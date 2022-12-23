ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

West Virginia and Ohio Counties without power

By Stephanie McCall
 4 days ago

OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) — Here is the updated list of counties in West Virginia and Ohio that have power outages.

AEP Ohio – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call 1-800-277-2177 or to view outage map click here .

FirstEnergy – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call 1-888-544-4877 or to view the outage map click here .

West Virginia :

HANCOCK COUNTY: N/A

BROOKE COUNTY: N/A

OHIO COUNTY: 11 AEP customers affected.

MARSHALL COUNTY: 17 AEP customers affected.

WETZEL COUNTY: 6 First energy customers affected.

TYLER COUNTY: N/A

WOOD COUNTY: N/A

Ohio :

COLUMBIANA COUNTY: 8 AEP customers affected.

CARROLL COUNTY: fewer than 5 AEP customers affected.

JEFFERSON COUNTY: N/A

HARRISON COUNTY: N/A

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY: N/A

GUERNSEY COUNTY: N/A

BELMONT COUNTY: N/A

MONROE COUNTY: N/A

NOBLE COUNTY: N/A

WASHINGTON COUNTY: N/A

Comments / 10

I dnt giv af what you think
4d ago

I'm in Berkeley County... haven't had power for almost two hours now and counting...I pray it comes back on soon bc it's already getting cold in my home!!!

Reply
6
Patricia Westhoven
3d ago

Be safe seek public shelters if possible. Check on neighbors family members. Layer your clothing ,extra blankets. Hunkerr down.

Reply
7
LightBrownSuga
3d ago

Our power just got turned back on. Thank God cus it's really cold outside. Prayers to the homeless 🙏🏻

Reply
6
