Ellenburg Depot, NY

mynbc5.com

Play of the Week - Final poll for 2022!

The hardwood was the place to see NBC5's top plays of the week!. This week, Zach Davis from Colchester hit a 3/4 court shot to beat the buzzer in the Lakers' win against Middlebury Union. Antonio Brown of Schroon Lake had eyes in the back of his head on a no-look behind-the-back dime to his teammate resulting in a three-ball. Drew Bessette defied gravity in the Rice Memorial gym during the Green Knights' blowout win against Montpelier to round out this week's selection.
COLCHESTER, VT
mynbc5.com

FISU venues prepare for warmer than normal temperatures

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — There are only a couple of days left in this week’s forecast for snow-making before warmer temperatures start to creep in at a time when the Alpine Ski Venue is preparing to welcome athletes competing in the 2023 FISU World University Games. The general...
LAKE PLACID, NY
mynbc5.com

Holiday travel continues after storm at Burlington International Airport

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — The holiday weekend may be over, but holiday travel is still underway. Visitors and local residents shared their travel plans after last week's storm. Just like other airports across the country, Burlington International Airport dealt with lots of delays and cancelations over the weekend amid...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Northern New York man dies in snowmobile accident

LOUISVILLE, N.Y. — New York State Police say 31-year-old Aaron Love was killed early Thursday morning when the snowmobile he was driving hit a downed tree. Police got the call around 3:12 a.m. for a report of a snowmobile crash with injuries on a snowmobile trail off Wallace Road in the town of Louisville. Their preliminary investigation determined Love, of Norfolk, was traveling west on the snowmobile trail off Wallace Road when he struck a fallen tree and was ejected from the snowmobile.
LOUISVILLE, KY
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash on I-89 in South Burlington

SOUTH BURLINGTON — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in South Burlington yesterday. The crash took place on I-89 north at around 3:50 p.m. According to the report, Douglas Brassard, 53, of Colchester, was traveling in the passing lane when traffic began to slow, causing him to stop. A...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
NorthcentralPA.com

Route 14 closed to large trucks in Lycoming and Tioga Counties

Lewis Township, Pa. — Route 14 is closed to large trucks in both directions between the Route 15 interchange (Trout Run exit) in Lewis Township, Lycoming County and Route 414 in Canton Township, Bradford County due to a multi-vehicle crash with downed wires. Passenger cars are still permitted on Route 14 but will be restricted to one lane. A detour for southbound truck traffic is in place using Routes 414, 154 and 3012 (Grover Road). Northbound truck traffic is being detoured via Routes 15 and 6. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
mynbc5.com

Police searching for man after alleged stabbing

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — South Burlington Police looking for a man who they said stabbed and attacked a woman early Monday morning. Police said 51-year-old Kevin Mack is driving a late model Chevrolet Malibu with Vermont License Plate: KAN 932. They said the woman had stab wounds to her...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
suncommunitynews.com

Bench warrant arrest leads to massive drug bust

BLOOMINGDALE | Authorities said the routine execution of a warrant led to a massive seizure of heroin, meth and fentanyl and multiple arrests. On Dec. 30, New York State Police troopers were attempting to locate Jamie E. Bombard on an active bench warrant when they visited the 24-year-old’s last known address and saw a gray Honda Civic leaving the area full of passengers.
BLOOMINGDALE, NY
mynbc5.com

Essex Police looking for man who allegedly knocked woman down, stole bag

ESSEX, Vt. — Police are looking for a man who allegedly knocked down a woman and stole her bag at a grocery store in Essex Junction on Sunday. The Essex Police Department said they received a report on Sunday afternoon that a woman was knocked down and her bag was stolen by a male in the area of Mac's Market. The male then fled the scene on foot.
ESSEX, VT

