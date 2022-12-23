ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Colony, TX

Plano news roundup: Checking for leaks and burst pipes

As the weather warms above freezing, any pipes that were frozen may begin to burst. In the event of a broken water pipe, residents must shut off their water as soon as possible. Residents who need assistance turning off their water or have another water/sewer emergency can call (972) 941-7105.
PLANO, TX
Coppell news roundup: House catches fire in icy conditions

The Coppell Fire Department responded to a 1 alarm residential working structure fire at approximately 10pm Dec. 22. Crews arrived on scene and reported a working fire in the attic with flames showing from the roof. The temperature outside was 10 degrees with icy conditions caused by water flowing. Mutual-aid assistance was provided by Farmers Branch Fire Department.
COPPELL, TX
Carrollton news: Two statues stolen

Two Carrollton critters, Webb the Frog and Whitty the Owl, have been stolen from Downtown Carrollton. These two statues are a part of Carrollton’s Saturdays on the Square scavenger hunts. The statues are installed throughout the Downtown area between Belt Line Road and Vandergriff Drive from S. Main Street to S. Elm Street.
CARROLLTON, TX
Adult and juvenile arrested in Plano in connection with shooting Christmas day

Plano Police Officers responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of Kingston Dr. at approximately 4:00 a.m. Dec. 25. Neighbors reported hearing gunshots before a vehicle fled. Upon arrival, Officers determined there were two gunshot victims with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspects were no longer at the location. Both victims are expected to survive their injuries. Crimes Against Persons Detectives arrived on the scene to coordinate the arrest of the suspects.
PLANO, TX
Year in Review: The first half of the year's top sports stories in Carrollton and Lewisville

The selection of our annual top 10 sports stories usually involves ample discussion about which highlights make the cut. Two years ago, there was no question as to what was the top story, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the spring seasons and continued to impact sports into the fall, generating a new perspective for athletes, coaches and fans.
LEWISVILLE, TX

