Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
All Conspirators In $12 Mill. Dept. of Ed. Scam Are Going to PrisonTaxBuzzColumbus, GA
82-Year-Old Alabama Grandmother Arrested Unpaid $77 Trash BillAMY KAPLANValley, AL
4 Great Seafood Paces in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
Security guards, metal detectors, and pat downs at the Columbus Democratic Party officeEdy ZooColumbus, GA
Related
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn alum Marcus Davis being hired as Tigers’ wide receivers coach
Former Auburn wide receiver Marcus Davis is coming back to the Plains as wide receivers coach, as Hugh Freeze has completed his first staff at Auburn. Freeze shared Twitter posts about the hire on his personal account Tuesday morning. Davis comes to Auburn after spending the 2022 season as wide...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika-Auburn News 2022 All-Area Football Team Offense, Large Schools
Presenting the Opelika-Auburn News 2022 All-Area Team's offense for large schools (AHSAA Classes 4A-7A). Nominations were submitted by coaches and the team was chosen by the staff of the Opelika-Auburn News. FIRST TEAM. QB: Clyde Pittman. Senior, Auburn High. 6-0, 190. Holding the school’s record for career and single-season passing...
Opelika-Auburn News
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: ‘Warrior’ Clyde Pittman set records at Auburn High
Davaioun Williams was the first person Clyde Pittman met at Auburn High School. In May 2020, Williams was also playing quarterback and the two met at the field one day that spring to get some throws in. Both the same age, Williams remembers them talking throughout the day and the two “just clicked.”
Five things that Hugh Freeze has given Auburn fans for Christmas
Hugh Freeze is already giving out gifts to Auburn fans.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn, Hugh Freeze looking for ‘the right’ transfer portal quarterback
Hugh Freeze wasn’t coy Wednesday about Auburn’s desire at quarterback next season. In fact, he answered the question point blank. Is Auburn looking for a passer in the transfer portal?. “Yes,” Freeze said. “Yes, if it’s the right one that we believe we can win games with.”...
Think Nick Saban's Value Underrated? You Don't Know the Half of It: All Things CW
Which school has spent more on its head football coach position since 2007, Alabama or Auburn? The answer might surprise you.
2022 ASWA Football Awards Finalists
Winners will be named at the annual ASWA Mr. Football Banquet on Jan. 12 in Montgomery.
What is Hugh Freeze saying in this cryptic tweet?
Is Hugh Freeze hinting at his next hire?
fox35orlando.com
Auburn University dorm prank: Roommate gift wrap room
Some students at Auburn University in Alabama pulled off a dorm room prank for the ages. Hannah Harvey recorded a time-lapse video as she and others wrapped a friend's toom in gift paper. -- and we're talking everything, including the walls, floor, bed, a desk. and other items. The friend had taken a weekend trip to the University of Georgia to see her boyfriend.
Students at this Alabama college go on to earn the most money, according to these two rankings
Students at one Alabama college go on to make the most money, according to new federal data. Auburn University students and graduates make about $2,000 more annually than people who studied at the University of Alabama at Huntsville, and about $4,000 more than those at Samford, according to the latest version of the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard.
Muscogee Roller Girls to hold information session about winter roller derby recruitment
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Love to skate? So do the Muscogee Roller Girls, and they’re recruiting new members. On Friday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. at The Pizza Place, located at 1030 Broadway in Columbus, they will hold a meet and greet information session about their winter roller derby recruitment. Attendees will be able to […]
A year after his car was found in Alabama, there are more questions than answers in the disappearance of Kyle Clinkscales
OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — Since 1976, Martha Morrison has been looking for the answer to one question: what happened to Kyle Clinkscales? Clinkscales, Morrison’s nephew, was a student at Auburn University who was last seen January 27, 1976 when he left work at the Moose Club bar in LaGrange, Georgia in his Pinto Runabout to […]
WSFA
$42.8M in funding secured for projects in Alabama’s 7th district
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, AL-07, announced $42,820,760 has been allotted for 15 community projects in the state’s 7th congressional district. The funds were secured as a part of the final fiscal year 2023 omnibus government funding package. The package, which passed by a vote of 225 to 201, addresses “some of the most pressing needs” in Alabama’s 7th district, Sewell’s office said. Having previously passed the Senate, it now heads to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.
WTVM
Columbus mother of seven beats odds, graduates high school at 45 years old
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One local woman is currently beating the odds and reaching an important goal. Krystal Coleman, a 45-year-old mother of seven, has seen a life of struggle starting at a young age. “My mom, she brought us, my siblings, to Atlanta. We lived there where we were...
wvtm13.com
Gov. Ivey visits Alabama prisons, thanks corrections officers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey this week made visits to two Alabama prisons to thank state corrections officers for their work. Her office said Thursday that Ivey visited Kilby Correctional Facility near Montgomery and Tutwiler Women’s Facility in Wetumpka. The governor said the role of a...
Alabama man killed Christmas Day when SUV strikes tree, overturns
An Alabama man was killed Christmas Day when his SUV struck a tree and overturned, Alabama state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 9:41 p.m. Sunday, and claimed the life of a Lafayette man. Robert L. Bowden, 44, was fatally injured when the 2014 Jeep Latitude he was...
Opelika-Auburn News
Behind the scenes of NASA’s Artemis I launch, three Auburn alumni live out childhood dreams
We are a go for launch, T-minus 60 seconds and counting. It’s 1:47 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2022, at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Spectators and NASA employees prepare to watch the historic launch of the Artemis I rocket, which will carry the Orion spacecraft towards the Moon.
Wetumpka Herald
Water in short supply in southern Tallapoosa County, eastern Elmore County
The winter weather has caused havoc on multiple water suppliers in the area, primarily in southern Tallapoosa County, eastern Elmore County and portions of Macon County. While demand is high and leaks due to burst pipes abound, one system is completely out of water in its tanks resorting to bottled water. Other water authorities are cautious suggesting limiting usage.
Opelika-Auburn News
Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Opelika residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Comments / 0