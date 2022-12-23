ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Crash throws Fort Myers police cruiser into drainage ditch

By Victoria Costa
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago

FORT MYERS, Fla. – A Fort Myers police officer and his K9 partner were involved in a crash Friday morning at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and Veronica S Shoemaker Boulevard.

The officer was driving west on MLK Boulevard while a four-door sedan with two people was driving north on Veronica Shoemaker.

A witness on scene told authorities that the sedan ran a red light and t-boned the police cruiser.

The police cruiser went into a drainage ditch and landed upside down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p70zF_0jsXrU1200
Courtesy of: Fort Myers Police Department

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, the officer and his K9 partner were brought to a local hospital and animal hospital with minor injuries.

The scene is now clear, and Florida Highway Patrol is further investigating the crash.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC2 Fort Myers

Woman wanted for stealing car from RSW ParkSmart

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities are searching for the woman who stole a Mercedes-Benz E550 from RSW ParkSmart. She was also seen at the Holiday Inn the same day at 14567 Global Parkway in Fort Myers, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. If you can identify her, please submit...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Multiple cars burglarized on Christmas in Cape Coral neighborhood

While Santa Claus was out delivering presents, a thief was busy breaking into cars in Cape Coral for Christmas, hitting multiple locations within five minutes of each other. ​Wayne Schult was one of the many victims whose cars were burglarized in southeast Cape Coral. “We’ve not had real issues along...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Arcadia

ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - Authorities are looking for the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian in Arcadia Christmas Day and fled the scene. Troopers say at about 3 a.m., a man was walking in the northbound lane of SW Hillsborough Avenue, near SW Ambra Kay Street. A vehicle hit the man and did not stop.
ARCADIA, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Fire sparks in North Naples business building

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — A fire sparked in a North Naples business building Monday night. According to the North Collier Fire Department, at around 7:53 p.m. firefighters responded to the scene at 1301 Rail Head Boulevard. Crews were able to quickly put out the heavy smoke and flames coming...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deadly crash Christmas morning in DeSoto County

A man was hit by a car and killed in DeSoto County early Christmas morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, an unknown vehicle was traveling north on SE Hillsborough Avenue just before 3 a.m. The victim was in the northbound lane of SE Hillsborough Ave. when the front of the...
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Lee County man left paralyzed after ATV crash warns others of the risks

Josh Prado, an Army Veteran and former LCSO Detective said he is still learning how to adapt, even 12 months later. “Just enjoying the day, Christmas day, a year ago, and then all the sudden things just changed,” Prado said. “I had my daughter with me, we got in, I went down the field and made a quick u-turn.” He said remembering the moments before his freak accident on a four-wheeler vehicle.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fatal crash in Bonita Springs Friday evening

A fatal crash in Bonita Springs caused a complete roadblock on Old US-41 Friday evening. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened at the intersection of Old US-41 and Compound Road in Bonita Springs. According to Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno’s Twitter, northbound and southbound lanes were totally shut...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Shots fired at a car with a child inside in Fort Myers

A car with a child inside gets shot up near the intersection of Polk Street and Seminole Avenue in Fort Myers on Thursday afternoon. The victim’s car was towed away from the Cypress Court apartments. The man driving it got shot but was able to drive it to the...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Man arrested in connection to Fort Myers homicide

UPDATE: FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man was arrested in connection to a homicide that happened on Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard. Raymond Anderson III, 41, was arrested on charges of possession of a weapon by convicted Florida felon, according to the Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD). FMPD said Anderson III...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Woman arrested as suspect in deadly Golden Gate hit-and-run crash

A woman was arrested Thursday as the suspected driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in Golden Gate on Dec. 9. The Florida Highway Patrol says its traffic homicide unit arrested a 30-year-old Naples woman and booked her into the Collier County Jail. She faces a charge of leaving the scene with death. The crash remains under investigation.
GOLDEN GATE, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
38K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy