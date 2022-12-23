ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

1 arrested in SWAT situation in Pittsburgh neighborhood

By WPXI.com News Staff
 4 days ago
PITTSBURGH — One person was arrested after SWAT responded to a home in Pittsburgh early Friday.

Pittsburgh police were called to a home in the 60 block of Harwood Street in Mount Washington for a domestic situation shortly before 3 a.m., according to a Pittsburgh Public Safety report.

SWAT was called when occupants refused to exit the home. They were able to remove everyone safely from the home and one person was taken into custody, according to the report.

No other information was provided.

