MARPLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A Delaware County family lost their home in a Christmas day fire. A quick thinking mother managed to get her children out of the burning home just in time on Cedar Grove Road in Marple Township. CBS3 spoke with that mother Monday. She wasn't ready to go on camera, but told Eyewitness News she woke up to her dog barking and found the front porch was on fire.She quickly got her four kids out of the house before part of the roof collapsed. Her 17-year-old suffered minor burns, but everyone is doing OK.And on Monday night,...

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO