Miami, FL

CBS Miami

Delays, cancelations persist at South Florida airports due to winter storm

MIAMI - A major winter storm has led to thousands of flight disruptions nationwide. As of 8 a.m. Monday, 68 flights were delayed and 26 were canceled at Miami International Airport. At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International there were 105 delayed flights and 48 cancelations. South Florida's airports were spared the worst when it came to delays and cancelations. Nationwide, more than 1,540 flights within, into or out of the US had already been canceled by 8 a.m. Monday, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware, while 1,680 flights had been delayed. Monday and Tuesday are expected to be the busiest days...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Holiday travel woes continue in South Florida, nationwide

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A massive winter storm that affected the northern U.S. continued to impact holiday travelers right here in South Florida and across the country Monday. Southwest Airlines says that it’s experiencing system-wide disruptions, after the arctic blast and are “re-accommodating as many customers as possible based...
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Southwest Airlines South Florida Nightmare, More Than 100 Cancellations Tuesday

BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you’re holding a Southwest Airlines ticket for travel into or out of South Florida Tuesday, odds are good that you’re going nowhere. At least for now. At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Southwest has already canceled 84 […]
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Christmas Mass Canceled Flights Into, Out Of South Florida

PBI Hit Hard With Cancellations, FLL and MIA Also Experiencing Christmas Blues… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 5 p.m. — As of 5 p.m. Christmas Day, there are now 73 flight cancellations at FLL with 279 delays. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is no Christmas miracle for […]
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Zoo Miami introduces newborn addax over Christmas weekend

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Zoo Miami has welcomed an addax to the world. He took his first steps in his habitat with his mom and stayed close to her side. The white antelope was born on Dec. 20 and was introduced to the public over Christmas weekend. He will...
MIAMI, FL
Ujwal Sharma

MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Winter Storm disrupting travel at South Florida airports

MIAMI – Many airlines around the country are continuing to monitor a major winter storm that is expected to impact Midwest, Northeast and East Coast airports in the United States this week. With over 4 million passengers expected to make their way through Miami International and Fort Lauderdale Airport...
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

South Florida Flight Woes Continue With Cancellations At FLL, PBI, MIA

If Santa Flies Commercial, There’s Big Trouble Ahead… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 5:35 p.m. — Delays and cancellations are increasing Saturday night. FLL now reports 91 cancellations with 283 delays. PBI reports 17 cancellations and 81 delays. MIA reports 51 cancellations and 187 delays. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, […]
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami-Dade’s plan to fight extreme heat

MIAMI (AP) — You’re not imagining it, Miami-Dade County has gotten hotter in the last fifty years, a trend that’s set to continue if climate change remains unchecked. That’s more than a discomfort for residents in South Florida, where more people work outdoors than anywhere in the state. It means higher power bills for residents already struggling with skyrocketing costs of living, searing waits at unshaded bus stops and sidewalks and more people sickened or killed by the heat.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Carmela’s Kosher Dairy Restaurant In Boca Raton Cited By State Of Florida

Fourteen Violations Logged During Inspection. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Carmela’s Kosher Dairy Restaurant at 7300 West Camino Real in Boca Raton was cited for 14 violations during an inspection by Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Per BocaNewsNow.com policy, the following is […]
BOCA RATON, FL
porthole.com

BRIGHTLINE OPENS TWO NEW SOUTH FLORIDA STATIONS

“The goal was always to connect the 6 million people that live in South Florida with the 2 million people in Central Florida,” says Brightline Boca Raton President Patrick Goddard. Brightline aims at giving Floridians and tourists convenient transportation to places that are too short of a distance to fly and too long of a distance to drive.
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

Driver killed after hitting delivery truck near Doral, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A driver died after hitting a delivery truck in northwest Miami-Dade Tuesday morning, according to police. The crash happened sometime before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Northwest 72nd Avenue and 60th Street, in an industrial area just east of the Palmetto Expressway, near Doral.
DORAL, FL
luxury-houses.net

An Elegant Villa in Miami Beach Featuring an Overflowing Perimeter Pool and Bar with A Floating Fireplace is Asking $31.5 Million

MIAMI BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

3-year-old found dead in North Miami Beach apartment

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The North Miami Beach Police Department is investigating a homicide involving a three-year-old child. Authorities were gathered on the 100th block of 163rd Street, Tuesday morning. According to police, the young child was found dead and the child’s mother is now in custody.
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
secretmiami.com

The City Of Homestead Will Offer Free Rides To National Parks On Its Trolley Service Starting Today

The holidays are all about spending time with family, and what better way to spend the special season with your loved ones than to visit a National Park for free?. The City of Homestead, designated as the “Gateway To Biscayne and Everglades National Parks,” is offering a special holiday trolley service every day from December 26 through December 31. Riders get to enjoy free transportation, a guided tour and free admission to Everglades and Biscayne National Parks with an additional stop at Homestead Bayfront Park.
HOMESTEAD, FL

