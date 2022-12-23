Read full article on original website
Buy This One-of-Eight Mercedes CLK DTM Race Car, Please
If you've ever wondered what it felt like to be a DTM driver, now's your chance to find out.
Top Speed
7 Secrets About The Nissan Skyline GT-R R34
The Nissan GT-R boasts one of the biggest and most fanatic cult followings of any car, easily rivaling that of the Porsche 911. And just like Porsche 911 enthusiasts, the GT-R fan base can be divided into people who enjoy the newer R35 GT-R that has nothing to do with the Skyline name and those who covet the older GT-Rs, based on the Nissan Skyline. When we talk about the latter, the ultimate embodiment of the Nissan Skyline is considered the GT-R R34, which was the final evolution of the R32 GT-R that earned the Godzilla nickname. Here are seven facts you may not know about the ultimate Skyline.
theScore
Liverpool agree to sign World Cup star Gakpo from PSV for reported £37M
Liverpool, seemingly out of nowhere, reached an agreement with PSV Eindhoven to sign Cody Gakpo, the Dutch side announced Monday. The Premier League club will pay an initial £37-million fee for the versatile attacker, plus £13 million in add-ons, reports transfer insider Fabrizio Romano. PSV didn't reveal the...
Top Speed
Alfa Romeo And Zagato Unveil Their Latest Project, The Stunning Giulia SWB
It was 1921 when Zagato was asked by Alfa Romeo to improve some of their race cars. The relationship that started back then gave birth to some of the most exciting masterpieces of automotive industry. And what better way to celebrate 100-year anniversary than to build a 500-horsepowere masterpiece. Based on an Alfa Romeo Giulia, the GIulia SWB Zagato takes its design cues from another collaboration between Alfa and Zagato, the 1989 SZ. This Giulia SWB that is presented now actually started as a project back in 2021, and Zagato ensures us that "The conception, development and production of the car were, however, carried out entirely and independently by the Milanese Atelier without external support. The presence of the Alfa Romeo badge on the car is solely for descriptive and promotional purposes."
FIFA Confirms World Cup Goal Of The Tournament Winner For Qatar 2022
Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Cody Gakpo were all nominated but the prize went to Brazil striker Richarlison.
CAR AND DRIVER
This Rare 1986 Suzuki RG500 Gamma Walter Wolf Is Today's BaT Auction Pick
• Here's a big-bore two-stroke GP bike that's barely streetable and extremely rare. • Finished in the dark blue, gold, and red racing livery of the Walter Wolf racing team, this bike pays tribute to one of the most interesting characters in motorsports. • This BaT auction ends on December...
topgear.com
Christian von Koenigsegg explains the wild CC850 hypercar
Christian von Koenigsegg: Ha, unfortunately it’s still a building site and Sweden is pretty strict on rules, so we can’t just roam around here freely until they hand over the keys to the new factory. TG: Give us the elevator pitch on the CC850. CvK: This is a...
