Amina Restaurant Launches Wednesday Night Special to Benefit African American Museum of PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Formerly-Foreclosed Shopping Mall That Includes a Chick-fil-A and Outback Steakhouse Faces Uncertain FutureJoel EisenbergMontgomeryville, PA
This Amish Bakery Has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in all of New JerseyTravel MavenMullica Hill, NJ
Philadelphia Eagles Lose Key Pro Bowler To InjuryOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
This Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Brunch in the Country, According to SurveyTravel MavenLumberville, PA
local21news.com
Body found on roadway in Lancaster County on Christmas
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating the death of 39-year-old Paul Donnelly, who was found dead at an intersection in Ephrata. According to the Lancaster County Coroner's Office, they were called to the scene of West Main St. and Martin Ave. on Dec. 25 at around 1:03 a.m. to investigate Donnelly's death.
fox29.com
Watch: Firefighters rescue dog that fell through frozen lake in Quakertown
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - First responders in Bucks County rescued a dog that fell through an icy pond while chasing after a flock of ducks on Christmas Day. Daniel Daccardi and his wife were letting their dog Jack, their 65 pound black lab, go to the bathroom near a lake in Quakertown when his animal instincts got the best of him.
fox29.com
Troopers: 2 killed after tractor-trailer overturns, shuts down traffic on New Jersey Turnpike
BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. - A tractor-trailer collided with a car on the New Jersey Turnpike, ending in a deadly Christmas Day crash in Burlington County. Troopers say the tractor-trailer was attempting to pass a Mazda when it crashed and overturned near mile 42 in Westampton Township around 5 a.m. Both...
fox29.com
Delaware County family loses everything in Christmas Eve house fire
BROOMALL, Pa. - A Delaware County family lost everything in a devastating house fire on Christmas Eve. Firefighters were called to the 1100 block of Cedar Grove Road in Broomall around 1 a.m. for reports of a house fire. "The flames were just unbelievable, and it was above the roof...
morethanthecurve.com
2022 business openings and closings in Conshohocken, West Conshohocken, Plymouth Meeting, and Lafayette Hill
What businesses opened locally in 2022 and which ones closed? We took a look at the coming and goings in Conshohocken, West Conshohocken, Plymouth Meeting, and Lafayette Hill. If we missed something, let us know in the comments. Opened in 2022. Daniel’s Restaurant + Bar (website) Our Daily Bread...
3 killed in Lancaster County crashes over holiday weekend
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Three people were killed in crashes in Lancaster County over the holiday weekend, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. The coroner said 18-year-old Mason Gentry was killed after his vehicle hit a telephone pole on Saturday afternoon. That crash happened on Cains Road in Salisbury Township, the coroner’s office […]
Delco community helping family displaced by Marple Township house fire
MARPLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A Delaware County family lost their home in a Christmas day fire. A quick thinking mother managed to get her children out of the burning home just in time on Cedar Grove Road in Marple Township. CBS3 spoke with that mother Monday. She wasn't ready to go on camera, but told Eyewitness News she woke up to her dog barking and found the front porch was on fire.She quickly got her four kids out of the house before part of the roof collapsed. Her 17-year-old suffered minor burns, but everyone is doing OK.And on Monday night,...
Lancaster County man found dead in roadway from multiple traumatic injuries
EPHRATA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — An Ephrata man was pronounced deceased after being discovered in the roadway, the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office reported on Monday. The coroner’s office said coroners responded to the intersection of W. Main Street and Martin Avenue in Ephrata Borough around 1 a.m. on Dec. 25 after a man was found […]
NBC Philadelphia
Man Charged in Christmas Eve Hit-and-Run Where Girl, 2 Others in Minivan Died
A man faces charges after three people, including a 9-year-old girl from Pennsylvania, were killed in a Christmas Eve crash where Delaware police said the driver who struck their minivan ran away from the wreckage. The hit-and-run took wreck took place along Lewes-Georgetown Highway (Route 9) approaching Minos Conaway Road...
Two women killed in crash on Pa. Turnpike
Two women died in a car crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Friday night, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s office. The crash occurred around 10 p.m. in the westbound lane at mile marker 291.2 in Brecknock Township, Lancaster County, and involved multiple vehicles, including a tractor trailer, the coroner’s office said.
fox29.com
2 accused of stealing holiday tips left out for sanitation workers in Chester County
EAST GOSHEN, Pa. - Prosecutors in Chester County have accused a man and woman of stealing holiday tips left out for sanitation workers. Anne Farrelly, 33, and Adam Thompson, 35, were charged with theft by unlawful taking and other crimes after police allegedly found envelopes labeled "trashman" in their car during a traffic stop.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Route 33 North, temporarily shutting both lanes, authorities say
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle about 1:40 p.m. Sunday on Route 33 North in Bethlehem Township, authorities say. The person was taken to an area hospital after the incident near the William Penn Highway interchange, a Northampton County emergency dispatch supervisor said. Route 33 North was temporarily closed...
Ocean County Woman Dies In Parkway Crash
OCEAN COUNTY – A 40-year-old woman died on the Garden State Parkway Friday night in a tragic accident. New Jersey State Police confirmed Christina M. Citarella of Bayville was driving north in the left lane around 6:30 p.m. when her Toyota Camry ran off the road, hit two sign supports and split in half.
morethanthecurve.com
What seats are open for election in 2023 in Conshohocken, West Conshohocken, Plymouth, Whitemarsh, Colonial School Board, and Montgomery County
Up for election in 2023 seats on municipal boards and councils in Conshohocken, Whitemarsh Township, Plymouth Township, and West Conshohocken, along with the Colonial School Board and the entire Montgomery County government. We would love to speak with you if you are considering running for office. Email us at kevin@burbmedia.com.
local21news.com
Suspected DUI driver kills two women in head-on crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials have given more details regarding a double-fatal car accident, where a drunk driver had allegedly driven a tractor-trailer head-on into another car. According to Bowmansville Police, a suspected DUI driver had been driving on the wrong side of the road in a westbound...
Man ID’ed who was found dead when firefighters enter Easton home to put out flames, authorities say (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek on Saturday night identified the 91-year-old man who was found dead Saturday morning in a house fire in Easton. The cause and manner of the death of Joseph A. Franco, who lived in the home in the 100 block of Lachenour Avenue, remain under investigation as the coroner’s office completes its work, Lysek said.
Driver killed on Christmas in Lower Macungie after striking tree
A 21-year-old Catasauqua man died on Christmas Day after the car he was driving struck a tree. Dante Kaintz was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities said Kaintz driving in the 2200 block of Light Horse Harry Road in Lower Macungie Township at 7:19 p.m. when his vehicle veered off the road and hit the tree. The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office ruled the death an accident.
Hit-and-run driver struck 3 people in Philly in same night, 1 dead: Police
Investigators believe the suspect wanted in a deadly hit-and-run in North Philadelphia is the same driver who struck two other people.
Ambulance crashes into building after two-vehicle crash
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A two-vehicle crash in Center City this evening sent an ambulance crashing into a building. Police and fire departments responded to Broad and Race Streets around 5 p.m. on SaturdayFire officials tell Eyewitness News the medics inside the ambulance were not on assignment at the time of the crash and no one was injured.It's unclear was caused the crash or if anyone was inside the building at the time.
morethanthecurve.com
Numerous power outages across the region including three significant ones locally
PECO’s Outage Map shows numerous power outages, mostly small ones, popping up across the region including in the area MoreThanTheCurve.com focuses on. According to PECO, there are 106 accounts without power in Conshohocken, 161 in Plymouth Township, and 47 in Whitemarsh Township. There are no outages in West Conshohocken.
