Section III boys ice hockey stats leaders (Week 4)
Section III boys ice hockey stats leaders through Dec. 26. Stats are reported to syracuse.com by Section III coaches. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Section III high school sports schedule, scoreboard for Dec. 27
The Section III high school sports schedule and scoreboard for Tuesday, Dec. 27. Syracuse.com is the only place to find a comprehensive schedule of all high school sporting events in Section III.
Instant impact: 25 Section III boys basketball players off to fast start
Syracuse, N.Y. — High school sports sees an influx of new talent every season. Whether it’s a player new to the team or a player that is asked to take an increased role, each season provides a chance for new players to step up. We asked every Section...
New girls basketball state poll: Section III team takes over top spot in Class D
One Section III girls basketball team dropped from No. 1 in Class D, but another Section III team replaced them in the latest New York State Sportswriters Association poll. Poland was No. 1 in Class D but lost last week and fell to No. 6. West Canada Valley, the team that beat Poland, is the new No. 1 team in the class after being ranked No. 2.
Section III girls basketball stats leaders (Week 4)
Section III girls basketball stats leaders through Dec. 25. Stats are reported to syracuse.com by Section III coaches.
