Plano Police Officers responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of Kingston Dr. at approximately 4:00 a.m. Dec. 25. Neighbors reported hearing gunshots before a vehicle fled. Upon arrival, Officers determined there were two gunshot victims with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspects were no longer at the location. Both victims are expected to survive their injuries. Crimes Against Persons Detectives arrived on the scene to coordinate the arrest of the suspects.

PLANO, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO