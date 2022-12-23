Read full article on original website
Related
mynbc5.com
Play of the Week - Final poll for 2022!
The hardwood was the place to see NBC5's top plays of the week!. This week, Zach Davis from Colchester hit a 3/4 court shot to beat the buzzer in the Lakers' win against Middlebury Union. Antonio Brown of Schroon Lake had eyes in the back of his head on a no-look behind-the-back dime to his teammate resulting in a three-ball. Drew Bessette defied gravity in the Rice Memorial gym during the Green Knights' blowout win against Montpelier to round out this week's selection.
mynbc5.com
FISU venues prepare for warmer than normal temperatures
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — There are only a couple of days left in this week’s forecast for snow-making before warmer temperatures start to creep in at a time when the Alpine Ski Venue is preparing to welcome athletes competing in the 2023 FISU World University Games. The general...
mynbc5.com
Holiday travel continues after storm at Burlington International Airport
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — The holiday weekend may be over, but holiday travel is still underway. Visitors and local residents shared their travel plans after last week's storm. Just like other airports across the country, Burlington International Airport dealt with lots of delays and cancelations over the weekend amid...
mynbc5.com
Northern New York man dies in snowmobile accident
LOUISVILLE, N.Y. — New York State Police say 31-year-old Aaron Love was killed early Thursday morning when the snowmobile he was driving hit a downed tree. Police got the call around 3:12 a.m. for a report of a snowmobile crash with injuries on a snowmobile trail off Wallace Road in the town of Louisville. Their preliminary investigation determined Love, of Norfolk, was traveling west on the snowmobile trail off Wallace Road when he struck a fallen tree and was ejected from the snowmobile.
mynbc5.com
The Shelburne Museum keeping the holiday spirit going through their winter lights display
SHELBURNE, Vt. — After the winter storm on Friday put the winter lights exhibit at the Shelburne Museum on pause, they're welcoming back customers. It's the second year in a row the popular local museum is hosting its winter lights display. This year, they're doubling the number of lights,...
This Windy Hudson Valley Road Ranks ‘One of The Most Beautiful’ in New York
Tis the season to take the scenic route. The first time I was ever on this road was during my driver's ed class in school. The teacher told us that this was one of the windiest roads in New York state. I thought to myself, if I could drive this, I can drive anywhere.
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash on I-89 in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in South Burlington yesterday. The crash took place on I-89 north at around 3:50 p.m. According to the report, Douglas Brassard, 53, of Colchester, was traveling in the passing lane when traffic began to slow, causing him to stop. A...
Think Binghamton is Cold? Here’s the Coldest Place in New York State
Binghamton residents are no strangers to the brutal upstate weather, but the Southern Tier isn't the coldest place in all of New York State. According to a report by Colby Maxwell of AZ Animals, and much to my surprise, Binghamton is not actually the coldest place in New York. In fact, it's nowhere near the Southern Tier or Western New York.
This Place in History: Fort Montgomery
The northern end of Lake Champlain was fortified twice in the early 1800s to guard against attacks from British Canada.
Wind Chill Advisory, Weather Warning in effect
The National Weather Service has released a weather warning and put a Wind Chill Advisory into effect from today at 5 p.m. until Saturday, December 24th, at noon.
Route 14 closed to large trucks in Lycoming and Tioga Counties
Lewis Township, Pa. — Route 14 is closed to large trucks in both directions between the Route 15 interchange (Trout Run exit) in Lewis Township, Lycoming County and Route 414 in Canton Township, Bradford County due to a multi-vehicle crash with downed wires. Passenger cars are still permitted on Route 14 but will be restricted to one lane. A detour for southbound truck traffic is in place using Routes 414, 154 and 3012 (Grover Road). Northbound truck traffic is being detoured via Routes 15 and 6. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution.
Binghamton woman charged with felony DWI in Tioga County
Last week, a Binghamton man was arrested in Tioga County for driving while intoxicated.
mynbc5.com
Burlington police search for suspect in city's 26th gunfire incident
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington police are asking the public for information about reported gunfire early Monday morning. Acting chief Jon Murad says the owner of Esox bar placed the call around 1:42 a.m., about an hour after the incident on Main Street. The suspect had already fled the scene.
Did You Know Upstate New York Is Home to One of the World’s Oldest Rivers?
Did you know that the Southern Tier of New York is home to one of the oldest rivers in the entire world?. It’s pretty amazing when you consider that most of us travel daily along what is the longest river on the east coast without even realizing its significance. That river is the Susquehanna.
Endwell Man Plans Apartment Complex at Binghamton Crowley Plant
The abandoned Crowley dairy processing facility on Binghamton's South Side may be converted into a residential development. Jon Korchynsky of Endwell is preparing to buy the old plant on Conklin Avenue from Mountain Fresh Dairy. The century-old Crowley dairy processing plant on Conklin Avenue on December 19, 2022. (Photo: Bob...
mynbc5.com
Police searching for man after alleged stabbing
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — South Burlington Police looking for a man who they said stabbed and attacked a woman early Monday morning. Police said 51-year-old Kevin Mack is driving a late model Chevrolet Malibu with Vermont License Plate: KAN 932. They said the woman had stab wounds to her...
Traffic stop leads to seizure of 2,000 bags of heroin, fentanyl
Four individuals were arrested on Tuesday after a traffic stop lead to the seizure of over 2,000 bags of heroin, fentanyl, and crystal methamphetamine. Jamie Bombard, 24, of Bloomingdale, Kyle Simpson, 38, Eric Ryan, 52, and Lauren Harvey, 37, each of Saranac Lake, face a number of charges.
suncommunitynews.com
Bench warrant arrest leads to massive drug bust
BLOOMINGDALE | Authorities said the routine execution of a warrant led to a massive seizure of heroin, meth and fentanyl and multiple arrests. On Dec. 30, New York State Police troopers were attempting to locate Jamie E. Bombard on an active bench warrant when they visited the 24-year-old’s last known address and saw a gray Honda Civic leaving the area full of passengers.
mynbc5.com
Essex Police looking for man who allegedly knocked woman down, stole bag
ESSEX, Vt. — Police are looking for a man who allegedly knocked down a woman and stole her bag at a grocery store in Essex Junction on Sunday. The Essex Police Department said they received a report on Sunday afternoon that a woman was knocked down and her bag was stolen by a male in the area of Mac's Market. The male then fled the scene on foot.
This Place in History: Atlas Missile Silo
At the height of the Cold War, the Pentagon built nuclear missile silos in Alburgh and Swanton.
Comments / 0