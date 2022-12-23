Read full article on original website
The Oakland Press
Sponge hosting all-star benefit concert ‘Songs of Hope’ for Pope Francis Center
The Detroit rock band Sponge is continuing its giving relationship to the city’s Pope Francis Center this week. The group — best known for its mid-90s hits “Plowed” and “Molly (Sixteen Candles Down the Drain)” — will perform a Songs of Hope acoustic benefit concert at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27 at the Cache Wine & Cocktail Bar, 23218 Greater Mack Ave., St. Clair Shores. Sponge will be joined by Brian Vander Ark of the Verve Pope, Academy and Grammy Award Winner Luis Resto and Mike Skill of the Romantics, and the show will be recorded for a subsequent live album.
The Oakland Press
Former Red Wing to hit ice for Oxford fundraiser
A new Oxford fundraiser is set for Dec. 29, when the Fraser Wolverines take to the ice against members of the Red Wings Alumni Association, playing for Team 42 Strong. Joe Shields, president, general manager and player for the Fraser Wolverines hockey team, has been working for months on a way for the Wolverines to help the Oxford community, devastated by the mass shooting at the high school which left four students Tate Myre, Madisyn Baldwin, Hana St. Juliana, and Justin Shilling dead, wounding six other students and a teacher.
The Oakland Press
Prep roundup: Teams balance rest, relaxation with keeping sharp at holiday tournaments
The question for winter sports coaches is always whether to schedule a big break for their teams — to rest, refresh and retool — or to get in a showcase game or two, in order to stay sharp. And you don’t always know, when you make the schedule,...
The Oakland Press
Troy Athens students organize charitable drives to help less fortunate
Troy Athens High School students recently organized several charitable drives to benefit the less fortunate. Athens High School Project Lead and Student Council jointly sponsored a coat drive to benefit Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Coats for the Cold program. Students and families donated 130 coats that the Sheriff’s Office will distribute to the needy.
The Oakland Press
No injuries in residential fire in Southfield
The good news about a fire at a Southfield residence Monday evening is that no one was killed or hurt, according to Southfield Fire Chief Johnny Menifee. “The house was unoccupied and no firefighters were hurt,” he said, adding that the fire’s cause remains under investigation. Firefighters were...
The Oakland Press
One hurt in Christmas Day Troy house fire
A Troy home burned on Christmas Day, according to Lt. Brandon Hall, Troy Fire Department’s spokesman. The woman living at the house and two dogs got out of the house without injury, but a pet bird is missing, he said. One firefighter injured a knee in a fall and...
The Oakland Press
Storm moves on, warmup expected in time for New Year’s Eve
Macomb County residents awoke to a picturesque snowy scene on Christmas morning. But come Dec. 26, many folks can’t wait to see the white stuff disappear. If that’s the case, the National Weather Service has a late holiday gift in the works as a gradual warming trend is expected to occur by mid-week in time for New Year’s Eve. That will result in a meltdown of sorts, the weather service says.
The Oakland Press
Oakland County residents may get water-bill help
Residents who are behind in paying their water bills or facing a service shut-off can get help from a partnership between the Oakland County Water Resources Commission and Oakland Livingston Human Service Agency. Those who qualify could get up to $1,500 in payments on their water bills and stop a shut-off plan.
