss continue to keep things close to their chest. I really enjoy this very strange series, but would like to see some answers to things soon. Mostly, though, I’m just happy to see this returning to its schedule and actually coming out kind of regularly again.
