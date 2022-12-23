ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth Meeting, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
local21news.com

Body found on roadway in Lancaster County on Christmas

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating the death of 39-year-old Paul Donnelly, who was found dead at an intersection in Ephrata. According to the Lancaster County Coroner's Office, they were called to the scene of West Main St. and Martin Ave. on Dec. 25 at around 1:03 a.m. to investigate Donnelly's death.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Watch: Firefighters rescue dog that fell through frozen lake in Quakertown

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - First responders in Bucks County rescued a dog that fell through an icy pond while chasing after a flock of ducks on Christmas Day. Daniel Daccardi and his wife were letting their dog Jack, their 65 pound black lab, go to the bathroom near a lake in Quakertown when his animal instincts got the best of him.
QUAKERTOWN, PA
abc27 News

3 killed in Lancaster County crashes over holiday weekend

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Three people were killed in crashes in Lancaster County over the holiday weekend, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. The coroner said 18-year-old Mason Gentry was killed after his vehicle hit a telephone pole on Saturday afternoon. That crash happened on Cains Road in Salisbury Township, the coroner’s office […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Delco community helping family displaced by Marple Township house fire

MARPLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A Delaware County family lost their home in a Christmas day fire. A quick thinking mother managed to get her children out of the burning home just in time on Cedar Grove Road in Marple Township. CBS3 spoke with that mother Monday. She wasn't ready to go on camera, but told Eyewitness News she woke up to her dog barking and found the front porch was on fire.She quickly got her four kids out of the house before part of the roof collapsed. Her 17-year-old suffered minor burns, but everyone is doing OK.And on Monday night,...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Charged in Christmas Eve Hit-and-Run Where Girl, 2 Others in Minivan Died

A man faces charges after three people, including a 9-year-old girl from Pennsylvania, were killed in a Christmas Eve crash where Delaware police said the driver who struck their minivan ran away from the wreckage. The hit-and-run took wreck took place along Lewes-Georgetown Highway (Route 9) approaching Minos Conaway Road...
LEWES, DE
PennLive.com

Two women killed in crash on Pa. Turnpike

Two women died in a car crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Friday night, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s office. The crash occurred around 10 p.m. in the westbound lane at mile marker 291.2 in Brecknock Township, Lancaster County, and involved multiple vehicles, including a tractor trailer, the coroner’s office said.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Woman Dies In Parkway Crash

OCEAN COUNTY – A 40-year-old woman died on the Garden State Parkway Friday night in a tragic accident. New Jersey State Police confirmed Christina M. Citarella of Bayville was driving north in the left lane around 6:30 p.m. when her Toyota Camry ran off the road, hit two sign supports and split in half.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
morethanthecurve.com

What seats are open for election in 2023 in Conshohocken, West Conshohocken, Plymouth, Whitemarsh, Colonial School Board, and Montgomery County

Up for election in 2023 seats on municipal boards and councils in Conshohocken, Whitemarsh Township, Plymouth Township, and West Conshohocken, along with the Colonial School Board and the entire Montgomery County government. We would love to speak with you if you are considering running for office. Email us at kevin@burbmedia.com.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Man ID’ed who was found dead when firefighters enter Easton home to put out flames, authorities say (UPDATE)

UPDATE: Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek on Saturday night identified the 91-year-old man who was found dead Saturday morning in a house fire in Easton. The cause and manner of the death of Joseph A. Franco, who lived in the home in the 100 block of Lachenour Avenue, remain under investigation as the coroner’s office completes its work, Lysek said.
EASTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Driver killed on Christmas in Lower Macungie after striking tree

A 21-year-old Catasauqua man died on Christmas Day after the car he was driving struck a tree. Dante Kaintz was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities said Kaintz driving in the 2200 block of Light Horse Harry Road in Lower Macungie Township at 7:19 p.m. when his vehicle veered off the road and hit the tree. The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office ruled the death an accident.
LOWER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Philly

Ambulance crashes into building after two-vehicle crash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A two-vehicle crash in Center City this evening sent an ambulance crashing into a building. Police and fire departments responded to Broad and Race Streets around 5 p.m. on SaturdayFire officials tell Eyewitness News the medics inside the ambulance were not on assignment at the time of the crash and no one was injured.It's unclear was caused the crash or if anyone was inside the building at the time. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy