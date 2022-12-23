ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KVUE

Georgetown Police searching for armed suspect early Tuesday morning

GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Georgetown Police Department (GPD) is searching for an armed suspect early Tuesday morning. At 6:15 a.m. on Dec. 27, GPD sent out a release stating that officers were dispatched to an incident in the 2700 block of Gabriel View Drive in Georgetown. It is unknown at this time what the nature of the incident is.
GEORGETOWN, TX
KWTX

Austin police searching for wanted fugitive

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin Police Department is seeking for the community’s help in their search for a wanted fugitive. Simon Lopez Jr., 28, is wanted for an outstanding arrest warrant for repeatedly violating an order of protection, a third-degree felony. He also has a violation of bond condition, a class A misdemeanor.
AUSTIN, TX
fourpointsnews.com

Steiner “porch pirate” suspect arrested

A package thief was arrested recently after an observant witness called 9-1-1 and followed the suspect. Kristen Dark of the Travis County Sheriff’s Office shared that the incident happened at 4500 Steiner Ranch Blvd. in Steiner Ranch and was reported just before 1 p.m. on November 29.. “Keep your...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

APD: Body found near Pennybacker Bridge Saturday afternoon

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said a body was found early Saturday afternoon near Pennybacker Bridge. APD said the man's body was found just before 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 24. The body has not been identified at this time. Police said the Travis County Coroner's Office is...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

One person seriously injured in Southeast Austin after auto-motorcycle crash

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was transported by STAR flight to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle in Southeast Austin Monday afternoon. Austin-Travis County EMS and Travis County Sheriff responded to the scene around 4:42 p.m. near the intersection of Northbound...
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Body found near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360 in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Austin Fire Department recovered a body near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360 on Saturday, Dec. 24. Austin Police Department confirmed they responded to the location at 5400 N Capital of Texas Hwy. APD has not confirmed the identity of the person, but an autopsy is expected...
AUSTIN, TX
mycanyonlake.com

CCSO Finds Missing New Braunfels Four-Year-Old in Woods

A four-year-old New Braunfels child who wandered away from home Thursday was found in the woods two hours later by rescuers. Comal County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) patrol deputies responded to an 11 a.m. call from someone in the 2300 block of Haven Bluff Court. They arrived with members of...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KVUE

Shooting in early hours on Christmas leaves one person dead in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas — A shooting that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday resulted in one person dead, according to police. At 12:12 a.m. on Dec. 25, the San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) received a call to a disturbance at The Grand at Stonecreek apartment complex. The caller stated that a man, identified as Kyle Lobo, 36, had been drinking and was armed with a gun within the apartment.
SAN MARCOS, TX
fourpointsnews.com

Brian Charles Hair Studio hit by smash & grab

Brian Charles Hair Studio was burglarized in the early morning hours of December 18. Nearly $2,000 was taken in less than a minute of a “smash and grab” case. “It’s been almost 10 years since we opened and we’re pretty fortunate,” said Jon Gray, co-owner.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Feral hogs causing headaches for some people living in northeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s something destroying parks and yards in northeast Austin, and neighbors said it is not the first time they have had to deal with the issue. “There is that area over there that is torn up and this over here,” said Grace Howell, who lives near Walnut Creek in northeast Austin. Feral […]
AUSTIN, TX
proclaimerscv.com

Missing Texas A&M University Student Was Found Dead in Austin

According to news sources, a Texas A&M University student who lost previously this month has been discovered dead. Tanner Hoang, 22, was found dead on Saturday in Austin, where his vehicle had been left unattended, according to College Station police, who spoke to ABC News. After Hoang skipped lunch on...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
fox7austin.com

Lake Travis house fire leaves one person injured

AUSTIN, Texas - A house fire near Lake Travis left one person injured overnight. Lake Travis Fire Rescue says the fire broke out around 1 a.m. on Dec. 26 in the 5000 block of McCormick Mountain Drive. One person was treated on scene for smoke inhalation. The cause of the...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man steals food truck trailer, pickup in North Austin: APD

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man they say stole a food truck trailer and pickup truck in North Austin earlier this month. APD says the theft happened in the early hours of Dec. 11 in the 9900 block of...
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

One person is dead after Christmas Eve shooting in Killeen

Killeen (FOX 44) — Killeen Police officers are investigating a deadly overnight shooting in the 3300 block of Hereford Lane. Officers went to the scene around 2:07 Christmas Eve morning after getting a call about a shooting victim. They found Clint Demetri Jones suffering from a gunshot wound and they began life-saving measures.
KILLEEN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin Fire, ATCEMS respond to combined 1,205 calls on Friday

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin Fire crews responded to an overall 1,205 incidents across Central Texas in the 24-hour period on Friday. ATCEMS said personnel responded to 382 9-1-1 calls. Of those incidents, 41 were environmentally related. Two calls were for carbon monoxide exposures. The ATCEMS...
