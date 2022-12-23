Read full article on original website
City of Milledgeville sets up water distribution center for those affected by outages
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The City of Milledgeville is setting up a water distribution center for people who are currently without water after winter weather has caused major outages throughout the city on Tuesday. They say distribution will begin at 9 a.m. at the Parham Kitchen on the grounds of...
'Taps still dry': Hundreds with no water in Milledgeville & Baldwin County
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — It's been a draining couple of days for hundreds of people around Milledgeville and Baldwin County. Water main breaks during this holiday weekend's cold blast left some people with low water pressure-- or no water at all. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha spoke to people there about their...
'It's really cold out here': Tubman Museum working to keep families warm
MACON, Ga. — The Tubman Museum is asking for your help in keeping the community warm. On December 15th, the museum started a winter coat drive. They asked the community to donate a new or gently used coat to benefit those without one. Executive Director, Herold Young, says they've...
13Investigates: No co-responder teams in Central Georgia 6 months after law
MACON, Ga. — “Do you think Brianna would be alive today if a mental health provider was there?” 13WMAZ asked. “Yes, yes,” said the parents of Brianna Grier had to say when 13WMAZ’s Ashlyn Webb interviewed them in August. In July, their daughter's death made...
Jones County asks residents to be mindful of water usage following pipes bursting in winter weather
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Cheyenne Morgan, the superintendent for the city of Gray's water system, says they've received 15 to 20 calls each day for the past few days about pipe bursts throughout the city. He says the weather is one of the main causes of the problem. "We're...
Gov. Kemp extends state of emergency as winter weather continues to impact Georgians
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is extending a state of emergency as residents continue to deal with the impacts from an arctic blast along with the possibility of more winter conditions overnight. Kemp initially declared the emergency on Friday in anticipation of the frigid temperatures and possible ice on...
Monroe County dealing with water issues hit critically low levels after cold blast
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — People in north Monroe County are also dealing with water problems tonight. Today, the county said the situation turned into an emergency after a water system that serves neighborhoods around high falls hit critically low levels. "When we first started using the bathroom, you could...
Monroe County Water system issues upgraded to an emergency, several could be without water
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — The situation with the north Monroe County water system served by Butts County has escalated into an emergency according to Monroe County Commissioner George Emami. Authorities have issued an immediate boil water advisory and there’s a possibility they could lose water service completely for several...
'I was born to do this': Woodrow Blue named new City of Forsyth Police Chief
FORSYTH, Ga. — The City of Forsyth has been without a police chief for 4 months. In August, their former chief of 30+ years, Eddie Harris, stepped down. This Monday, Woodrow Blue started the job. Blue has worked in law enforcement for 43 years, and he has served as...
The City of Milledgeville water department issues boil advisory for certain areas
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The City of Milledgeville’s Water Department has issued a boiled water advisory for several locations across the city after cold temperature have impacted their water system on Tuesday. The advisory is in place for all of the area of the city’s system north of MLK,...
Macon group gives 50 bikes to Bruce Elementary School students for reading excellence
MACON, Ga. — Christmas is the season of giving. One Macon organization is gifting children with new rides. Students at Bruce Elementary School were donated bikes given by the 100 Black Men Association. They gave away 50 bicycles to kids who achieved excellence in reading. One parent, Evan Knox,...
Veterans Cater to Veterans for Christmas
MACON, Ga. — Tis' the season to give back in the community. Combat Marine Veteran Martin Habecker is a part of Veterans of Foreign War (VFW) Post 6126 in Perry. Every year on Christmas Day, members of the post go to Home Port in Macon to feed the veterans and give them gifts.
'Occasions that will never be the same' | Georgia congresswoman shares Christmas memories of late son lost to gun violence
ATLANTA — As families and loved ones held each other close on a cold Christmas day, a Georgia congresswoman reminded constituents how precious those little moments could be - and how there are some people that are grieving the moments that would never come again. Rep. Lucy McBath is...
North Monroe and Butts County water customers asked to conserve water due to shortages
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Both Monroe and Butts Counties are experiencing significant water shortage as a result of frigid weekend temperatures according to a post on the Monroe County Board of Commissioners Facebook page. On Christmas say Butts County Water Officials discovered a water main break in the system....
Ethics panel to recommend punishment for Georgia judge
ATLANTA — A Georgia state judicial discipline panel is deciding whether to recommend removing a state appeals court judge or let him return to the bench. Local news outlets report closing arguments were presented Thursday, ending a seven-day hearing on whether suspended Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Christian Coomer committed 36 counts of judicial misconduct between 2015 and 2019.
Multiple warming shelters open up in Central Georgia ahead of dangerous freeze
MACON, Ga. — Temperatures are set to be in the teens and below freezing this weekend ahead of the Christmas holiday. Governor Brian Kemp has already declared a state of emergency for the state, and many counties are prepping to shelter people who need warmth. The arctic blast is...
University System of Georgia enrollment declines for second straight year
MACON, Ga. — Many high schoolers spend senior year choosing the place to call home for their next four years of education. However, this year The University System of Georgia (USG) noticed a pattern that shows many students may not be taking the college route at all. Howard High...
People at Heritage United Methodist Church spread love during Half Deep Dish Christmas event
MACON, Ga. — Heritage United Methodist Church celebrated their 11th annual Half Deep Dish Christmas on Sunday. At least 40 different churches came together to make this event possible. ‘Tis the season for unity. "Love, fellowship, for the lonely lost and broken,” Director Ray Rover said. "I know...
Family says more should have been done for Macon man killed in Pio Nono hit-and-run
MACON, Ga. — After aMacon man died after being struck by a car on December 18, his family says more could've been done to save his life, and more should be done to make sure it doesn't happen again. Family members say Emanuel Jones was just 8 minutes from...
'I love doing what I do': Georgia honors Hawkinsville teacher as top educator for infants
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — Mary Williams teaches early head start at Kid's Express Learning Center in Hawkinsville. She's been an educator there for more than 15 years. Williams says she found her true passion in early head start development, but she couldn't do it alone. She says teamwork comes from...
