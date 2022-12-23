Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SFGate
Police Release Image Of Man Suspected Of Knocking Over And Breaking Nutcracker Display
PETALUMA (BCN) Police in Petaluma are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect that allegedly pushed over a large Christmas decoration. On Sunday, Dec. 10, a suspect was captured on security camera footage shoving a large nutcracker decoration in Theater Square, causing it to break. He then fled to a nearby parking garage where he was also captured on film.
SFGate
Police Seek Information To Help Solve 2019 Shooting Death In East Oakland
OAKLAND (BCN) Police in Oakland are asking the public's help in solving a 2019 shooting that killed a woman in East Oakland. Hadiyah Loudermilk-Shakir was gunned down on May 22, 2019 in the 7400 block of Weld Street, according to a release from Oakland police. Anyone with information is asked...
marinlocalnews.com
Marin 911: Large black ‘spider’ sighting
Spider Alert: A handicapped woman freaked out when a large black spider appeared in her bathroom. She called the police. Police rolled to the spider scene and found it was “just a hairball on the floor” and removed it. Running Car: How long can a car run while...
2 women arrested, 1 at large after vehicle, catalytic converter theft in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Two women were arrested Friday, and one is at large after a vehicle and two catalytic converters were stolen, the Santa Rosa Police Department (SRPD) announced in an alert. Around 9:34 a.m., officers responded to the 70 block of W. 3rd Street where they discovered three female suspects trying to […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Driver Arrested in Oakland Fatality Crash
Vehicle Exits Grizzly Peak Boulevard, Resulting in a Fatality. The driver of a vehicle was placed under arrest on December 20 following a fatality crash where a female passenger died. The collision occurred on Grizzly Peak Boulevard between the Scotts Peak Trail Head and Claremont Avenue around 12:44 a.m. When officers with the Oakland Police Department arrived at the scene, they discovered that the vehicle had been going east when it exited the roadway and passed down an embankment.
SFGate
Fire Breaks Out At Construction Site
SANTA ROSA (BCN) Santa Rosa firefighters responded to a fire at a residential construction site Tuesday morning, according to a statement from the fire department. The site is on Tecado Drive, near the intersection of Guerneville Road and Marlow Road. The fire was reported at 2:34 a.m. and was controlled...
1 dead, 3 seriously injured in Fairfield crash
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — One person was killed and three were transported to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Fairfield, according to the Fairfield Police Department. Fire crews are on scene in the area of E Tabor and Railroad Avenue. Eastbound and westbound E. Tabor is closed...
Six people treated in possible mass overdose on Christmas Day
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Six people were treated for possible drug overdoses on Christmas Day in Japantown, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. At 2:30 p.m., fire crews responded to the 1700 block of Post Street where they found six adult patients suffering from possible drug overdoses inside of a residence. SFFD used NARCAN […]
At least 5 hospitalized after overdosing at SF home on Christmas Day, authorities say
At least five people were taken to the hospital after they overdosed on an unknown substance on Christmas Day at a San Francisco home, according to San Francisco Fire officials.
SFGate
Probation Sweep Nets One Arrest For Alcohol Use
The Marin County Probation Department arrested one person last week while doing unannounced checks of people on probation for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Two teams went out Dec. 19 and searched three residences, testing offenders for drugs and alcohol. They arrested one person for being under the influence of alcohol.
KCRA.com
Fairfield Police: 'Major' collision causing road closures over the weekend
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield Police officers were on the scene of a fatal traffic collision on E. Tabor, the department said Saturday. Fairfield Police told KCRA 3 that a 62-year-old man from Vacaville was involved in a motor vehicle accident but his formal cause of death is still to be determined by an autopsy.
Three suspects arrested after alleged Christmas Eve catalytic converter thefts
CLOVERDALE, Calif. (KRON) — Three alleged catalytic converter thieves will be spending Christmas Eve behind bars, according to the Cloverdale Police Department. On Saturday, CPD received multiple calls reporting a gold Mercedes Benz with several people inside had been cruising the area and “tampering with parked vehicles.” CPD located the gold 2001 C240 Mercedes Benz […]
ksro.com
DUI Driver Crashes in Santa Rosa Creek Early Friday Morning
A DUI driver has been arrested after crashing off the roadway and into the Santa Rosa Creek. Early this morning, a car was speeding on 4th Street near Alderbrook Drive, going over 70 miles-per-hour. The driver, later identified as Lorca Blanco, drifted off the roadway and crashed into a power pole before descending down into the creek. Large power lines were down in the roadway, crossing all lanes of traffic along eastbound and westbound 4th Steet. Blanco sustained minor injuries and no one else was hurt. She admitted to drinking prior to driving and a preliminary screening test showed her blood alcohol content to be more than twice the legal limit. Blanco was taken to a local hospital for treatment before being booked into jail.
Third death announced in rural Sonoma county crash
SEBASTOPOL - A third person has died as a result of a pair of Jeeps crashing down an embankment Monday evening in rural Sonoma County, the man's family announced.Sebastopol resident Justin Gregori, 49, died of injuries he suffered Monday while trying to rescue another man and his three sons, whose car had overturned and slid down an embankment of roughly 150 feet.The father, 32-year-old Santa Rosa resident Matthew Sousa, and one of his sons, 7-year-old Jason Sousa, died as a result of the crash. Matthew Sousa's two other sons were hospitalized for injuries from the crash.Matthew Sousa and his sons...
KRON4
Woman killed in Concord hit-and-run crash, suspect still at large
KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Read more at KRON4.com: https://trib.al/VupL9J9. Woman killed in Concord hit-and-run crash, suspect …. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Read more at KRON4.com: https://trib.al/VupL9J9. Pittsburg boxing gym’s toy drive exceeds expectations …. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Grandmother killed in deadly hit and run collision. KRON4's Philippe Djegal...
Woman killed while standing next to parked car in hit-and-run Concord crash
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Concord Wednesday night, according to California Highway Patrol. CHP said the woman was standing next to her parked car when she was struck. CHP was called to Marsh Drive near Aria Drive at about 8:50 p.m. for the report of a crash. […]
Vehicle chased by Sonoma deputies leaves path of destruction; Driver jailed
SONOMA -- A man who led Sonoma County sheriff's deputies on a vehicle chase early Friday morning rammed a patrol vehicle and left a path of destruction before deputies shot at him with a less-than-lethal round and placed him under arrest.The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post the incident began just after 2 a.m. Friday when a Sonoma police deputy spotted a maroon Jeep driven by Luis Zamora-Corona on West Napa Street at 1st Street West in the City of Sonoma. The city contracts with the county sheriff's department to provide law enforcement services.The 32-year-old Zamora-Corona was wanted for...
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Rosa father, 7-year-old son die after Jeep overturns down embankment in Sonoma County
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A Santa Rosa father and his 7-year-old son were among the victims killed in a crash Monday evening in rural Sonoma County, according to the victims' family. A third person also died while attempting to rescue the victims whose vehicle went down an embankment. Matthew Sousa,...
ksro.com
Deceased Couple in Santa Rosa Identified
The couple found shot to death inside a home in Santa Rosa on Wednesday morning have been identified. Police say 50-year-old Eric Nance and 44-year-old Melany Texeira were boyfriend and girlfriend. Officers found their bodies after a relative requested a welfare check. Both Nance and Texeira were shot once and a gun was found nearby. Investigators have not announced a motive.
ksro.com
Woman Dies in Crash in Rohnert Park Trying to Turn in Front of Traffic
One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Rohnert Park Wednesday morning. Investigators say the collision happened around 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Golf Course Drive and Labath Avenue. The driver of a westbound Mercedes attempted to make a left-hand turn in front of an oncoming eastbound pick-up truck. Both vehicles sustained significant front-end damage. The 78-year-old female driver of the Mercedes was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver had moderate injuries.
Comments / 0