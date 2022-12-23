Read full article on original website
Delays, cancelations persist at South Florida airports due to winter storm
MIAMI - A major winter storm has led to thousands of flight disruptions nationwide. As of 8 a.m. Monday, 68 flights were delayed and 26 were canceled at Miami International Airport. At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International there were 105 delayed flights and 48 cancelations. South Florida's airports were spared the worst when it came to delays and cancelations. Nationwide, more than 1,540 flights within, into or out of the US had already been canceled by 8 a.m. Monday, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware, while 1,680 flights had been delayed. Monday and Tuesday are expected to be the busiest days...
Click10.com
Holiday travel woes continue in South Florida, nationwide
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A massive winter storm that affected the northern U.S. continued to impact holiday travelers right here in South Florida and across the country Monday. Southwest Airlines says that it’s experiencing system-wide disruptions, after the arctic blast and are “re-accommodating as many customers as possible based...
Southwest Airlines South Florida Nightmare, More Than 100 Cancellations Tuesday
BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you’re holding a Southwest Airlines ticket for travel into or out of South Florida Tuesday, odds are good that you’re going nowhere. At least for now. At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Southwest has already canceled 84 […]
Christmas Mass Canceled Flights Into, Out Of South Florida
PBI Hit Hard With Cancellations, FLL and MIA Also Experiencing Christmas Blues… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 5 p.m. — As of 5 p.m. Christmas Day, there are now 73 flight cancellations at FLL with 279 delays. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is no Christmas miracle for […]
WSVN-TV
South Florida residents, visitors bundle up on Christmas Day as cold snap brings on falling iguanas
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Frigid temperatures across South Florida did not prevent residents and visitors from going out to enjoy a brisk and overcast Christmas Day. The holiday spirit was in full effect along Ocean Drive on South Beach, Sunday afternoon. “Merry Christmas, Feliz Navidad,” said Denise, who was...
WSVN-TV
Zoo Miami introduces newborn addax over Christmas weekend
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Zoo Miami has welcomed an addax to the world. He took his first steps in his habitat with his mom and stayed close to her side. The white antelope was born on Dec. 20 and was introduced to the public over Christmas weekend. He will...
Miami is a vibrant and lively city located in the southeastern United States, and it is known for being a popular destination for tourists from all over the world. There are many reasons why Miami is famous, and these include its beautiful beaches, vibrant nightlife, diverse culture, and iconic architecture.
Click10.com
Winter Storm disrupting travel at South Florida airports
MIAMI – Many airlines around the country are continuing to monitor a major winter storm that is expected to impact Midwest, Northeast and East Coast airports in the United States this week. With over 4 million passengers expected to make their way through Miami International and Fort Lauderdale Airport...
Click10.com
Temperatures expected to plunge as Arctic cold front hits South Florida ahead of Christmas
An Arctic Cold Front is on track to gift South Florida with a Christmas that may rank among the top 10 coldest for Miami. Temperatures are forecast to drop to the 40s the mornings of Christmas Eve and Christmas day in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Northwest to north breezes will...
South Florida Flight Woes Continue With Cancellations At FLL, PBI, MIA
If Santa Flies Commercial, There’s Big Trouble Ahead… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 5:35 p.m. — Delays and cancellations are increasing Saturday night. FLL now reports 91 cancellations with 283 delays. PBI reports 17 cancellations and 81 delays. MIA reports 51 cancellations and 187 delays. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, […]
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade’s plan to fight extreme heat
MIAMI (AP) — You’re not imagining it, Miami-Dade County has gotten hotter in the last fifty years, a trend that’s set to continue if climate change remains unchecked. That’s more than a discomfort for residents in South Florida, where more people work outdoors than anywhere in the state. It means higher power bills for residents already struggling with skyrocketing costs of living, searing waits at unshaded bus stops and sidewalks and more people sickened or killed by the heat.
Carmela’s Kosher Dairy Restaurant In Boca Raton Cited By State Of Florida
Fourteen Violations Logged During Inspection. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Carmela’s Kosher Dairy Restaurant at 7300 West Camino Real in Boca Raton was cited for 14 violations during an inspection by Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Per BocaNewsNow.com policy, the following is […]
Is Florida sinking under the weight of increased urban development?
When I first proposed this question to various people I know, many seemed not believe it could be true. They thought it sounded crazy. To me though, it made perfect sense. I truly didn't understand their disbelief.
porthole.com
BRIGHTLINE OPENS TWO NEW SOUTH FLORIDA STATIONS
“The goal was always to connect the 6 million people that live in South Florida with the 2 million people in Central Florida,” says Brightline Boca Raton President Patrick Goddard. Brightline aims at giving Floridians and tourists convenient transportation to places that are too short of a distance to fly and too long of a distance to drive.
WSVN-TV
Shoppers flock to South Florida malls on Christmas Eve to buy last-minute gifts
AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Hours before the stroke of midnight, South Florida malls saw a Christmas rush. Last-minute shoppers on Saturday hit the stores at Aventura Mall to secure those last stocking stuffers and gifts to put under their trees. “I’m Christmas shopping for my family. I’m disguising [my...
Click10.com
Driver killed after hitting delivery truck near Doral, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A driver died after hitting a delivery truck in northwest Miami-Dade Tuesday morning, according to police. The crash happened sometime before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Northwest 72nd Avenue and 60th Street, in an industrial area just east of the Palmetto Expressway, near Doral.
luxury-houses.net
An Elegant Villa in Miami Beach Featuring an Overflowing Perimeter Pool and Bar with A Floating Fireplace is Asking $31.5 Million
3541 Flamingo Drive Home in Miami Beach, Florida for Sale. 3541 Flamingo Drive, Miami Beach, Florida, is an elegant home with travertine flooring, oak walls, and stones. This newly built structure was designed as a modern redux with an unprecedented level of luxury. This Home in Miami Beach offers 9 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with nearly 12,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3541 Flamingo Drive, please contact Oren Alexander (Phone: 954-774-3699) & Isaac Lustgarten (Phone: 305-450-8045) at Official for full support and perfect service.
WSVN-TV
3-year-old found dead in North Miami Beach apartment
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The North Miami Beach Police Department is investigating a homicide involving a three-year-old child. Authorities were gathered on the 100th block of 163rd Street, Tuesday morning. According to police, the young child was found dead and the child’s mother is now in custody.
secretmiami.com
The City Of Homestead Will Offer Free Rides To National Parks On Its Trolley Service Starting Today
The holidays are all about spending time with family, and what better way to spend the special season with your loved ones than to visit a National Park for free?. The City of Homestead, designated as the “Gateway To Biscayne and Everglades National Parks,” is offering a special holiday trolley service every day from December 26 through December 31. Riders get to enjoy free transportation, a guided tour and free admission to Everglades and Biscayne National Parks with an additional stop at Homestead Bayfront Park.
WSVN-TV
1 dead, 2 stable following multi-vehicle crash in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A multi-vehicle crash killed one person and sent a child and teenager to the hospital. It happened in Miami Dade at Northwest Seventh Avenue and Northwest 156th Street, Sunday. Police said a black Hyundai hit a black Pontiac while making an illegal turn. A man...
