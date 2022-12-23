West Virginia and Ohio Counties without power
OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) — Here is the updated list of counties in West Virginia and Ohio that have power outages.
AEP Ohio – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call 1-800-277-2177 or to view outage map click here .
FirstEnergy – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call 1-888-544-4877 or to view the outage map click here .Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
WTRF Daily News
West Virginia :
HANCOCK COUNTY: N/A
BROOKE COUNTY: N/A
OHIO COUNTY: 11 AEP customers affected.
MARSHALL COUNTY: 17 AEP customers affected.
WETZEL COUNTY: 6 First energy customers affected.
TYLER COUNTY: N/A
WOOD COUNTY: N/A
Ohio :
COLUMBIANA COUNTY: 8 AEP customers affected.
CARROLL COUNTY: fewer than 5 AEP customers affected.
JEFFERSON COUNTY: N/A
HARRISON COUNTY: N/A
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY: N/A
GUERNSEY COUNTY: N/A
BELMONT COUNTY: N/A
MONROE COUNTY: N/A
NOBLE COUNTY: N/A
WASHINGTON COUNTY: N/ACopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.
Comments / 10