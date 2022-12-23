Read full article on original website
Related
Troy Aikman shares the big winner of the Nathaniel Hackett firing
The Denver Broncos on Monday fired Nathaniel Hackett, who was in his first season as the team’s head coach. The firing came after the 4-11 squad got destroyed 51-14 by a 5-10 Los Angeles Rams team. The Broncos were arguably the biggest disappointment of the NFL season, with the poor play of Russell Wilson leaving... The post Troy Aikman shares the big winner of the Nathaniel Hackett firing appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Video: Andy Reid gets hilarious Christmas gift from Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs were in a celebratory mood after Saturday’s win over the Seattle Seahawks, and that showed with their postgame gift for head coach Andy Reid. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce presented Reid with a wrapped Christmas gift in the locker room, with instructions from the team to open it.... The post Video: Andy Reid gets hilarious Christmas gift from Chiefs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes joins three NFL legends by reaching two big statistical marks
The Chiefs quarterback continues to etch his place in NFL history.
Sporting News
What time are NFL games today? TV schedule, channels for Christmas Week 16 tripleheader
Christmastime is here, football, sacks and cheer(leaders). In between opening presents, chewing on a warm Christmas ham and sucking down a nice cup of eggnog, take in some NFL pigskin, with three matchups closing out the holiday weekend. The Packers and Dolphins meet in the first of an NFL Christmas...
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Gets Shoutout From NFL Team
Football and pro wrestling have gone hand-in-hand for decades. Not only are there wrestlers with a football background, but the theatrics of pro wrestling have seeped their way into plenty of touchdown celebrations over the years. Furthermore, pro wrestlers are happy to cheer on their favorite teams whenever they get the chance.
Brock Purdy notches epic 49ers feat not even Joe Montana did
This is Brock Purdy’s world, and we are merely living in it. The San Francisco 49ers rookie has captured the attention of every NFL fan with his incredible play for the team. Purdy isn’t just coasting on the 49ers’ talent: he’s actively helping the team win games. Their last win against the Commanders put Brock Purdy in the 49ers history books with an incredible record, per CBS Sports.
Look: NFL Quarterback's Mom Rips Team's Fan Base
Zach Wilson's mom is trending on social media on Monday afternoon for an apparent message to New York Jets fans. A screenshot of a message from Instagram appears to show the mother of the New York Jets quarterback trashing the team's fan base. "It's not possible for anyone to be...
saturdaytradition.com
Nick Bosa, Chase Young share special moment ahead of kickoff following 2021 season-ending injury to Commanders DL
Nick Bosa and Chase Young shared a nice moment before the kickoff of their game. The San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders are meeting on the field this Christmas Eve. It has not been an easy road back to the NFL for Young. Young suffered a season-ending injury last season and will be playing in his first game since then on Saturday. Bosa and Young played in Columbus during the same time.
Bills players return to WNY, but have to dig cars out of snow (Watch)
The Buffalo Bills were stuck in Chicago on Christmas Eve. The Buffalo airport was closed and with no way home, the Bills had no choice but to stay in the Windy City an extra night following their 35-13 win. Bills head coach Sean McDermott discussed the issue with the media following the game.
Broncos Have Reportedly Made Decision On Interim Coach
The Denver Broncos have decided who will be their interim head coach for the final two games of the season. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, senior assistant coach Jerry Rosburg will be the team's interim coach for the last two games. Rosburg was hired during the season to help him with clock management.
CBS Sports
Chargers' Gerald Everett: No targets in win
Everett failed to draw a target in Monday's 20-3 win over the Colts. After three straight games with six or more targets, Everett's usage plummeted with little resistant posed by the opposing offense. Typically Everett has been Justin Herbert's reliable safety net, but the Colts could not contain Keenan Allen as the reliable wideout drew 10-plus targets in the first half alone. It's possible the offense could play within themselves once more in a date with the inconsistent Rams next week.
CBS Sports
Packers' Christian Watson: Ruled out Sunday
Watson (hip) won't return to Sunday's game in Miami. Watson put together a productive first half, gathering in six of eight targets for 49 yards. However, he emerged from halftime as questionable to return due to a hip issue, which will end his Week 16 after all. With Watson in street clothes for the rest of Sunday, the Packers will be down to Allen Lazard, Romeo Doubs, Randall Cobb and Samori Toure at wide receiver.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Three catches in OT win
Evans brought in three of eight targets for 29 yards in the Buccaneers' 19-16 overtime win over the Cardinals on Sunday night. It was shaping up as another highly inefficient night for the Tom Brady-Evans connection until the duo got cooking at the most critical time of the game. Evans recorded two catches for 24 yards in the Buccaneers' game-winning drive in overtime, helping somewhat salvage an otherwise disappointing night that saw him as the intended target on both of Brady's interceptions. Evans did cross the 900-yard mark for the season with Sunday's production, and he'll aim to eclipse the 1,000-yard threshold for the ninth time in as many pro seasons during a pivotal Week 17 home clash against the Panthers.
A Longtime Brett Favre Record Was Snapped On Sunday
Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre has seen a lot of his all-time passing and longevity records snapped over the past few years. Yesterday, yet another record of his fell by the wayside. During Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins, Packers kicker Mason Crosby broke the franchise record for most...
CBS Sports
Patriots' Hunter Henry: Done for day
Henry (knee) won't return to Saturday's game against the Bengals, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports. Initially labeled questionable after exiting the Patriots' first possession with the knee injury, Henry will remain on the sideline for the rest of the afternoon and will finish the day without any recorded statistics. Jonnu Smith is the Patriots' only healthy tight end and should play nearly every snap during the second half of the contest.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Out indefinitely with toe injury
Maddox suffered a significant toe injury in Saturday's loss to the Cowboys and is now expected to remain out indefinitely, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Maddox is now in line to miss the rest of the regular season after sustaining what has since been revealed as a significant toe injury this past weekend in Dallas. While C.J. Gardner-Johnson (abdomen) is now eligible to come off injured reserve and possibly work in the slot in place of Maddox, the Eagles also have James Bradberry, Darius Slay and Josiah Scott to handle the team's cornerback duties for the time being.
NFL World Wants Prominent Assistant Coach To Be Fired
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got the win on Sunday night, defeating the Arizona Cardinals in overtime, but it didn't look good for most of the night. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense once again struggled to get things going. Throughout the season, fans have had issues with Bucs offensive...
CBS Sports
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Quiet in Christmas Eve loss
Patterson carried the ball eight times for 17 yards and caught his only target for 14 yards in Saturday's 17-9 loss to the Ravens. The veteran took a back seat to Tyler Allgeier in the Atlanta backfield, seeing nine touches to the rookie's 22, and it's possible the Falcons will continue to feature the younger back in their final two games now that they've been eliminated from the playoffs. Patterson will head into a Week 17 clash with the Cardinals having compiled 714 scrimmage yards and six rushing TDs over 11 games in 2022.
CBS Sports
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Won't return Saturday
Ojulari (ankle) has been downgraded to out for the remainder of Saturday's contest versus Minnesota, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Ojulari's day will come to an end early after suffering an ankle injury versus the Vikings. The second-year defensive end accumulated 4.5 sacks coming into Saturday's game, and he added two more sacks before exiting in the second quarter. With Ojulari out, Jihad Ward likely will take on a bigger role opposite Leonard Williams.
Matt LaFleur Reacts To Nathaniel Hackett Getting Fired
Nathaniel Hackett served as the offensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers from 2019-21 under head coach Matt LaFleur. On Monday, Hackett was fired by the Broncos after only 15 games as head coach. He did not make it through one full season in Denver. Given how close LaFleur and...
Comments / 0