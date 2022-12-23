Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Mining Centers Owned by Iris Energy Not Impacted by Govt of British Columbia Announcement
Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN), an owner and operator of institutional-grade, highly efficient Bitcoin mining data centers powered by 100% renewable energy, recently announced that its 160MW of data center capacity is “not affected by the recent announcement by the Government of British Columbia.”. On December 21, 2022, the...
Core Now Offers Coinbase Pay as Way to Go From Cash to Crypto
Core, a free, self-custody wallet engineered for users to seamlessly and securely use Web3 dApps, has integrated Coinbase Pay, giving users more ways “to deposit cash to convert to crypto for use on Avalanche, Ethereum, and many other blockchain networks.”. Coinbase Pay supports 60+ fiat currencies “with regulatory compliance...
France: AMF Has Added 20 Websites to the Black List for Bogus Investment Offerings, 12 are Wine Related
The Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) in France has posted an update on the number of bogus websites attempting to solicit investors with sketchy offerings. The AMF reports that since the beginning of 2021, 20 websites have been added to the list while cautioning the investing public to avoid these sites.
Digital Banking Platform Cogni Introduces Wallet to Integrate Web3 into Web2 Offerings
Cogni, the lifestyle-focused banking platform bridging the gap between Web2 and Web3, has announced the launch of its new Multi-Chain Wallet, the first of its kind “to integrate Web3 services within a traditional Web2 banking platform.”. This integrated, non-custodial wallet “couples accessibility with security in Web3 to ensure users...
Top 10 Fintech Predictions for 2023
I started these predictions series back in 2016. Looking at the Fintech landscape today, it seems like ages ago. Plaid had just raised their $44 million series B from Goldman Sachs. LendingClub’s $3 million loan doc alternation was the scandal of the year. It was the same year that Mike Cagney resigned from SoFi and Coinbase added Ether (ETH) to their exchange for retail clients. According to KPMG’s The Pulse of Fintech 2016, it was a year of reset, valuation, investments, and M&A activities were all falling relative to years prior.
Cowbell, Provider of Cyber Insurance to SMEs, Launches Cybersecurity Advisory Board
Cowbell, the provider of cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), recently announced the launch of its Cybersecurity Advisory Board (CSAB). Expertise on the CSAB “includes CISOs, cybersecurity visionaries, former military officers, writers, public speakers, and attorneys.” The creation of the board accelerates Cowbell’s mission “to strengthen cyber resilience in the SME market through cross-industry innovation between cyber insurance and cybersecurity.”
Nageen Kommu, CEO at Digitap, Says Significance of Data Analytics in Fintech Operations Is Rising
Nageen Kommu, CEO at Digitap recently commented on the anticipated trends for the Fintech segment in 2023. In an update shared with CI, Nageen Kommu noted that the Indian Fintech market currently stands “as the third largest Fintech ecosystem in the world and is well aligned to reach $1 trillion by 2030.” There are some “remarkable” trends to anticipate for 2023.
France: Real Estate Crowdfunding Platform Beefordeal Gains ECSP Approval for Pan-European Securities Offerings
Beefordeal, a real estate crowdfunding platform based in France, has gained approval to operate under the European Crowdfunding Service Provider Regulations (ECSPR), thus offering securities across all European Union member states. Beefordeal claims to be the first property investment platform to be approved as a European Crowdfunding Service Provider (ECSP).
Fintech MODIFI Survey Reveals that Most Exporters Have Challenges with Cashflow, Unable to Easily Acquire Financing
About 84% of exporters know about invoice factoring as it’s “one of the most common facilities offered by a trade finance company,” according to an update shared with CI. When exporters think about financing their business, “the two most common terms that come to mind are business...
Digital Asset Exchange Huobi to Launch the Huobi Visa Card
Huobi, which claims to be one of the world’s leading virtual asset exchanges, announced plans to issue the Huobi Visa Card worldwide, with the aim “to bring a more efficient fiat-to-crypto gateway for its users and promote the development of the virtual assets industry on Dec 22.”. The...
Cloudworkz, a Provider of Human Capital to SMEs, Raises £827K+ via Crowdcube
Cloudworkz, a B2B, subscription based platform that provides SMEs with in demand human capital, digital marketing and business services, has raised 150% (£827,280.64) of its £550,000 target via Crowdcube (at the time of writing) from 138 investors with 16 days left in the firm’s crowdfunding campaign. Cloudworks...
Fagura, which Aims to Build a Digital Banking Platform, Acquires €745,319 via Seedrs
Fagura, which aims to build the first digital bank in CEE “for anyone to borrow, invest and transfer money easily,” has secured 186% (€747,076) of its €400,006 target (at the time of writing) via Seedrs from 268 investors, with the crowdfunding campaign closing soon. Located in...
UK Fintech Modulr Assists Goodlord with Handling Payments for Rental Business
There are few things more vital to get right than renting, according to an update from UK-based Fintech firm Modulr. Whether it’s a landlord, letting agency or tenant, it “involves an enormous amount of money and the emotional weight of roofs over people’s heads.” Modulr adds that this is “one of the last processes anybody wants to have problems with, as it can be a source of huge anxiety.” That’s why it’s so important “to have a smooth, reliable and transparent system that works for everyone in the chain,” Modulr notes in a blog post.
Vator Securities Chooses Bricknode to Administer Share Issue Services
Vator Securities, a corporate finance and advisory service provider, has chosen Bricknode’s digital investment management platform “to administer share issues.”. Since its launch in 2010, Vator Securities has “focused on financing growth companies through a range of issuance services.” Vator raises capital “from local and global institutional investors, as well as a proprietary network of family offices and high net worth investors.”
Payroll and Direct Debit Loan Provider GoCredit Reports Increasing Profitability
GoCredit received an investment grade (BBB) with Stable Perspective from one of the “leading” rating agencies in Mexico and Latin America: PCR Verum. You may review the full report here. According to the CEO of GoCredit, Federico Diaz, GoCredit has “maintained its track record and performance by increasing...
HighRadius, Google Cloud to Accelerate Finance Transformation
HighRadius, the Autonomous Finance platform for the office of the CFO, announced the expansion of its hosting partners with the new partnership with Google Cloud. This partnership will “accelerate the global deployment of HighRadius solutions for clients on Google Cloud’s secure and sustainable infrastructure.”. In addition, HighRadius’ Autonomous...
APAC Deal Activity Declines by 5.6% YoY During Jan to Nov 2022: Report
Deal activity (mergers & acquisitions [M&A], private equity, and venture financing deals) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region “continues to bear the brunt of the ongoing global geopolitical issues and volatile market conditions on the back of rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in some of the key markets such as China,” according to an update from GlobalData.
Brazil’s C6 Bank Enables Sending, Receiving Euros Abroad
Customers who have a Global Account with C6 Bank with a balance in euros have a new feature that “allows them to make international transfers in foreign currency.”. The option, which was already available in the Global Dollar Account offered by C6 Bank, serves those customers “who wish, for example, to send money to their children abroad, receive salary from a foreign company, receive rent for their own property located abroad, pay for courses, among other needs.”
Removing Transaction Disputes Has Risen to the #1 Concern for Sellers: Report
According to a survey, removing disputes from the payments ecosystem has “become the number one concern for sellers, with a tertiary concern of first-party-misuse1.”. As noted in an update from Verifi, the question is – how do you stop disputes and still do right by your customer? Research shows “it’s five to twenty five times more expensive to acquire a new customer than keep an existing one, comparatively, after a positive post-purchase experience, 77% of consumers recommend brands to their peers.”
UK’s Landbay Reveals that House Price Growth Is Now Falling as Demand Slows Due to Cost-of-Living Crisis
The team at Landbay notes that 2022 started with rising inflation and the Bank of England base rate “followed suit with interest rate increases.” That scenario has “continued throughout the year with steeper rises than many had predicted.”. Inflation is “at a 40-year high of 11.1% in...
