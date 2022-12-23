ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn alum Marcus Davis being hired as Tigers’ wide receivers coach

Former Auburn wide receiver Marcus Davis is coming back to the Plains as wide receivers coach, as Hugh Freeze has completed his first staff at Auburn. Freeze shared Twitter posts about the hire on his personal account Tuesday morning. Davis comes to Auburn after spending the 2022 season as wide...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika-Auburn News 2022 All-Area Football Team Offense, Large Schools

Presenting the Opelika-Auburn News 2022 All-Area Team's offense for large schools (AHSAA Classes 4A-7A). Nominations were submitted by coaches and the team was chosen by the staff of the Opelika-Auburn News. FIRST TEAM. QB: Clyde Pittman. Senior, Auburn High. 6-0, 190. Holding the school’s record for career and single-season passing...
AUBURN, AL
fox35orlando.com

Auburn University dorm prank: Roommate gift wrap room

Some students at Auburn University in Alabama pulled off a dorm room prank for the ages. Hannah Harvey recorded a time-lapse video as she and others wrapped a friend's toom in gift paper. -- and we're talking everything, including the walls, floor, bed, a desk. and other items. The friend had taken a weekend trip to the University of Georgia to see her boyfriend.
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

$42.8M in funding secured for projects in Alabama’s 7th district

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, AL-07, announced $42,820,760 has been allotted for 15 community projects in the state’s 7th congressional district. The funds were secured as a part of the final fiscal year 2023 omnibus government funding package. The package, which passed by a vote of 225 to 201, addresses “some of the most pressing needs” in Alabama’s 7th district, Sewell’s office said. Having previously passed the Senate, it now heads to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Gov. Ivey visits Alabama prisons, thanks corrections officers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey this week made visits to two Alabama prisons to thank state corrections officers for their work. Her office said Thursday that Ivey visited Kilby Correctional Facility near Montgomery and Tutwiler Women’s Facility in Wetumpka. The governor said the role of a...
ALABAMA STATE
Wetumpka Herald

Water in short supply in southern Tallapoosa County, eastern Elmore County

The winter weather has caused havoc on multiple water suppliers in the area, primarily in southern Tallapoosa County, eastern Elmore County and portions of Macon County. While demand is high and leaks due to burst pipes abound, one system is completely out of water in its tanks resorting to bottled water. Other water authorities are cautious suggesting limiting usage.
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Opelika residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
OPELIKA, AL

