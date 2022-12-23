West Virginia and Ohio Counties without power

OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) — Here is the updated list of counties in West Virginia and Ohio that have power outages.

AEP Ohio – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call 1-800-277-2177 or to view outage map click here .

FirstEnergy – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call 1-888-544-4877 or to view the outage map click here .

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

WTRF Daily News

West Virginia :

HANCOCK COUNTY: N/A

BROOKE COUNTY: N/A

OHIO COUNTY: 11 AEP customers affected.

MARSHALL COUNTY: 17 AEP customers affected.

WETZEL COUNTY: 6 First energy customers affected.

TYLER COUNTY: N/A

WOOD COUNTY: N/A

Ohio :

COLUMBIANA COUNTY: 8 AEP customers affected.

CARROLL COUNTY: fewer than 5 AEP customers affected.

JEFFERSON COUNTY: N/A

HARRISON COUNTY: N/A

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY: N/A

GUERNSEY COUNTY: N/A

BELMONT COUNTY: N/A

MONROE COUNTY: N/A

NOBLE COUNTY: N/A

WASHINGTON COUNTY: N/A

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.