There are few things more vital to get right than renting, according to an update from UK-based Fintech firm Modulr. Whether it’s a landlord, letting agency or tenant, it “involves an enormous amount of money and the emotional weight of roofs over people’s heads.” Modulr adds that this is “one of the last processes anybody wants to have problems with, as it can be a source of huge anxiety.” That’s why it’s so important “to have a smooth, reliable and transparent system that works for everyone in the chain,” Modulr notes in a blog post.

6 HOURS AGO